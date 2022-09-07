ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Culinary program at Salvation Army in Sacramento instilling pride in those changing their lives

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A program through the Salvation Army is aiming to give people the confidence and skills they need to take a new path in life. For some, that journey begins with the Salvation Army of Sacramento's culinary arts training program. One graduate said she doesn't know where she'd be without the program and the professional cooking skills she learned from it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire evacuees desperate to return to their homes

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — It's been almost a week since the Mosquito Fire evacuees had to shift gears into survival mode and leave their homes. Several of them didn't even have the opportunity to pack up essentials, but there are evacuation centers like the Cameron Park Community Center that are providing help.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Roseville, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Roseville, CA
Government
City
Roseville, CA
ABC10

Cigarette sparks devastating house fire in Antelope

ANTELOPE, Calif. — A cigarette butt in the backyard of a now-charred house led to a large residential fire threatening nearby structures Monday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Just after 1 p.m. firefighters were dispatched to a two-story house fire on Rolling Field Court in Antelope. Firefighters put...
ANTELOPE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Transitional Housing#Respite#The Gathering Inn
ABC10

Many displaced as Mosquito Fire continues to burn

COOL, Calif. — As the Mosquito Fire continues to grow, more evacuees are being forced to pack up their cars and leave their homes. It’s a matter of life or death and they know it’s the only option. Some people are trying to make the best of...
GEORGETOWN, CA
ABC10

When will Mosquito Fire evacuation orders be lifted?

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — With the Mosquito Fire moving primarily to the northeast and away from communities of Foresthill and Georgetown, many Placer County evacuees want to know when they can return home. "The big question is when do we really get to go home?" asked Warner Leverette, who...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
ABC10

25 homes destroyed in Mosquito Fire | Monday's updates, maps, evacuations latest

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Firefighters made progress against the Mosquito Fire that was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes on Sunday. The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Forward progress stopped on Nelson Fire in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — A grass fire burning near the town of Oroville has been brought under control after temporarily prompting officials to issue an evacuation warning. The 30-acre Nelson Fire was first reported around 12:50 p.m. Saturday along Nelson Avenue in the Butte County town of Oroville, according to Tweets from Cal Fire's Butte County Unit.
OROVILLE, CA
ABC10

Mosquito Fire: Newsom declares emergency for Placer, El Dorado counties

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Extreme heat and fire weather has prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare emergencies due to two wildfires in the state. The most recent blaze is the insatiable Mosquito Fire, which officials said has already damaged and destroyed homes since sparking Tuesday near Oxbow Reservoir in Placer County. It continues to threaten communities and other critical buildings, shuttering schools and evacuating thousands. The blaze recently started burning into El Dorado County Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Planned Parenthood leaders gather in California to talk strategy

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Planned Parenthood leaders from 24 states gathered in California's capital Friday to begin work on a nationwide strategy to protect and strengthen access to abortion, a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back against restrictions that have emerged in more than half of the country after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy