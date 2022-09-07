ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Baker police chief providing relief during Jackson water crisis

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn joined others from Louisiana in helping out during the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. The chief and officers hit the road on Monday, September 12, to offer assistance. They are bringing at least 1,500 cases of water to residents of Jackson.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Louisiana rape suspect arrested at Jackson hotel

Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a Louisiana rape suspect on Monday. According to Officer Sam Brown, 23-year-old Ramon Stevenson was hiding out in Jackson at a local hotel. Warrants were issued for Stevenson from Lincoln Parish. Brown […]
JACKSON, MS
WAFB

BRPD: Person shot on Sherwood Hollow Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that injured one person off N. Harrells Ferry Road on Monday, Sept. 12. According to BRPD, the shooting occurred near an apartment complex on Sherwood Hollow Court. The extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD investigating shooting on Merganzer Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting at the corner of Merganzer Avenue and Mills Avenue. Calls about the shooting came in around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, September 12. Emergency officials said one person was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Details...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Live After 5 returns this Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital City’s beloved live music concert series, Live After 5, is making its return this fall with six shows. Once a week, musicians and locals come together to perform and enjoy a free concert in downtown Baton Rouge at Rhorer Plaza, the stage that sits between the East Baton Rouge Parish Library and Louisiana’s Old state Capitol on North Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Police investigating after body found in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12. The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway. BRPD confirmed […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Habitat for Humanity looking for gently used, new donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking to clean out your home, you can donate your items to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge. They’re offering free pickups for item donations that meet their guidelines. They accept furniture, working appliances, building materials, houseware and more. Schedule...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Callers in EBR experiencing issues with 911

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish leaders are reporting ongoing issues with residents getting through to 911. According to the EBR Communications District, callers may experience a drop or interruption during a call. If that occurs, the public is being urged to immediately call 911 back. Also,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRG celebrates new life-saving cancer technology

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General’s Pennington Cancer Center recently installed the VitalBeam®, by Varian Medical systems after a year-long upgrade project, officials say. The new technology reportedly treats a wide range of cancers and represents the best technology available to patients in the Baton Rouge...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAPT

Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
JACKSON, MS
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

