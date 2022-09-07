Read full article on original website
Janet Tait
4d ago
Kevin has been racing a long long time and should be able to tell it like it is!
Reply
7
Edward Mazzuchelli
5d ago
The problems with the new cars are many. like all new or modified designs stuff happens that is unforeseen. NASCAR engineering like all engineering needed more test time the shake out the issues. I have watched NASCAR for years and the shop built cars had their issues.More beta testing should be done unfortunately the drivers are the test pilots for the new designs
Reply
2
Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr comments on Kyle Busch driving the No. 3
Kyle Busch is reportedly driving for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. Richard Childress himself made his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series back in 1972, in the No. 3. The number would later become legendary. Dale Earnhardt Sr claimed a record-tieing 7 NASCAR Cup Series championships over his 27 year...
Austin Dillon’s Wife Whitney on the Monday Morning Exhale – and Hopes for Husband’s NASCAR Future [Exclusive]
Austin Dillon's wife Whitney talked about her husband's NASCAR future and the fun the family had filming 'Austin Dillon's Life in the Fast Lane.'
thecomeback.com
Kyle Busch’s 2023 racing team revealed
After weeks of speculation, Kyle Busch’s future has been decided. The NASCAR driver will join Richard Childress Racing next year, ending his 15-year affiliation with Joe Gibbs Racing. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi. Busch’s future has been in doubt since it was announced...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
RELATED PEOPLE
NASCAR: Surprise landing spot emerging for Kyle Busch?
We all know the most common teams Kyle Busch has been linked to for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Could he end up in a surprise spot?. Kyle Busch’s “announcement” a few Saturdays ago at Daytona International Speedway made one thing clear: there is still nothing to announce at this time regarding his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Celebration
Bubba Wallace's post-race celebration is going viral on Sunday evening. The 23XI Racing driver, racing in the No. 45 car, won the Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas on Sunday. Wallace's celebration went viral following his win. Perhaps the celebration was Michael Jordan inspired. Wallace drives for Jordan's NASCAR team, after...
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Hundreds Of Unfinished Ford Trucks Are Being Stashed At Kentucky Speedway
The supply chains continue to be crippled by the ongoing chip shortage. We reported on nearly 100,000 unfinished GM products sitting in a field, and rival Ford has been hit hard on the Bronco delays along with various trucks and SUVs. Last year a stockpile of Ford trucks filled lots at the Kentucky Speedway, but now the backlog is forming again. The latest Ford bottleneck of trucks like the Ford F-350 Super Duty is rapidly growing in the hundreds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler Reddick “likely” to join a different team for 2023
Tyler Reddick is "more than likely" to join a different team than run a third car for Richard Childress Racing in 2023. What are Reddick's potential options?
NFL・
NASCAR: Kyle Busch to 23XI Racing in 2023?
Could Kyle Busch find a way to stay at Toyota for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, even if that includes a departure from Joe Gibbs Racing?. Kyle Busch’s contract status with Joe Gibbs Racing has been the focal point of much of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series silly season. The sport’s winningest active driver is without a deal to return to the #18 Toyota in 2023, and with longtime partner M&M’s leaving after the 2022 season, sponsorship is needed to get a deal done.
What Drivers Said: NASCAR Cup at Kansas -- plus race highlights in under 3 minutes!
Check out what some of your favorite drivers had to say about Sunday's second race of the playoffs
ESPN
Report: Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs Racing after 15 years to join Richard Childress Racing
Kyle Busch is leaving Joe Gibbs Racing and will join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season, according to a report in The Athletic. An official announcement is expected Tuesday, according to the report. Busch, 37, the only active driver with multiple titles, was not able to come to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR: JGR need to make a long-term offer, but not to Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing need to make a long-term contract offer to one of their NASCAR Cup Series drivers, but Kyle Busch is not that driver. Kyle Busch’s contract status has been the focal point of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series silly season, and it appears as though we are finally nearing his decision.
FOX Sports
Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with victory at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Bubba Wallace created another bit of NASCAR history Sunday at Kansas Speedway. Wallace, who became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race in nearly 58 years last season at Talladega, became the first Black driver to win multiple Cup Series races with his victory Sunday.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway
The NASCAR Cup Series continues its 10-race playoff with Sunday’s running of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. The 1.5-mile oval serves as the second race in the Round of 16 and the 28th of 36 overall in the 2022 season. This fall’s Kansas event comes with a...
Kansas Starting Lineup: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Next up, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers have unloaded at the 1.5-mile oval in Kansas City, Kansas. The field is set to roll to the track for a round of practice and qualifying at Kansas Speedway. View the Kansas starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Kansas Menu. ARCA:...
NBC Sports
Kansas race shakes up NASCAR Cup playoff grid
Noah Gragson’s win in Saturday’s rain-shortened race didn’t change who is in and who is out in the playoff standings, but Sam Mayer and Riley Herbst each clinched spots via points. That means nine drivers have clinched a spot in the playoffs heading into Friday night’s regular-season finale at Bristol.
NASCAR: 2022 Kansas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series round of 16 playoff race at Kansas Speedway. The second race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the Hollywood Casino 400, is scheduled to take place at Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon. The qualifying...
Hailie Deegan’s Hardest Crash Didn’t Come in a Camping World Series Truck
Hailie Deegan took a wicked hit while driving Crown Victorias in a recent race at Bristol. The post Hailie Deegan’s Hardest Crash Didn’t Come in a Camping World Series Truck appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Kansas Speedway Cup results: Bubba Wallace wins
Bubba Wallace roared to the front in the final stage and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. The win was Wallace’s first of the season and the second of his career. Completing the top five were Denny Hamlin (Wallace’s car owner), Christopher Bell, Alex Bowman...
FanBuzz
Atlanta, GA
23K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
FanBuzz is the digital sports publication where hometown pride takes center court through the latest news, heated debates, and glory day tributes. We cover trending stories from professional, college, and high school athletics to capture the core of our passionate and curious fandoms.https://fanbuzz.com/
Comments / 17