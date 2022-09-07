ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CPD: Man in custody after Tuesday bank robbery on James Island

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said they made an arrest following a bank robbery that happened Tuesday on Folly Road.

CPD officers arrested Evan Suk Ensley Haddix (37) Wednesday morning and charged him with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal.

Police responded to a reported robbery at Pinnacle Financial Partners on Folly Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday following multiple hold-up alarms set off at the bank, CPD said.

“Bank tellers told responding officers that the suspect had passed a note demanding money and fled with an undetermined amount of cash just prior to officers’ arrival,” police said in a release. “Officers and K9 units canvassed the area, but did not immediately locate the suspect. Detectives located the suspect vehicle around 11:30 p.m. last night.”

Haddix is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

