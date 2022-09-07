CPD: Man in custody after Tuesday bank robbery on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said they made an arrest following a bank robbery that happened Tuesday on Folly Road.
CPD officers arrested Evan Suk Ensley Haddix (37) Wednesday morning and charged him with one count of entering a bank with the intent to steal.
Police responded to a reported robbery at Pinnacle Financial Partners on Folly Road around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday following multiple hold-up alarms set off at the bank, CPD said.Deputies investigating armed robbery at N. Charleston Parker’s Kitchen
“Bank tellers told responding officers that the suspect had passed a note demanding money and fled with an undetermined amount of cash just prior to officers’ arrival,” police said in a release. “Officers and K9 units canvassed the area, but did not immediately locate the suspect. Detectives located the suspect vehicle around 11:30 p.m. last night.”
Haddix is currently held at the Charleston County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
