ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

WATCH: YouTube prankster kicked out of US Open when he gets haircut midgame

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D8iRQ_0hljEALY00


A YouTuber was removed from the crowd of the U.S. Open on Tuesday after he attempted a haircut prank .

Jidon Adams, known as JiDion, was sitting in the second row during a quarterfinal match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov when a man with him began shaving his head. People around them began filming, but it is unclear if there was a third accomplice.

WATCH: NICK KYRGIOS THROWS DOWN RACKETS AFTER LOSING QUARTERFINAL MATCH IN US OPEN

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," the U.S. Tennis Association’s spokesman Brendan McIntyre said . "There’s a first time for anything.”

Charles Krupa/AP
A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP
A fan, at center, gets removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The prankster most recently attempted a similar stunt at a Timberwolves game against the Mavericks in March. He is also banned for life from Wimbledon for blowing an air horn during the July quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

As a result of his pranks, JiDion has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube. He reached his first million in August last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

JiDion has yet to post a video of the incident, with his last video posted 11 days ago.

Krygios would go on to lose in a five-set match to Khachanov, who is competing under a neutral flag due to his home country Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Second half of double monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in 18 days

People who are enrolled to receive Supplemental Security Income will be given their second payments in less than three weeks. Eligible recipients will receive payments of $841 on Sept. 30 for the same amounts they received on Sept. 1. The recipients will be given a total of $1,682 after their two payments, while eligible couples will have two payments of $1,261 this month, totaling $2,522, according to the Social Security Administration.
ECONOMY
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Timberwolves#Mavericks
WashingtonExaminer

Ukrainian counteroffensive recaptures more Russian-conquered territory

A major Ukrainian counteroffensive in the eastern part of the country appears to have had a massive breakthrough in the otherwise grinding war. The Ukrainian forces have recaptured almost all of Kharkiv Oblast, according to the Institute for the Study of War’s Sunday update, which attributed the success to the “skillful campaign design and execution that included efforts to maximize the impact of western weapons systems such as HIMARS.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
WashingtonExaminer

WATCH: Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket explodes in launch failure streamed live

A Blue Origin rocket crashed shortly after liftoff on Monday, marking the first launch accident for Jeff Bezos’s space travel company. No astronauts were aboard the rocket when it crashed, and the capsule, which was carrying experiments, was able to parachute to safety, representatives for Blue Origin confirmed. The rocket crashed after experiencing a “booster failure,” the company added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
234K+
Followers
69K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy