WATCH: YouTube prankster kicked out of US Open when he gets haircut midgame



A YouTuber was removed from the crowd of the U.S. Open on Tuesday after he attempted a haircut prank .

Jidon Adams, known as JiDion, was sitting in the second row during a quarterfinal match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov when a man with him began shaving his head. People around them began filming, but it is unclear if there was a third accomplice.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play," the U.S. Tennis Association’s spokesman Brendan McIntyre said . "There’s a first time for anything.”

Charles Krupa/AP A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/AP A fan, at center, gets removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The prankster most recently attempted a similar stunt at a Timberwolves game against the Mavericks in March. He is also banned for life from Wimbledon for blowing an air horn during the July quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

As a result of his pranks, JiDion has over 5 million subscribers on YouTube. He reached his first million in August last year.

JiDion has yet to post a video of the incident, with his last video posted 11 days ago.

Krygios would go on to lose in a five-set match to Khachanov, who is competing under a neutral flag due to his home country Russia's invasion of Ukraine.