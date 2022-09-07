ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 3

Related
2urbangirls.com

Two teens shot to death at LA area carnival

LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Four arrested for double homicide at San Pedro park

LOS ANGELES – Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
smobserved.com

16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County

An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Los Angeles#Police#Violent Crime#La Live#Rolls Royce
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and killed in Lennox area

LA COUNTY- A man was shot and killed Monday in the unincorporated Lennox area that borders Inglewood. The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue, near Century Boulevard, according to Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was taken...
LENNOX, CA
2urbangirls.com

Nurse denied bail for deadly crash that killed six

LOS ANGELES – A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal...
2urbangirls.com

LAPD investigating theft of french bulldogs from LA area

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect shot, killed by LAPD in Westlake area

LOS ANGELES – A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man shot and killed in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene,...
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle

LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Long Beach stabbing victim

LONG BEACH, Calif. – One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
WHITTIER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy