4 arrested in deadly San Pedro park shooting
Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park.
L.A. police release photo of suspect wanted in break-in at Rep. Bass' home
Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass on Friday night. “Last night, I came home and discovered that my house had been broken into and burglarized,” Bass said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died at the hospital after a shooting broke out at a Los Angeles staple. According to an earlier report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at a South Los Angeles location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles around 1:15 p.m. Monday.
LOS ANGELES – Two teenage boys were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival in the Lincoln Heights area of Los Angeles and a search was underway for the male suspect, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 9:03 p.m. Sunday at Broadway and Workman Street, according to...
Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday, police say.
LOS ANGELES – Four men were in custody Monday in connection with a July shooting at a San Pedro park that left two men dead and six other people injured. The crime occurred on July 24 at about 3:50 p.m. at Peck Park, 560 Western Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
16 Arrested on Suspicion of EBT fraud in LA County
An investigation targeting Electronic Benefit Transfer card fraud in Los Angeles County has led to the arrests of 16 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of illegally cloned EBT cards and more than $100,000 in cash, local authorities said this week. ``For some time now, suspects have been stealing the...
Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA
Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.
Man shot and killed in Lennox area
LA COUNTY- A man was shot and killed Monday in the unincorporated Lennox area that borders Inglewood. The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue, near Century Boulevard, according to Deputy Lizette Falcon of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The man was taken...
Nurse denied bail for deadly crash that killed six
LOS ANGELES – A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered Monday to remain jailed without bail. Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson said Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, allegedly floored the gas pedal...
LAPD investigating theft of french bulldogs from LA area
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge. The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported. The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the...
LOS ANGELES – A man who was allegedly armed with a gun was shot to death by police Sunday morning in the Westlake community of Los Angeles. Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Man shot and killed in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A man was shot to death Sunday in Palmdale and the shooter remains at large. The shooting in the 200 block of East Avenue S was reported at 10:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez. The man died at the scene,...
A nurse accused of speeding into a Windsor Hills intersection and causing a crash that killed five people and an unborn baby was ordered today to remain jailed without bail.
Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle
LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, were killed in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Their killer remains at large.
A man who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun was shot to death by police in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.
Authorities ID Long Beach stabbing victim
LONG BEACH, Calif. – One of two men stabbed by a man in Long Beach died from his injuries at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. The victim was identified as Christopher Finley, 28, of Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers were sent to an assault with...
Woman escapes attempted kidnapping in Whittier
WHITTIER, Calif. - Authorities in Whittier are searching for the suspect who tried to kidnap a woman Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. in the 10500 block of 1st Avenue, according to police. The 35-year-old woman told police she was walking on the sidewalk when a white van pulled...
Nurse Facing Murder Charges For L.A. Crash Was Going 130 Mph: Report
Nicole Linton, the nurse facing murder charges for the fiery car crash in Los Angeles that killed six, was going 130 mph according to court papers obtained by the Los Angles Times on Sunday. It was initially believed that Linton was driving a full 40 mph slower at the time of the accident.
