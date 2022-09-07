In an interview in June, Jackson Wang freely admitted that his previous music was “wack”. While Wang’s perfectionism is no secret, a look at his early work helps explain why he’d be so harsh in critiquing his own music. Released three years after his debut with GOT7, his 2017 solo debut single ‘Papillon’ now sounds like it was released by a different artist altogether. While catchy, the track was at times juvenile and uninspired, and felt more like a young man asserting he was more serious than people thought, instead of doing much to establish his identity as an artist.

