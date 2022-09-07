Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Zendaya make history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
Zendaya made history at tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards when she won lead actress in a drama series for her performance in Euphoria. She previously took home the same award in 2020, also for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and duly became the first Black woman to win the Emmy for lead actress in a drama series twice.
Martin Short Sneaks In Dig At Trump During Hilarious 'Only Murders' Emmys Bit
...but the real star of the segment was Selena Gomez.
NME
PnB Rock has died, aged 30, following Los Angeles shooting
Rapper PnB Rock has reportedly died from injuries he sustained in a shooting in Los Angeles on Monday (September 12). He was 30 years old. The Philadelphia-born artist – best known for his 2016 hit single ‘Selfish’ – was shot in South Los Angeles at the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles restaurant around 1pm on Monday.
NME
Watch Pearl Jam cover Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’ at Madison Square Garden
Pearl Jam have delivered a rendition of Wet Leg‘s ‘Chaise Longue’ as part of their star-filled show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The band’s show – which marked the first time they’d played that venue in six years – came as part of their current North American tour in support of their 11th studio album, 2020’s ‘Gigaton’.
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
NME
Iggy Pop shares new collaborative EP with Belgian composer Catherine Graindorge
Iggy Pop has collaborated with Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Catherine Graindorge on a new EP – listen to ‘The Dictator’ below. The four-track collection was released on Friday (September 9) via the Glitterbeat label, and, as Graindorge explained, came to fruition after she sent off a speculative email to the rock legend.
NME
Jackson Wang – ‘Magic Man’ review: a glorious manifestation of growth
In an interview in June, Jackson Wang freely admitted that his previous music was “wack”. While Wang’s perfectionism is no secret, a look at his early work helps explain why he’d be so harsh in critiquing his own music. Released three years after his debut with GOT7, his 2017 solo debut single ‘Papillon’ now sounds like it was released by a different artist altogether. While catchy, the track was at times juvenile and uninspired, and felt more like a young man asserting he was more serious than people thought, instead of doing much to establish his identity as an artist.
NME
Paramore tease return with song snippet and mysterious schedule
Have continued to tease their return, sharing a snippet of a new song and a mysterious schedule on their website. The band last released an album with 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ and are set to return to the stage next month for the first time in over four years when they embark on an intimate North American tour.
NME
JAY B shares retro music video teaser for ‘go UP’
GOT7 singer and soloist JAY B has unveiled a new teaser for his upcoming single ‘go UP’. On September 12 at Midnight KST, the idol uploaded the first music teaser for his upcoming song ‘go UP’. The lead single, along with his second EP ‘Be Yourself’ are due out on September 21 at 6pm KST.
NME
Bithell Games working on ‘Tron’ visual novel with Disney
A new “visual novel adventure” set in the Tron universe is currently being developed by indie studio Bithell Games in partnership with Disney. Tron: Identity was announced yesterday (September 9) during the Disney & Marvel Game Showcase via a short teaser, which can be seen below:. According to...
Sir Jackie Stewart: ‘The Queen liked to drive with speed’
Sir Jackie Stewart has said the Queen was an “exceptional person” and a “wonderful driver”.The Formula One legend, who had a close friendship with Her Majesty, recalled the first time he was a passenger in a car she was driving.Speaking to Good Morning Britain hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard on Tuesday morning (13 September), Stewart, 83, said he had the “privilege to drive” with the Queen “a number of times”.He added that, following a BBQ with the Queen – “Her Majesty loved barbeques” – after he had just won his last world championships, he asked her if she...
Jay Duplass on His Jeff Bezos-Inspired ‘Industry’ Character and Breaking Up With Brother Mark
Jay Duplass never wanted to be an actor. For years, he remained entirely behind the scenes of the intimate indie films he wrote and directed with younger brother Mark Duplass. Then, he was handed the role of Josh Pfefferman in Transparent, which transformed his life and career more than he ever could have imagined when he still thought it was a little “web show” for Amazon.In this week’s episode of The Last Laugh podcast, Duplass reveals how his latest acting gig as “Mr. COVID” Jesse Bloom on HBO’s Industry was inspired by Jeff Bezos, opens up about the difficult decision...
NME
VIXX’s Ravi drops music videos for ‘Kiss You’ and ‘Dumb Dumb Dumb’ from new EP ‘Love&Holiday’
VIXX rapper and soloist Ravi has returned with his fifth EP ‘Love&Holiday’ with two new music videos. On September 12 at 6pm KST, the musician dropped his latest EP ‘Love&Holiday’ under his self-established label GROOVL1N along with the music video for one of its two title tracks, ‘Kiss You’.
'Pinocchio' review: Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee, it didn’t work for me
Did we need another take on “Pinocchio?"
NME
Naomi Ackie on her musical role in ‘The Score’: “I had quite intense stage fright”
Naomi Ackie is, to put it bluntly, on fire. The rising star actress already played warrior Jannah in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and won a BAFTA for her performance in the brilliant black comedy series The End of the F***ing World. Now she’s Gloria in The Score, a charming musical heist movie based around songs by her co-star Johnny Flynn. If that’s not enough, she’s got films directed by Zoë Kravitz and Parasite‘s Bong Joon-ho on the way. Oh, and the role of a lifetime as Whitney Houston in I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Somebody get me a fire extinguisher…
NME
METZ and IDLES’ Joe Talbot team up on huge new single ‘Come On Down’
METZ have shared a new single called ‘Come On Down’, which sees them collaborate with IDLES frontman Joe Talbot – check out the new track below. The song comes alongside the full release of METZ track ‘Heaven’s Gate’, which was previously only available as part of the soundtrack to Cyberpunk 2077.
NME
Phum Viphurit, SALES, Grrrl Gang and more announced for Joyland Jakarta
Phum Viphurit and Sales have been added to the line-up of this November’s Joyland Jakarta. The two artists were announced as part of the festival’s second phase line-up announcement, which expands their first-wave line-up to a size of 35 artists. Indonesian acts newly added to the line-up include Kunto Aji, Efek Rumah Kaca, Grrrl Gang, and more. Other significant additions included The Adams, Yura Yunita, as well as Isyana Sarasvati.
NME
Nick Cave on playing live being part of his grieving process: “The care from the audience saved me”
Nick Cave has discussed finding comfort throughout the grieving process in his audience when performing live, following the deaths of two of his sons in the past seven years. Cave’s son Arthur died in 2015 after falling from a cliff in Ovingdean, near Brighton. In May of this year, Cave’s son Jethro Lazenby also died, at the age of 31. The musician later thanked fans for sending their “condolences and kind words”, adding that they were “a great source of comfort”.
NME
Yeah Yeah Yeahs announce surprise show at Chicago’s The Metro
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced a surprise show at Chicago’s The Metro. View ticket details below. The announcement comes ahead of the band’s fifth album, ‘Cool It Down’, which is set for release later this month. “They don’t love you like we do Chicago!” the band shared on Twitter.
NME
Watch Post Malone cover ‘Last Kiss’, the song made famous by Pearl Jam
Post Malone has shared his cover of the 1961 Wayne Cochran song, ‘Last Kiss’, which was made famous by Pearl Jam in the ’90s. The singer-songwriter posted a video of him performing an acoustic version of the song that remains Pearl Jam’s highest-charting hit (Number Two in the Billboard charts, 1999).
