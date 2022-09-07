Read full article on original website
Related
WOKV.com
Police: 2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
Police: 2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel One person died at the scene and another died en route to an area hospital. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Utah school bus driver placed on administrative leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students
Utah school bus driver placed on administrative leave after allegedly threatening to shoot students The driver is heard on the intercom saying, “One more person says, ‘Where are we going?’ I’m going to shoot them. OK.” (NCD)
WOKV.com
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found
FBI officials: 17-year-old Ohio girl who went missing in Georgia found The 17-year-old girl, who traveled from Ohio to Atlanta, was found safe after she went missing for several days. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Indiana hunter trapped in mud rescued from swamp
Indiana hunter trapped in mud rescued from swamp A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. (NCD)
Comments / 0