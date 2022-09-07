ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Mark your calendars: Free self-guided art tour, Open Studios returns in October with 300+ artists

By Arts Council Santa Cruz County
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ezOx_0hljDuTP00
I.B.Bayo, clothing designer and Artist #40 at Open Studios Santa Cruz County. (Crystal Birns)

This October, join Arts Council Santa Cruz County for the 36th annual Open Studios Art Tour. It’s free, self-guided, and features 322 artists working in dozens of mediums across Santa Cruz County.

The event features seasoned artists who’ve participated since 1986, talented newcomers, and makers and creators of all kinds. Neighbors, friends, collectors, and art lovers are invited to meet the artists, see their creative process up close, and buy art directly from the source.

“Santa Cruz County is a magnet for creative people. The Open Studios Art Tour is a moment when that creativity becomes visible, when artists in every neighborhood throughout the County open their doors to art-lovers, neighbors and friends,” said Ann Ostermann, Open Studios Director for Arts Council Santa Cruz County. “It takes a lot of planning and nerve on the part of participating artists, and it’s a joy to see it pay off with art sales and new relationships formed, old friends reunited, and neighbors getting to know each other.”

A program of Arts Council Santa Cruz County, Open Studios takes place the first three weekends of October. New expanded hours are from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Studios are divided between North and South County (with the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor as the dividing point) on the following schedule:

  • October 8 - 9: South County artists
  • October 15 - 16: All County weekend featuring 268 artists across the county

Many ways to plan your tour, and they’re all FREE!

Whether this is your first Open Studios or you’ve been attending for years, here are a few easy strategies for finding your way:

  1. Pick up a FREE artist guide at Good Times drop-off points throughout the County after September 12. Find artists in your neighborhood, by medium, or simply browse through the guide and find artwork that captures your eye. If you can’t find a guide out in the wild, stop by the Arts Council offices at 1070 River Street in Santa Cruz during open hours - we’ll have a stack here throughout October.
  2. Follow Open Studios on Instagram (@openstudios.scc) to learn more about participating artists and see behind the scenes.
  3. View participating artists on the Open Studios website, map and artist pages.
  4. Download the FREE app – available September 30 on iTunes & Google Play (search for “Open Studios Art Tour”). You can mark favorite artists in the app, map their location, and then build a tour around that.
  5. Follow the green signs. During Open Studios weekends, you’ll see lime green signs with artist names and arrows all over the county. Please consider every Open Studios sign as your own personal invitation. Follow the signs and enter a studio.
  6. Preview Exhibits. Open September 23 through October 16, Santa Cruz Art League Preview Exhibit features artwork from more than 300 Open Studios artists. It’s a great way to discover artists and plan your tour from there. Pop into the gallery, find artwork that intrigues you, and make a note of which studios you want to visit from there. Meet the artists at the public reception Sunday, September 25 from 3:00 - 6:00 PM.
  7. If you’re interested in rural studios, visit the Preview Exhibit at the R. Blitzer Gallery, featuring work by artists in Bonny Doon, Corralitos, Felton and more. Open Oct. 1 through Oct. 16.
    1. Visit one or 100! No one is keeping score. Spend a day or just a few minutes. Open Studios is a self-guided, free tour. Cater it to your style and mood.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01l1Sm_0hljDuTP00
    Peter Vizzusi, Artist #283 at Open Studios 

    New for 2022

    1. Arts Council Santa Cruz County has added three new symbols to the artist listings in the Guide:

    • Masks required
    • Habla Español
    • First timer

    2. New social channels: @openstudios.scc (Instagram & Facebook)

    3. Not all artists have studios that are their work spaces. We don’t want that to be a barrier to participating. So we have a few artists who will be hosting Open Studios in pop-up spaces, either at galleries like Pajaro Valley Arts or hosted by other Open Studios artists. One of them is our cover artist, Hermelinda Vasquez-Matias, artist #318.

    About Arts Council Santa Cruz County

    The Arts Council generates creativity, vibrancy, and connection in Santa Cruz County. For 40 years, we have fueled our creative community, supporting individual and collective artistic expression and building bridges and bonds between people throughout our county. We know that art changes lives. In Santa Cruz the arts are also an economic driver ($32 million of economic activity annually), contribute to civic pride, and are one of the most powerful vehicles for bringing people together, creating community dialogues, and strengthening relationships.

    Through grants to artists and arts organizations, arts education programs that serve more than 17,000 youth across Santa Cruz County, and community initiatives such as Open Studios, the Tannery Arts Center and the Watsonville Movement for Arts & Culture, we help Santa Cruz County thrive. Learn more at our website.

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Bike, skip, or scooter down to the 8th annual Open Streets event on West Cliff Drive

Open Streets Santa Cruz returns to West Cliff Drive on Sunday, October 16th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., creating a pop-up street park along Santa Cruz’s iconic coastline. Now in its eight year, this family-friendly and community-driven event will close off car traffic to two miles of West Cliff Drive, from Lighthouse Point to Natural Bridges State Park, so that people can walk, bicycle, roll, play, and dance in the street with no cars.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Sierra Godfrey, part of the vast Santa Cruz diaspora, writes stories about her native city in hope of finding her way back

"I think I could have set it anywhere," East Bay-based novelist Sierra Godfrey says of "A Very Typical Family," out Tuesday. "But because I poured so much of myself into this novel, Santa Cruz needed to be the setting for home, and for bringing the family back together. Probably because of my past, it feels the most like home out of anywhere I've ever lived."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonny Doon, CA
City
Felton, CA
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Lookout Santa Cruz

Take a peek at Veterans Village: It's an answer to homelessness, but needs more money

Veterans Village in Ben Lomond offers cabins, scenic views and services to six homeless veterans and could be a model for how to handle homelessness in our community and nation. The only problem? Money. It has millions, but needs more. In this Lookout video, Keith Collins, a veteran homeless advocate and the director of operations and programming at Veterans Village, and two veterans who live there explain why Veterans Village matters, needs to grow and deserves support.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'This is gonna mess me up': Bobby Gray knows better than most how trauma can manifest years later

When traumatic events don't receive some level of post-processing, they linger there until the day they don't. For the Felton Fire chief who had lost his father, slain sheriff's officer Michael Gray, back in 1983, the events of June 6, 2020, brought Bobby Gray "full circle." As Steven Carrillo carried out the cop-killing rampage that left Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller dead and Alex Spencer severely injured, it became a catalyst for catharsis, pain and healing.
FELTON, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Enjoy your freedom: Ride METRO for free from September 15th - 29th

The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District (METRO) announces free fares countywide for the first two weeks of the fall schedule. Free fares will be offered September 15 – 29th on all services including Highway 17 and ParaCruz. Service to the County Fair will be free during this time, but only the 79F will offer free service to the fairgrounds on September 14th.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Arts Education#Arts Council#Art Sales
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Searching for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Customer Service Account Representative at Pacific Cookie Company. Financial Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank. Line Cook at Cat & Cloud Coffee. Branch Manager at Santa Cruz County Bank. Counselor, Accessibility...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

How much opposition will there be to a senior living facility planned along West Cliff Drive?

A bit different than some of the other recently proposed developments, the city of Santa Cruz initially received a pre-application in 2019 for an assisted living project adjacent to the Shrine of St. Joseph church. After the public raised concerns in 2020, the project's size was reduced; a presentation is scheduled for the planning commission's Oct. 6 meeting.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Post-tragedy, Santa Cruz cops are embracing a mental health culture shift, pushing PTSD understanding

Two years after Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller was murdered, the recognition of post-traumatic stress and the long-term well-being of officers has never been more widely, or seriously, discussed. Leaders at local agencies say that's imperative to keeping enough officers among their ranks and on duty. It's why they aren't taking for granted the services of an internationally acclaimed "cop whisperer" right here in their midst.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
Lookout Santa Cruz

We're parents and educators, and we want to talk about school safety in Santa Cruz County

Six educators — four of whom are parents — are concerned about the safety and overall well-being of kids in our schools. The shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in May and the fatal stabbing at Aptos High School just over one year ago have heightened fears across the country and county. But, they write, the authors want us to move beyond fear by initiating frank and in-depth discussions about what safety and well-being look like and how to achieve them. They'd like the community to consider three topics: mental health, restorative justice and the contentious practice of putting armed police officers in schools.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Yoda on your shoulder': Three times he was nearly murdered but a 'cop whisperer' brought him back

Not all brains require the post-traumatic stress gymnastics that Karen Lansing is able to put them through, but the ones that do need it desperately. Some officers — like Santa Cruz County sheriff's deputy Alex Spencer, who was ambushed by Steven Carrillo on June 6, 2020 — find themselves suddenly thrust into a position where they must confront the unknowns of what just happened deep inside their mind. It's a strange, emotional, highly necessary trip, Spencer relates.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Shakespeare and social justice and Santa Cruz! The old, dead white guy has a lot to teach us today

William Shakespeare has been dead for more than 400 years, but for Rebecca Haley Clark, education programs manager at Santa Cruz Shakespeare, "ol' Billy Shakes" still has lessons to teach us today and to share with kids. A Santa Cruz native, Clark has spent years studying Shakespeare across the globe and now is back home and has created a program for Santa Cruz youth called "Shakespeare and Social Justice." Clark is looking for schools interested in hosting the programs, which aim to knock the Bard of Avon off his pedestal and make him relevant to this generation and the issues they confront today, including racism.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
1K+
Followers
925
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy