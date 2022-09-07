Mark your calendars: Free self-guided art tour, Open Studios returns in October with 300+ artists

I.B.Bayo, clothing designer and Artist #40 at Open Studios Santa Cruz County. (Crystal Birns)

This October, join Arts Council Santa Cruz County for the 36th annual Open Studios Art Tour. It’s free, self-guided, and features 322 artists working in dozens of mediums across Santa Cruz County.

The event features seasoned artists who’ve participated since 1986, talented newcomers, and makers and creators of all kinds. Neighbors, friends, collectors, and art lovers are invited to meet the artists, see their creative process up close, and buy art directly from the source.

“Santa Cruz County is a magnet for creative people. The Open Studios Art Tour is a moment when that creativity becomes visible, when artists in every neighborhood throughout the County open their doors to art-lovers, neighbors and friends,” said Ann Ostermann, Open Studios Director for Arts Council Santa Cruz County. “It takes a lot of planning and nerve on the part of participating artists, and it’s a joy to see it pay off with art sales and new relationships formed, old friends reunited, and neighbors getting to know each other.”

A program of Arts Council Santa Cruz County, Open Studios takes place the first three weekends of October. New expanded hours are from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Studios are divided between North and South County (with the Santa Cruz Yacht Harbor as the dividing point) on the following schedule:

October 8 - 9: South County artists

October 15 - 16: All County weekend featuring 268 artists across the county

Many ways to plan your tour, and they’re all FREE!

Whether this is your first Open Studios or you’ve been attending for years, here are a few easy strategies for finding your way: