Police in Bensalem are hoping to lock up the male in the above photo. They say he is a thief and thieves belong behind bars. It was 2:00 AM September 8,2022 when he walked up to the south side of the American Auto Dealership , located on Bristol Pike. The male had a brick in his hand and allegedly toss it through a window, shattering it.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO