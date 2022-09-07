ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Providence Township, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Burglary Suspect Wanted By Police

Police in Bensalem are hoping to lock up the male in the above photo. They say he is a thief and thieves belong behind bars. It was 2:00 AM September 8,2022 when he walked up to the south side of the American Auto Dealership , located on Bristol Pike. The male had a brick in his hand and allegedly toss it through a window, shattering it.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

Retail Theft Tops Township August Violations List

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Arrests for retail theft, followed by those for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, led a list of criminal violations handled by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department during August 2022, according to a report provided Tuesday (Sept. 6) by Police Chief Richard Bell to the township Board of Commissioners.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Upper Providence Township, PA
Brookhaven, PA
Dayton, PA
Upper Providence Township, PA
Daily Voice

Driver, 30, Killed In Berks County Crash: Police

A 30-year-old driver was killed when his vehicle slammed into a pole in Berks County, authorities said. First responders found Steven Root, of Mertztown, trapped inside the car on the 1900 block of State Street in Longswamp Township around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Serious Motorcycle Crash Closes State Road In Bensalem

The driver of a motorcycle is in serious condition after he collided with an automobile on State Road at Imperial drive in Bensalem early today. The driver of the car was not hurt and stayed at the scene. The motorcycle rider was laying on the ground and suffered serious head wounds. Police said he was not wearing a helmet.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

PA Man With Long History Of Abuse Found Guilty Of Strangling Girlfriend In Bucks County: DA

A Pennsylvania man with a long history of violence was convicted on Wednesday, Sept. 7 of strangling his girlfriend in Bucks County last summer, authorities said. Evan Marquis Smith, 38, of Morrisville, was found guilty on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, and strangulation, among other related offenses, in the death of Jamie Beighley, 39, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office.
MORRISVILLE, PA
ebrandywine.org

State Historical Marker Dedication

The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission and the East Brandyiwne Township Historical Commission will host a dedication event for a state historical marker commemorating the life of singer-songwriter James Joseph "Jim" Croce (1943-1973). Due to limited space near the sign located on private property online registration is required for this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Centre Daily

Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of July 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $882,699 which is 231% higher than the state average of $266,883.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania homecoming proposal sign considered racist

Pennsylvania- A Pennsylvania homecoming sign is reportedly causing controversy. Media outlets report that the sign the couple showed on social media says: “If I was black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.” The news outlet said they spoke to students and families from the Pine-Richland School District, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Changes proposed for Pennsylvania license plate law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A court ruling on Pennsylvania’s License Plate law has a Midstate lawmaker drafting changes. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Last month, State Superior Court upheld the law that the frame...
WTAJ

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Friday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and Commonwealth flags to be flown at half-staff on the Capitol Complex and Commonwealth facilities. The order is in remembrance of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and in honor of Patriots Day. Flags should be at half-staff […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

