The rare Goblin Shark has an unusual appearance and is considered to be a "living fossil"
The Goblin SharkCredit: Seb az86556 at Navajo Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Goblin Shark (Mitsukurina owstoni) is a species of deep-sea shark with a rather unusual appearance. The most interesting aspect of the shark is its physical features in the form of an elongated nose. The shark is named after the mythical goblins that appear in Japanese folklore.
Terrifying picture shows great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching brutal attack
AN underwater photo has captured a great white shark sneaking up on its prey seconds before launching a brutal attack. Mike Coots, 43, was taking a series of photos of great white sharks off the coast of Guadalupe Island, Mexico when he snapped the terrifying photo. Of the images and...
Giant Sharks Swarm to Swim Round in Circles and Scientists Finally Know Why
Rarely observed mass circle-swimming behavior in endangered basking sharks confirmed to be "shark speed-dating".
Man makes rare discovery while fishing
A man in South Dakota found a 90-million-year-old fish fossil while competing in a fishing tournament. HLN’s Robin Meade shares details of Andy Moore’s historic catch.
PHOTO: Giant Crocodile Spotted Carrying Dead Man’s Body Through Lagoon
In disturbing news out of Mexico, a crocodile was spotted dragging a dead body through lagoon waters recently. Journalist Porfirio Ibarra posted a video of the incident on Twitter, showing the crocodile swimming through the waters of Laguna del Carpintero in Tampico Tamaulipas carrying the deceased man in its jaws.
Giant 'kraken' carcass with dinner plate-size eyes washes ashore in South Africa
The massive, sucker-covered carcass of a giant squid washed onto the rocky shore of Scarborough Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday (Aug. 16). The beast, which measured nearly 14 feet (4.3 meters) long, was the second giant squid to crop up on a beach in the region this year, according to the South African news site news24 (opens in new tab).
Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Heartbreaking moment miserable SeaWorld-owned killer whale named Morgan tried to ‘kill herself’ by leaping out tank
THIS IS the heartbreaking moment Morgan the killer whale leaps from her tank in what animal activists believe was a suicide attempt. Footage that went viral in 201, shows the orca lying motionless for ten minutes as she beaches herself on the edge of her tank. Animal activists and worried...
A Bony Fish Weighing an Impressive 2.5 Tons Was Caught Off the Coast of Japan
The ocean sunfish or common mola (Mola mola) is one of the heaviest bony fishes in the world weighing between 545 and 4,409 pounds. The name Mola means "millstone" in Latin and refers to the circular shape of the fish.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
My wife sawed off my frostbitten fingers in a shed and I sleep in my battered Ford Mondeo, says Sir Ranulph Fiennes
NOTHING holds Sir Ranulph Fiennes back - neither starvation, an emergency heart bypass nor Parkinson’s disease. At the age of 78, the man described as the world’s greatest living explorer is plotting more daring expeditions, despite losing all the fingertips on his left hand and dealing with a tremor in his right one.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
New study claims the Sun will destroy Mercury, Venus, and Earth – here’s when
All stars dies and our Sun is a star. Therefore, it makes sense that at some point down the line, our Sun, which provides life to Earth, will die, too. When it does, scientists say that the Sun will destroy Earth, Mercury, and Venus, leaving our entire solar system devastated.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
This is the first and only poisonous bird that has ever been discovered
When you think of poisonous animals, you most likely think of spiders, snakes, deadly frogs, and other creatures like that first. But what you might not know is that there are actually poisonous birds, too. They’re rare, though. In fact, they’re so rare that the hooded pitohui is the world’s first poisonous bird confirmed by scientific research.
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin
I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
Plague of Flesh-Eating Bugs Are Munching on People's Feet in California
Microscopic marine isopod lice have been biting and drawing blood from people wading on San Diego beaches.
Heartbreak As Brave Bear Mom Who Fought Male on Cliff Found Dead With Cubs
Footage from June shows a male brutally attacking the female bear until they both fall over the edge of a cliff, and tumble down a steep decline.
'Vampire' in Poland Found Buried With a Sickle to Prevent The Rise of The Dead
The skeletal remains of a female 'vampire' were found in a 17th-century Polish graveyard – with a sickle across her neck to prevent her rising from the dead. Professor Dariusz Poliński from Nicholas Copernicus University headed the archaeological dig that led to the discovery of the remains, which were found wearing a silk cap and with a protruding front tooth, the Daily Mail reported Friday.
