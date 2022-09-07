Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Take RMDs on My Inherited IRA and Roth IRA?

In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks three questions:

"My wife inherited a traditional and a Roth IRA in January 2020 from her mother, who was 92 when she passed. May her memory be a blessing. One, we did not take an RMD [required minimum distribution] in 2020 or 2021. Now the IRS has given its guidance that we have to take an RMD each year. What do we do about 2021? Do I need to take two RMDs in 2022 to make up for it?"

“I have assumed that we don't need to take RMDs from the inherited Roth. Is that correct, or do we need to take RMDs from both the traditional and Roth IRA?”

“My wife sadly passed away in March 2022 and I am now the owner of those IRAs. Does anything change? I turn 70 next month.”