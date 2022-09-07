ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Take RMDs on My Inherited IRA and Roth IRA?

By Robert Powell, CFP
Retirement Daily
 4 days ago
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks three questions:

"My wife inherited a traditional and a Roth IRA in January 2020 from her mother, who was 92 when she passed. May her memory be a blessing. One, we did not take an RMD [required minimum distribution] in 2020 or 2021. Now the IRS has given its guidance that we have to take an RMD each year. What do we do about 2021? Do I need to take two RMDs in 2022 to make up for it?"

“I have assumed that we don't need to take RMDs from the inherited Roth. Is that correct, or do we need to take RMDs from both the traditional and Roth IRA?”

“My wife sadly passed away in March 2022 and I am now the owner of those IRAs. Does anything change? I turn 70 next month.”

Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer these questions.

Jeffrey and Bob discuss the differences between traditional and Roth IRA that was inherited and the IRS regulations around each. They also talk about required beginning dates and the “10-year rule” for both IRAs and how that affects RMDs.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s questions.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: Do I Need to Fill Out Form 8606?

In this Ask the Hammer, a reader raises the question:. “Apparently, there's a great deal of confusion regarding the need to file Form 8606 to only report Roth conversion in a year when no other non-deductible contributions to IRAs were made. While IRS publications and form instructions seem to clearly indicate that it's required, many advisors seem to be divided on the issue. Where do you stand and why do you think there's confusion given that the IRS seems quite clear about it?”
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Required Minimum Distributions & Inherited IRAs

Many unanswered questions remain about post-death required minimum distributions (RMDs), due to the SECURE Act of 2019 eliminating the opportunity for beneficiaries to stretch an IRA payout in a tax-favorable manner. There is currently no clear guidance on how to proceed with RMDs for specific types of inherited IRA beneficiaries. It could take months or even longer for the IRS to release final regulations.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: What Determines My Spouse's Medicare Premium?

“I'm 58 and my husband is 61 and we're doing some Roth conversions right now in an effort to create some tax-efficient income for us in retirement. I am the higher earner of us two, and I've read that my husband will have to sign up for Medicare when he reaches 65, even though he's on my health insurance, and they will base his monthly premium on our combined income. Is that true? That would be concerning if so, because of our relatively high income, and we would be hit with the income related monthly adjustment amount.”
PERSONAL FINANCE
Person
Robert Powell
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: What's the Inflation Reduction Act?

“What's the Inflation Reduction Act and what should I know about it?" Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question. The two discuss the details of the new bill, including new clean energy tax credits, changes to Medicare and prescription drug coverage, the potential for lower prescription drug costs, as well as other tax-law changes.
BUSINESS
#Iras#Rmd
Retirement Daily

Ask the Hammer: A New Law for 529 Savings to Be Used for IRAs?

“I've been reading about a proposed law that would allow me to roll my 529 into a Roth IRA. Tell me more!”. Jeffrey "The Buckinghammer" Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to discuss contribution limits on this proposed plan to allow education savings to be repurposed into retirement savings, who this law might impact, and other nuances of the legislation.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Attention Future Pensioners: Act Now or Lose Thousands!

The traditional defined benefit pension may be on its way to extinction. But according to the Congressional Research Service, 24% of civilian workers still have one, including one-in-seven private sector employees. Given that more than 153 million Americans suit up for work each week, tens of millions can look forward to some sort of pension at some point. If you’re one of these lucky people--and you plan to retire soon--tens of thousands of dollars may hinge on your nailing down your plan’s particulars.
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

The Perils of the Earnings Test

Inflation, economic downturns, COVID-19-related job losses, health issues, and debt management are too often the realities of our times. When these types of changes happen to individuals, it might make sense to supplement incomes by starting Social Security benefits early, before full retirement age. Generally, there are two primary reasons...
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

Finance Long-Term Care for 10 Years

An unexpected uninsured or underinsured long-term care event can significantly reduce the longevity of assets and disrupt the flow of income during your retirement years, not to mention the physical and emotional consequences experienced. Without proper planning, you may find that funds earmarked for retirement or other financial goals suddenly need to be diverted to handle the challenges brought on by such an event.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
Retirement Daily

Weekly Round Up - Aug 21 - 27

Significant variation in P/E ratios can happen in a single year. Here are more points to consider when valuing a stock. Got Incentive Stock Options (ISOs)? Here's why you should consider a “Stock Swap.”. How Likely is Stagflation?. What is stagflation and what could it mean for your retirement...
STOCKS
Retirement Daily

How to Achieve Your Retirement Plan

Retiring is a stressful time no matter how equity markets are performing. It is normal to be nervous and have doubt creep in, and now throw those emotions on top of the current environment we are in. Headlines are constantly reminding us about the bear market and how things will only get worse, but the truth of the matter is no one really knows what will happen in the future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

It's All About the Income, Chapter 4: Two Out of Three Ain't Bad

This chapter is inspired by the late Meat Loaf. Yes, it’s capital M and capital L. Not the meatloaf you bake but the Meat Loaf to whom you’ve occasionally listened on your favorite classic rock station. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” is surely your favorite, but I am partial to a different song, the riff of which is, “I want you. I need you. But there ain’t no way I’m ever gonna love you.” Kind of harsh. But then he follows it up softly: “Don’t be sad. Two out of three ain’t bad.”
ECONOMY
Retirement Daily

The 529 Plan – How Does It Work?

Well, school is back in session and the kids are out of our hair. Before you know it, they will be grown and out of the house and on their own. But there are a lot of things in between now and then that we will need to do (or pay) for our kids such as dance lessons, karate lessons, a new bike or car, pets, and (dare I say it) college.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

