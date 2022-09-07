Read full article on original website
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
All New Pizza Festival Coming SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
How to avoid “sextortion”: Pinal officials to offer tips at documentary screening this weekendJeremy BerenPinal County, AZ
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
SignalsAZ
Maricopa County Boosts Emergency HVAC Repair Fund by $3.65 Million
Temperatures across the Valley remain above 100 degrees and many families do not have the funding to make needed repairs or even replace broken HVAC systems. That’s why Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors gave a $3.65 million boost to the County’s emergency HVAC repair and replacement fund.
SignalsAZ
2,000th U.S. Customs and Border Protection Visitor Processed at Scottsdale Airport
The Scottsdale Airport celebrated a new record for processing international aircrafts last week with its 2,000th flight completed during this Federal fiscal year (Oct. 1 – Sept. 30, 2022). If this pace keeps up, especially as the airport enters its higher operational months, the city projects ending the year...
SignalsAZ
Honor Flight Arizona Fall 2022 Flights Resume
October 25-27 The flights will include Veterans across all branches of service from the Korean War and Vietnam War. On theSeptember 13th flight, Honor Flight Arizona is privileged to take several World War II Veterans as well. “We are excited to enter the fall 2022 flying season,” said Robert Krug,...
AZFamily
Power restored for thousands after storms caused massive outages in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 15,000 people were without power throughout metro Phoenix late Sunday night into early Monday morning as monsoon storms continue to make their way through the Valley. SRP reported the outages on their website. At the peak of the storm system, a total of 21 outages left 15,800 people without power in the Valley including 10,500 in the Mesa and Apache Junction area.
Sunday storms swept through the Valley, here's how much rain your area received
PHOENIX — Sunday night gave Valley residents a strong showing of rain and lightning as storms continued to roll through the area. Maricopa County recorded nearly an inch and a half of rainfall in some locations. 12News meteorologist Krystle Henderson brought us a look at how the storm measured...
AZFamily
Crane operator rescued at Intel campus in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crane operator was rescued after getting stuck hundreds of feet in the air after suffering a medical emergency early Friday morning. Chandler fire crews responded to the Intel Ocotillo campus west of Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 5 a.m. Video from the scene shows crews using another crane to rescue the worker and they were able to successfully bring them down safely. The man’s status is unknown. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more details.
scottsdale.org
Sissoo tree battle lines drawn in Scottsdale neighborhood
The battle of the Sissoo trees in the upscale Arcadia at Silverleaf neighborhood has escalated into a court battle. Tom LaPorte, a homeowner in the neighborhood, which is part of the larger DC Ranch subdivision, has filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court against the homeowner’s association for its efforts to get rid of the trees.
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
'Taking control of their neighborhoods': New Phoenix program offers to put gates into city alleys
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix has allocated $500,000 toward a program that will build gates outside of alleyways in neighborhoods looking to curb criminal damage and illegal dumping. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved implementing a citywide Gated Alley Program, which allows the residents of a neighborhood...
AZFamily
Isolated thunderstorms flood streets in Glendale
SUN LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Isolated thunderstorms have hit parts of the Phoenix area and has caused flooding in Glendale. Rain was seen on ADOT cameras in north Phoenix near Loop 101 and Seventh Avenue and then in central Phoenix at I-17 and Seventh Street. Our Arizona’s Family crew spotted flooded streets near 59th Avenue and Loop 101 in Glendale. Parts of Chandler and Gilbert have also gotten rain.
SignalsAZ
Trash and Recycling Day to Change for Most Phoenix Customers
To maximize efficiencies and customer service, the City of Phoenix Public Works Department is implementing new trash and recycling collection days citywide beginning Monday, Oct. 3. The reroute effort will result in a collection day change for approximately 80 percent of customers. Residents are encouraged to visit Phoenix.gov/PublicWorks to access...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 9-11-22
Monsoon storms moved in from the south, dropping heavy rain on parts of the Valley Sunday evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County (last updated at 10:50 p.m. Sunday):. See the full forecast or check...
KTAR.com
Hurricane Kay off Mexico coast likely to push rain all the way to metro Phoenix by Friday
PHOENIX – A hurricane with winds of 85 mph blowing hundreds of miles away from Phoenix will still make its presence known locally in the form of rain starting as soon as Friday, forecasters said. Hurricane Kay, racing up Mexico’s Baja California peninsula Thursday, is likely to send rain...
AZFamily
Dangerous laser strikes are on the rise, and Phoenix is a hotspot
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Pilots are facing a growing threat in the sky, and now a government watchdog group says the FAA needs to do more to protect pilots and passengers from lasers. When a laser strike happens, the effect is immediate. “I’ve been hit dozens of times over the...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
KTAR.com
Arizona’s latest storm hits parts of the Valley as monsoon season continues
PHOENIX — Rainfall reached parts of the Valley Friday afternoon, with chances for more storms increasing throughout the evening. The storm, originating from Hurricane Kay off of Mexico’s coast, was moving from west to east, making landfall in Goodyear with over half an inch of rain recorded by 5:50 p.m., according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
'What used to be a $400,000 home is now $650,000': Real estate analysts say 'size reduction' is happening everywhere
PHOENIX — Arizona's real estate market is again leading the nation, this time for how much less home you're getting for your money. According to a recent Zillow report, Phoenix saw the most significant reduction in size in the average million-dollar home in the country. The report found the...
AZFamily
Mobile home residents in Apache Junction blindsided by sudden increase in rent
Neighbors pay respects to 4 people brutally murdered near Casa Grande. Neighbors stopped by the home where the 4 people were killed near Casa Grande, leaving candles, balloons and stuffed animals. Former Scottsdale investment broker begins sentence for $20 million fraud scheme. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Court documents show...
fox10phoenix.com
Did you see it? Arizonans report seeing row of lights in sky
PHOENIX - Residents across the Phoenix metropolitan area woke up to an interesting spectacle early Wednesday morning after a row of lights were seen drifting across the Arizona sky. The lights were witnessed in areas from Ahwatukee and Chandler to as far north as Chino Valley. Luckily, there's an explanation...
