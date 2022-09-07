ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan laws on child marriage, corporal punishment earn an F from rights group

A scorecard released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch provides a damning assessment of how well Michigan protects the rights of children. The state earned an F grade because it allows child marriage; has not outlawed corporal punishment in private schools and homes; and lacks protections for children entering the juvenile justice system, among other issues. ...
