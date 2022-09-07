Read full article on original website
Twitter whistleblower to tell Congress of company’s alleged corporate failings
A Twitter whistleblower who accused the company of “egregious” security deficiencies began his testimony in front of Congress on Tuesday, expanding on allegations of corporate failings he filed to federal agencies in August. Former hacker Peiter “Mudge” Zatko worked as head of security at Twitter from 2020 until...
Schumer sending $15M to Democrats, Senate Campaign Committee
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a show of support for keeping a Democratic Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is transferring $15 million from his campaign account to his party’s candidates, incumbents and political committee for the fall election. That’s according to a Democrat familiar with the situation who insisted...
Saudi Arabia is razing whole neighborhoods to make way for tourism and wealth
Sweeping redevelopment aimed at drawing tourists and wealthy foreigners to Jeddah is displacing hundreds of thousands of residents, many of them from working-class immigrant communities.
Michigan laws on child marriage, corporal punishment earn an F from rights group
A scorecard released Tuesday by Human Rights Watch provides a damning assessment of how well Michigan protects the rights of children. The state earned an F grade because it allows child marriage; has not outlawed corporal punishment in private schools and homes; and lacks protections for children entering the juvenile justice system, among other issues. ...
