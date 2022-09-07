ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Gameday Observations: Ohio

Damn. It felt good to be back at Beaver Stadium, folks. Penn State football kicked off its home slate with a dominant 46-10 victory over Ohio on Saturday. The smooth-sailing win led to the Nittany Lions being ranked No. 22 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. This is the first time James Franklin’s squad is ranked since week 11 of last season.
[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Ohio

Penn State football was back in Beaver Stadium on Saturday and better than ever, folks. From multiple first touchdowns to the Nittany Lion dancing to the “Cupid Shuffle,” we captured it all. In case you wanted to reminisce on this past Saturday, take a look at the game and its festivities through our lens.
Penn State Football’s Nick Singleton Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

The Nick Singleton hype is real. The Penn State football running back has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week following his breakout performance against Ohio. It’s the second straight week a Nittany Lion has taken home a weekly Big Ten football honor, as Sean Clifford earned Co-Offensive Player of the Week for his play against Purdue.
Penn State Women’s Hockey Ranked No. 14 In USCHO Preseason Poll

Penn State women’s hockey is ranked No. 14 in the USCHO preseason poll. The Nittany Lions are the only ranked CHA team heading into the 2022-23 season. The 2022-23 preseason poll marks the second consecutive time the Nittany Lions have been ranked prior to the season. In last season’s poll, Penn State was ranked No. 9 but ended up finishing unranked.
Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Two

College football is rolling, and that means there are plenty of former Penn State football players taking the field for their respective squads. While Penn State went 1-0 for the second time this season, former Penn State football players were in action across the nation. As teams begin to look toward week three, here’s a rundown of what happened to those who used to call Happy Valley home this past week.
Penn State’s Post-Ohio Report Card

Following its home opener, Penn State football is officially 2-0 heading into an SEC showdown against Auburn. It was smooth sailing for the Nittany Lions against Ohio Saturday, as James Franklin’s crew dispatched the Bobcats 46-10. A 19-point halftime advantage allowed Penn State to work in and develop plenty of reserves.
Placekicking A Question Mark Following Jake Pinegar’s Poor Ohio Performance

It’s hard to nitpick Penn State football’s performance after it basically did all the right things in its home opener against Ohio. But, one negative did stand out — and it’s the Nittany Lions’ placekicker spot. Jake Pinegar didn’t attempt a field goal in the season opener against Purdue, leaving his role as a bit of a question mark heading into Ohio. He proved against the Bobcats that he still isn’t completely reliable.
Penn State Smashes Ohio 46-10 In 2022 Home Opener

Penn State football (2-0, 1-0 Big Ten) crushed Ohio (1-1) in its home opener Saturday, with a 46-10 victory over the Bobcats at Beaver Stadium. Efficiency was the name of the game for the Nittany Lions, as quarterback Sean Clifford led the way with 213 passing yards at a 70% clip and running back Nick Singleton totaled 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns on a 17.9 yard average. Five-star true freshman Drew Allar also made his home debut, torching the Bobcats for 88 yards and two touchdowns on 6-of-8 passing.
Drew Allar Shines In Beaver Stadium Debut

The future is here, folks. There were many headlines from Penn State’s 46-10 home-opening win over Ohio University. Freshman running back Nick Singleton racked up 179 rushing yards and scored his first pair of touchdowns as a Nittany Lion, and Sean Clifford had a fine game himself. But Penn State fans will leave today with the thought of true freshman quarterback Drew Allar putting on a show at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State Strongly Urging Masking Indoors

Penn State once again “strongly recommends” students, faculty, and staff to mask indoors, according to a release. On Thursday, Centre County checked in with a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for the first time in the past 15 weeks. Previously, it was at the “low” community level.
