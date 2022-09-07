ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunter, TX

KTEN.com

Casino seen as big boost to Durant's economy

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — Not only does Choctaw Casino attract visitors from Texas, Oklahoma and other parts of the country... it also brings people in to shop and dine in downtown Durant. "We just really love them advertising that Durant exists," said Durant Area Chamber of Commerce executive director...
KTEN.com

Pottsboro library grant gives more digital access

POTTSBORO, Texas (KTEN) -- The Google.org Foundation and National Digital Inclusion Alliance selected 18 organizations across the nation to receive a $130,900 grant. The Pottsboro Library was the only library in the country to see that grant, which is helping them with a digital navigator program. "Classes or one-on-one help,"...
KTEN.com

Woman dies after being rescued from Denison fire

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A woman died this weekend in a fire at a Denison residence. Firefighters responded to the alarm in the 1400 block of West Morgan Street on Saturday morning. They found Cheryl Ann Losey, 70, inside. Losey was pronounced dead a short time later at a...
KTEN.com

Silo softball falls to Washington

SILO, Okla. (KTEN) - The Silo Rebels hosted their own tournament starting on Thursday. Both softball and baseball made it to the championship. The Lady Rebels were unable to get anything going at the plate as they fell 7-0 against Washington. Meanwhile baseball keeps their winning streak alive with a...
KTEN.com

'Roos Fall to Rhodes in Home Opener

SHERMAN, Texas (AC Sports) - The Austin College football team fell 23-7 to visiting Rhodes College on Saturday afternoon, as a defensive touchdown late in the game put things out of reach for the 'Roos at Jerry Apple Stadium. The 'Roos are now 0-2 on the year. It was a...
KTEN.com

Jefferson Starship performs in Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) -- They built this city on rock and roll! Jefferson Starship put on a free concert in the social district in downtown Van Alstyne. The band has released 8 gold or platinum selling studio albums in their career. "We have been planning on this for months,"...
