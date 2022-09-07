Read full article on original website
kprl.com
Opener For Monday 09.12.2022
Much cooler temperatures this week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80’s for most of the week. Occasionally, they’ll sneak up into the low 90’s overnight lows in the mid 50’s. Yesterday some areas received a little rainfall. Atascadero got about one half inch...
kprl.com
In Sports 09.12.2022
All three north county football teams on the road over the weekend. All three were victorious. Paso Robles beat Monache in Porterville late Friday night. Because of the extreme heat, that game did not begin until 8:15 Friday night. The Bearcats won 42-15. The Templeton Eagles beat Firebaugh 13-7. Josh...
