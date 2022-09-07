Read full article on original website
Super Bowl or Bust for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
How We Can Keep Our Emotions in Check: A Chiefs Fan’s Survival GuideChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Week one pregame Cardinals ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City's downtown Commerce Tower has its place in history starting with a large banking company in the early 1900sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
School bus accident injures 3 in Smithville
SMITHVILLE — Deputies are investigating a school bus crash near Smithville. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Clay County deputies were dispatched to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street for an school bus that overturned and was blocking Mt. Olivet in both directions. District...
Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri
Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
No major injuries reported after Smithville school bus overturns
SMITHVILLE — A Smithville school bus crash that injured two students and the bus driver at approximately 8:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, was met with first responders and do-gooders who helped all involved, said interim superintendent Denise Harwood during a press conference Monday afternoon. First responders from Smithville Area...
Former county prosecuting attorney made judge
CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Smithville Lake in Clay County, Missouri offers a list of options for people who love the outdoors
Smithville Lake - Clay County Parks.Facebook. Whether you live in Missouri or not, if you're traveling through the state, there's no shortage of lakes to visit. Smithville Lake is one of those lakes and it's just 20 miles outside of Kansas City.
Missing Kansas man’s vehicle found, body discovered nearby
The vehicle belonging to a missing Lawrence man was recovered in Linn County on Wednesday, and a body was discovered nearby.
Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, family event starts Friday
LIBERTY — It's time for the 12th annual Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, on the grounds of St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road. This year's event will again feature live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer garden, a 50/50 raffle and more! Plus, the Knights of Columbus will offer their famous pulled pork dinner.
Excelsior Springs man injured in crash on Business Highway 10
The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash
A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man
The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home
RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...
Kansas City police arrest suspect after overnight standoff
Kansas City Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody after an early Saturday morning standoff with the Department.
Man charged in Johnson County with stealing 70k from elderly woman
A Kansas man is accused of stealing $70,000 from an elderly woman, blaming the theft on his ex-wife, and then faking a cancer diagnosis.
Woman dead, man critical in Excelsior Springs shooting; suspect arrested in Texas
A woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after a shooting in Excelsior Springs early Wednesday morning.
Casey's workers resign, walk out from Independence, Missouri, location
Workers at Casey's in Independence, Missouri, resigned and walked out on Wednesday, according to a release from nonprofit Restaurants Opportunity Center United.
Two arrested in Atchison for suspicion of distributing pills laced with fentanyl
Two people were arrested after 130 pills believed to be laced with fentanyl were found during a search warrant at a Super 8 in Atchison, Kansas.
Kansas City, Kansas, police officer charged with domestic assault, other crimes
The Wyandotte County District Attorney's office files felony charges against a Kansas City, Kansas, police officer.
Police locate Jasper's stolen cannoli van
A van stolen last weekend from Jasper’s Ristorante in Kansas City was located Thursday by KCMO police.
