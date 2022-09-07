ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

mycouriertribune.com

School bus accident injures 3 in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — Deputies are investigating a school bus crash near Smithville. Shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Clay County deputies were dispatched to Mt. Olivet Road between Jami Drive and NE 120th Street for an school bus that overturned and was blocking Mt. Olivet in both directions. District...
SMITHVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Tar Spot Identified in Northwest Missouri

Infected leaf with symptoms of corn tar spot. Red arrows point to characteristic black, raised stroma that cannot be scraped off the leaf. Photo by University of Missouri Integrated Pest Management. Samples from at least one Northwest Missouri county have tested positive for the presence of corn tar spot, highlighting...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

No major injuries reported after Smithville school bus overturns

SMITHVILLE — A Smithville school bus crash that injured two students and the bus driver at approximately 8:05 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, was met with first responders and do-gooders who helped all involved, said interim superintendent Denise Harwood during a press conference Monday afternoon. First responders from Smithville Area...
SMITHVILLE, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Former county prosecuting attorney made judge

CLAY COUNTY — Last week, Gov. Mike Parson appointed outgoing Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Dan White to associate circuit judge for the 7th Judicial Circuit in Clay County. White, of Kansas City, will fill the associate judge vacancy created by the appointment of Timothy Flook as circuit judge. White...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, family event starts Friday

LIBERTY — It's time for the 12th annual Holy Smoke BBQ Contest, held Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, on the grounds of St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road. This year's event will again feature live music, food trucks, inflatables, a beer garden, a 50/50 raffle and more! Plus, the Knights of Columbus will offer their famous pulled pork dinner.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Excelsior Springs man injured in crash on Business Highway 10

The Highway Patrol reports an Excelsior Springs man sustained moderate injuries when his vehicle struck a tree in Ray County on Wednesday night, September 7th. Emergency medical services took 42-year-old Jason Mick to Liberty Hospital. The vehicle traveled east on Business 10 east of Highway 10 before it ran off...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lathrop Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash

A Lathrop man was killed in a three-vehicle crash near Trimble Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred as 47-year old Ryan Mosley struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 34-year old Roy Zimmer on US-169, 1 mile north of Trimble. Zimmer crossed the center line into the direct path of 65-year old Charles Bogele. Zimmer’s vehicle travelled over the top of Bogele’s, coming to rest on top of the vehicle. Bogele was pronounced dead at the scene. Zimmer and Mosley were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
LATHROP, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man

The Highway Patrol arrested a Norborne man in Carroll County on Thursday afternoon, September 8th on multiple allegations. Forty-nine-year-old Stephen Hunter was accused of two counts of possession of a controlled substance—one involving methamphetamine and the other LSD. He was also accused of felony unlawful use of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Raytown neighbors need help with abandoned home

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Neighbors needing help is the focus of a continuing KMBC 9 News investigation about abandoned properties on both sides of the state line. The latest property to highlight is in Raytown, off East 67th Street. If the mower on the property has done any work in...

