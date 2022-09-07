Read full article on original website
Your Complete Guide To All Of NYC’s Exciting Fall Street Fairs And Festivals
Fall in NYC is arguably one of the best times of the year–the weather is absolutely gorgeous and there’s a ton of fun to be had throughout the city. Plus, all those fun-filled street fairs that took over the streets during the summer are still going on, alongside a ton of delicious food festivals. If we could give you a piece of advice it would be to take advantage of being outdoors this fall as much as possible and head to one (or all) of these fall street fairs and festivals! P.S. – this is a running list and will continuously be updated as more fairs and festivals get announced. Where: Arthur Ave. between E 187th St. & Crescent Ave. More info: Here
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Sept 8 - 11)
Summer isn’t over yet and the city has so much to offer this holiday weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
Brooklyn Comes Alive Schedule is Here!
Brooklyn Comes Alive is just nine days away — Saturday, September 17 — at The Brooklyn Mirage in, well, Brooklyn! And now we have the lineup schedule! GRAB THOSE DUCATS PRONTO!. Brooklyn Comes Alive. Website & TICKETS.
Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Style and Awards Show Opens New York Fashion Week and Inspires With “Future’s Past” Theme
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) hosted its 15th Anniversary Fashion Show and Style Awards at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem, with the support of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton as the title pponsor for the event. This year’s “Future’s Past” theme showcased the...
A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn
Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn. When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood. Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from...
The 9th Most Horrifying Haunted Attraction In The U.S. Is Just 2.5 Hours From NYC
September is here which means spooky season is upon us. And while we all love a good hay ride and pumpkin to carve, sometimes your run of the mill corn maze and pumpkin patch just doesn’t cut it for the ultimate thrill seeker. Well, NYC horror enthusiasts are in luck because the world’s largest directory of haunted houses and horror attractions, Hauntworld Magazine, just announced the top 13 most horrifying haunts in the U.S., and coming in at #9 is the Headless Horseman Haunted Attraction in Ulster Park–and it’s just about a 2.5 hour drive from NYC. The bravest souls...
After Two Years Away, The West Indian Day Parade Returned To Brooklyn In Full Force
There was talk of possible rain on Labor Day, but Mother Nature smiled on the Caribbean community instead. Thank goodness! We only waited two years to party in the streets again. It was almost too perfect. What started off as an overcast morning gave way to blue skies and sunshine. Only when the procession was over did the clouds move in and rain fell. But after hours of dancing up a sweat, it was refreshing.
Ferragosto festival preparations underway in the Bronx
BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) – The annual Ferragosto festival is scheduled to get underway along Arthur Avenue in the Bronx this weekend Mayor Eric Adams joined members of the Belmont Business Improvement District and other Bronx officials to announce the upcoming event on Sunday. The tradition dates back to 18 BC. It’s a festive celebration […]
The 10th Street Block Festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday!)
The 10th Street Block Festival returns tomorrow (Sept. 10!) ... on 10th Street between Second Avenue and Third Avenue from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is one of the best block events around... you can find antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing (no tube socks or tube steaks!) and music... all on a lovely tree-lined block.
Video shows alleged vandal who ruined Notorious B.I.G mural in NYC
The vandal who police believe defaced a Brooklyn mural honoring legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. is captured on new surveillance footage. The suspect allegedly approached the mural at the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill around midnight Aug. 26, splashed black paint on the rapper’s face […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
‘Bouncing back’: Coney Island hosts last fireworks show of the year
The summer season came to an unofficial close Labor Day Weekend as Coney Island celebrated its final fireworks show of the year. The free fireworks display, hosted each Friday by the Alliance for Coney Island, wrapped up on Sept. 2 with a spectacular display of color over the People’s Playground.
Telfar Is Hosting a Major Shopping Bag Sale Featuring All Colors and Sizes for 1 Day Only
It’s happening. For one day only, Telfar is hosting a major sale, consisting of thousands of their iconic shopping bags available in all colors and sizes. “This Sunday, [we're] taking over the Rainbow Shop in Downtown Brooklyn and filling it with thousands and thousands of bags: Every size, every color — one day only, first come first serve,” reads a caption on Telfar’s official Instagram page.
Mike’s Diner in Astoria Has Closed, Served Neighborhood for Nearly a Century
An Astoria diner that has served multiple generations of customers since the 1920s appears to have closed for good. Mike’s Diner, known for its classic American-style food options, looks to have shuttered following a financial dispute with the landlord over unpaid rent. A sign affixed to the diner’s 22-37...
Brooklyn Book Festival announces 2022 schedule highlights
The Brooklyn Book Festival, New York City’s largest free literary festival, today announced a selection of highlight events spanning the literary festival’s wide variety of in-person and virtual offerings (September 25 through October 3). A full schedule of all Brooklyn Book Festival events will be announced in the coming weeks.
Mayor relaunches program for new youth jobs in Bronx, Brooklyn
A new pilot program in the Bronx aims to help increase enrollment and work to create more youth job opportunities. Mayor Eric Adams today called for jobs that New Yorkers can build their lives around instead of hitting dead ends. The new job training regime has the goal to reinvigorate enrollment and reset for today's job needs.
Jay-Z and Jack Dorsey Airdrop Nearly $1K in Bitcoin to Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant Residents
The Bitcoin Academy has the commitment of two billionaires’ pockets—and they are dropping the money. Hip-hop mogul Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Block CEO, Jack Dorsey, airdropped nearly $1,000 in bitcoin to the residents of The Marcy Houses through self-custodial wallets that included CashApp and Munn Wallet.
2 bats, cat, raccoon found with rabies on Staten Island, as NYC Health Dept. sets vaccine drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city’s Health Department and the United States Department of Agriculture will drop rabies vaccine baits in Staten Island’s wooded and marshy areas by helicopter next month. This is in response to a rise of raccoons with rabies in New York City. On...
Queen Elizabeth II visited New York City 3 times during her reign
Britain's longest-reigning monarch visited NYC three times -- in the '50s, the '70s and then 12 years ago when she addressed the U.N. and visited Ground Zero.
Body found inside Manhattan subway tracks
Police are investigating after a man’s body was found on the tracks inside a Manhattan subway tunnel Friday morning, according to transit officials.
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
