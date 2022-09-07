Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Shows Off Nami's Movie Makeover
Nami remains the map maker for the Straw Hat Pirates within One Piece's history, joining Luffy's crew earlier than many other crew members that reside inside the Thousand Sunny. With the movies within the Shonen franchise often taking the opportunity to imagine the Straw Hats wearing different outfits from what we usually see the anime character slap on, Nami is no different this time around as she has attire that makes her look far more like a pirate than ever before.
ComicBook
Ironheart Debuts First Footage and New Logo for Marvel's Disney+ Series
Ironheart confirmed a bunch of casting news today and showed off some footage at D23 Expo. Marvel Studios has been on a roll this weekend, confirming reports and giving fans new glimpses at their favorite heroes. Dominique Thorne actually appears as RiRi Williams in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever first, but her big adventure on Disney+ has been building quite the buzz. In the clip released to the public, her studies at MIT come into focus. She's testing technology and confidently says "I'm an engineer." Anthony Ramos' The Hood also plays a big role and actually came out to say a few words to the crowd. He says that his character is "a bit good and a bit bad." He also joked that he kicks a lot of butt. (Feige should have busted out a "LANGUAGE!" but played along.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Revealed With First Trailer
As expected, Ubisoft has today revealed our first proper look at Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the next entry in the publisher's long-running stealth-action franchise. The game is poised to center around the character Basim, who was previously introduced in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and will take players to Baghdad. And while these details related to the game have been known about for quite some time, the first trailer for Mirage has now given us a better idea of how it will play.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Marvels Footage Revealed at D23 Expo
The Marvels revealed some epic footage at D23 Expo 2022 – and you can get our full description of it below! The Marvels brings together the Captain Marvel movie franchise with the recent Ms. Marvel TV series – with WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) completing the trifecta of cosmic-powered superheroines. The film is being directed by Nia DaCosta (Candyman) with a script by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision).
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Merch Reveals MODOK First Look
MODOK just got his own animated series on Hulu and before too long, fans of the iconic Marvel character will get to see him in live-action as well. Monday, some of the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania merchandise surfaced online, featuring the big-headed baddie is his full glory. As seen on the tee making the rounds online, his look in the Marvel Cinematic Universe varies greatly from that in the source material.
ComicBook
Fantastic Four Director Confirmed
During Marvel Studios' D23 Expo presentation, it was confirmed that Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot will be directed by Matt Shakman. Today's announcement begins to pay off years of speculation about who could take on the reigns of the beloved characters, with speculation starting back when The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to the characters during their purchase of 20th Century Fox. Rivaling the X-Men and that roster of beloved mutants, the members of the Fantastic Four are arguably the characters that Marvel fans have most been looking forward to seeing join the MCU.
ComicBook
Captain America: New World Order Director Confirms Marvel Movie's Villain (Exclusive)
At D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim, Marvel fans got a lot of fresh updates about many of Marvel Studios' upcoming projects, including the eagerly anticipated Captain America: New World Order. During the Marvel presentation on Saturday, the film's cast was announced, including Anthony Mackie returning as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradly, and Danny Ramirez who will take on the role of Falcon. It was also announced that Shira Haas would be making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, but the biggest surprise may have been the announcement that Tim Blake Nelson will return as The Leader. Now, the film's director Julius Onah confirms to Phase Zero host Brandon Davis for ComicBook.com that The Leader is indeed the film's villain — and he will present a real challenge for the new Captain America.
ComicBook
Who Is King Thanos, the Villain of the New Avengers Campus Ride?
The Avengers Campus at Disneyland is finally getting its long-awaited third attraction. During Sunday's Disney Parks panel at the D23 2022 Expo, Disney officially announced that another ride was making its way to Avengers Campus, this one including a version of Thanos as its villain. It was confirmed that King Thanos, a variant of the beloved Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame villain, would be appearing in the story of the new, Quinjet-based ride.
ComicBook
Steam Weekly Top Seller Is a Surprising Racing Game
The latest game on Steam to appear in the top spot of the PC platform's weekly "Top Sellers" spot is a racing title that launched nearly four years ago. For the most part, the Top Sellers chart on Steam is usually filled with games that have released somewhat recently. Disney Dreamlight Valley, for example, found massive success on Valve's PC marketplace this past week after it launched via early access. And despite this fast start for Dreamlight Valley, it was an older game that ended up being the big winner.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Trailer Unveils First Look at the MCU's Man-Thing
Man-Thing has arrived. Saturday, Marvel Studios not only confirmed the highly-anticipated Werewolf by Night Halloween special existed, but the House of Ideas also released the first teaser for the upcoming Disney+ addition. Surprising long-time fans of all things Marvel Horror, the trailer gave us a first look at one of Marvel's most popular characters in the genre: the macabre Man-Thing!
ComicBook
Viral Godzilla Cosplay Armors Up the Famous Kaiju
One awesome cosplay has imagined a whole new kind take on the famous kaiju by showing off a new suit of armor inspired by Godzilla! The famous Titan has been tearing through Legendary's MonsterVerse for the past few years, and although it had seemed to reach a climax with the end of the quadrilogy in Godzilla vs. Kong, this is far from the last time we will be seeing the kaiju in action. There are lots of new projects in the works expanding the MonsterVerse, and surely they will come with all new takes on TOHO's most famous giant lizard.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
ComicBook
The Warriors: Come Out To Play Review - A Fun and Fast-Paced Brawl Through the City
The Warriors has become a cult favorite amongst film fans and aficionados, and now the 1979 movie has been brought to the world of tabletop courtesy of Funko Games in The Warriors: Come Out To Play. Players will take control of The Warriors as they attempt to make their way across town to their home turf, but things are going to get dicey along the way, and you'll need to choose your battles, add to your arsenal of cards and weapons, and work together as a true crew to make it there. You can feel the enthusiasm for the film in the presentation, and players have more control over the pace of the game, making for a more customized experience despite the linearity of the adventure. The Warriors keeps the fights coming without overstaying its welcome, and fans of the cult classic will enjoy their time back in the world.
ComicBook
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Highlights Mikasa's Original Gear
Attack on Titan has been getting ready to come back for the third and presumably final part of its fourth and final season next year, and one awesome cosplay has been showing off just how far Mikasa Ackerman has come by tapping into her original Survey Corps look! The anime has evolved far beyond where it first began as not only as the central antagonist shifted to an apocalyptic new kind of level, but the surviving humans have been battered down by years of trauma, loss, and seemingly never ending war. It's something that humanity has been gripping with over the course of the final season.
ComicBook
Here's Where to Get Funko Festival of Fun 2022 Holiday Pop Figures
Funko just wrapped up D23 Expo this past weekend and their New York Comic-Con 2022 event is only weeks away, but they're squeezing in this year's Festival of Fun holiday Pop figure drops starting this Wednesday, September 14th. Over the course of two days, numerous holiday-themed Funko Pop figures will drop, and you'll be able to keep track of them all right here.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Reveals Deeper Meaning Behind Season 6's Morty War
Rick and Morty Season 6 really dove into Morty's psyche with a return to the Roy: A Life Well Lived game from the earlier seasons in the newest episode, and one of the creators behind the series opened up about the religious and simulation theory inspirations that ultimately led to a full on war between the various Mortys! The second episode of the sixth season seemed like a much lighter return to the episodic format seen in seasons' past, but it actually snuck in quite an exploration of how Morty really feels about Rick after spending so many seasons adventuring together.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Taps Into Maki's New Power
Jujutsu Kaisen has kicked things up a notch for Maki Zenin's first real fight in the Culling Game, and the newest chapter of the series has brought her to a whole new stage of power! Maki's gone through a lot of physical, mental, and spiritual trauma following the end of the Shibuya Incident, and she entered the Culling Game a much different person than you would expect. But even with all of this new power at her disposal, it was clear through her first real challenge in the episode that she still did not have a full grasp of her new body and abilities.
