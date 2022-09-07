Feds To Deport Lawrence Man Again After 10-Year Prison Term For Drug Charge

A Lawrence man who federal authorities deported once before will be sent back to the Dominican Republic following a 10-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to drug charges – again, officials said.

Jefri Paulino, 26, confessed to possession with intent to sell 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine and unlawful reentry of a deported alien, the US Attorney's Office said this week. It's his second drug conviction in five years, authorities noted.

Federal agents arrested Paulino in 2020 after he agreed to sell an undercover informant a kilogram of fentanyl and 50 grams of cocaine at a Haverhill restaurant, the prosecutor said. For context, the DEA says 2 milligrams of the synthetic opioid is enough to kill some users.

Officials said they would deport Paulino to the Dominican Republic once he's served his decade-long prison term. It's a process the Lawrence man should know well, considering the US deported him in 2018 after a court convicted him of trafficking fentanyl a year prior, the US Attorney said.

It's unclear when he returned to the United States.