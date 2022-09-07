ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Greensboro Monday to speak on school success

By Justyn Melrose
 5 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — First Lady Jill Biden is heading to Greensboro, according to the White House.

On Monday, Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Greensboro, as well as Knoxville, Tennessee, to kick off what they’re calling the “Success Back to School Bus Tour.” Biden will be joining only for these first two stops of the tour.

What do North Carolina schools, businesses learn in active shooter trainings? High Point police explain

The tour aims to showcase ways that schools are helping students to recover after the pandemic, particularly using resources made available through the American Rescue Plan. They will also discuss how states and school districts are recruiting and preparing teachers.

After Greensboro and Knoxville, Cardona is heading to Virginia to visit Newport News, Richmond and Harrisonburg on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Cardona will visit Morgantown, West Virginia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

On Thursday, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will join in Pennsylvania for visits to Reading, Allentown and Philadelphia.

The tour wraps up Friday with a final visit to Camden, New Jersey.

“It’s a great feeling to see yellow school buses drive around our communities with excited children who are ready to thrive in this new school year,” Cardona said. “I am thrilled to be traveling across the eastern states and highlighting innovative ways local, state, and federal efforts are helping students recover and succeed in and out of the classroom. This year will be one of the most important ever, as we not only work to catch students up, but put them in a position to do even better than where they were before March 2020.”

