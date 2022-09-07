Read full article on original website
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
Four-Star, Dual-Threat Quarterback Commits to the Hawkeyes
Even after their six-game winning streak against the Iowa State Cyclones was broken, and the offense was abysmal once again, the weekend wasn't all bad for Iowa Hawkeye fans. As he announced on Sunday, four-star, dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, James Resar has committed to playing for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawks. The junior QB plays for Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He received a scholarship offer from the Iowa staff on June 8, 2022.
Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time
September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
New C.R. Mural Honors RAGBRAI + Historic Bike Shop [PHOTO]
A brand new two-story high mural project in downtown Cedar Rapids should be done in a couple of weeks, and it will celebrate one of Iowa's favorite summer events. The mural will be a tribute to the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI), which is going into its 50th year.
A MASSIVE Star was Once Arrested in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]
If you've ever dreamt of having a celebrity encounter, chances are that dream involves meeting, maybe having a meal with that celeb, right? It doesn't involve getting whooped by them. At least not for most of us... I am a huge pro wrestling fan. Yes, that's right, even at 40...
Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey
This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
30+ New Restaurants That Opened in Eastern Iowa This Year [GALLERY]
So far this year, there have been a ton of restaurant openings here in Eastern Iowa! Here are over 30 places that have opened or reopened as of September of 2022:. 1100 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids (Inside NewBo City Market) Opened June of 2022. 1113 7th Ave, Marion. Reopened...
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
Guaranteed Parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids? Use this App
It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
Semi Plows into Person on Interstate-80 Causing Fatal Injuries
From day one of my life, my parents made sure I paid attention when crossing the road, even in Ida Grove, Iowa, where the traffic is minimal. I can still hear my mom say "Look both ways!" and "Hold my hand!" The sentiment clearly holds a higher value in places...
Eat a Bunch of Chili While Supporting a Cedar Rapids Animal Rescue
Dogs Forever, a Cedar Rapids animal rescue, is gearing up for one of their biggest fundraisers of the year! Their annual Chili Cook-Off is coming up on Saturday, October 15th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Geonetric Building on 12th Ave SE!. There are two different ways that...
North Linn Schools to Re-Open Next Week
Chances are your kids are at least three weeks into the new school year. That, unfortunately, is not the case in the North Linn Community School District. Problems in some of the district buildings have prompted a delay but the district has set a new start date for classes. KWWL...
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
All-Inclusive Playground Set to Open in Monticello
An amazing new playground for kids of all ages and abilities is about to open in Monticello and is named after a young boy who would have loved to run and play on it himself. Ribbon cutting for the Austin Smith All-Inclusive Playground is tonight in Monticello according to KCRG. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the playground will then be open for kids to use and enjoy. The playground features equipment and toys for kids of all ages and abilities. The new facility is named after a boy who can only be described as a superhero.
Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman
Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
