An amazing new playground for kids of all ages and abilities is about to open in Monticello and is named after a young boy who would have loved to run and play on it himself. Ribbon cutting for the Austin Smith All-Inclusive Playground is tonight in Monticello according to KCRG. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the playground will then be open for kids to use and enjoy. The playground features equipment and toys for kids of all ages and abilities. The new facility is named after a boy who can only be described as a superhero.

MONTICELLO, IA ・ 5 DAYS AGO