Iowa City, IA

98.1 KHAK

Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]

To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Four-Star, Dual-Threat Quarterback Commits to the Hawkeyes

Even after their six-game winning streak against the Iowa State Cyclones was broken, and the offense was abysmal once again, the weekend wasn't all bad for Iowa Hawkeye fans. As he announced on Sunday, four-star, dual-threat quarterback in the 2024 class, James Resar has committed to playing for Kirk Ferentz and the Hawks. The junior QB plays for Bishop Kenny High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He received a scholarship offer from the Iowa staff on June 8, 2022.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Gamers Saving One Life at a Time

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and a group of Cedar Rapids gamers recently gathered to do just that, help raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. The Role on for Life event was recently at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where participants gathered together to hang out, and discuss life, and play Dungeons and Dragons.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa City, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cy-Hawk Wave Song Signifies Strength for Kid Captain Audrey

This year's hype for the annual Iowa State vs. Iowa (Cy-Hawk) football game may be falling a little flat, but for the second week in a row, the song for the "Iowa Wave" has been chosen by a "Kid Captain" from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital and it's an inspirational choice, indeed.
WAUKEE, IA
98.1 KHAK

What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?

The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Guaranteed Parking in Downtown Cedar Rapids? Use this App

It's awesome to see downtown Cedar Rapids thriving, but if you're only there for a specific event, the hassle of competing for parking can be frustrating. It's easy if you work downtown. You can most likely use your facility's parking area for anything else you're doing downtown. Ride-sharing? Not as quick and cheap as it used to be. But a new service from Park Cedar Rapids has been a long time coming for people whose main objective downtown is an afternoon or night out to attend a show at Theatre Cedar Rapids, the Alliant Energy Powerhouse, or the Paramount Theatre.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

North Linn Schools to Re-Open Next Week

Chances are your kids are at least three weeks into the new school year. That, unfortunately, is not the case in the North Linn Community School District. Problems in some of the district buildings have prompted a delay but the district has set a new start date for classes. KWWL...
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested, Charged in Death of Man Found in City Street

The Cedar Rapids Police Department has announced an arrest in a spring shooting in the city that left one person dead. According to a media release, a 43-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been charged in the shooting of 36-year-old Dustin Frondle. Frondle was found in the street near the corner of 12th Avenue and Auburn Drive SW just before 3:15 a.m. the morning of Monday, April 25. He had been shot in the chest and was declared deceased at the scene.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

All-Inclusive Playground Set to Open in Monticello

An amazing new playground for kids of all ages and abilities is about to open in Monticello and is named after a young boy who would have loved to run and play on it himself. Ribbon cutting for the Austin Smith All-Inclusive Playground is tonight in Monticello according to KCRG. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. with the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m. On Thursday, the playground will then be open for kids to use and enjoy. The playground features equipment and toys for kids of all ages and abilities. The new facility is named after a boy who can only be described as a superhero.
MONTICELLO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Linn County Officials Investigating The Death of A Woman

Officials in Linn County are investigating a late-night incident that claimed the life of a woman. According to a press release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, a female was transported by a private vehicle to the Mercy Hospital Emergency Room in Hiawatha at around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night. The woman was reportedly unresponsive and not breathing when she arrived at the hospital. She was pronounced dead. Investigators believe that the initial incident happened out in the county, in rural Marion. The investigation has been transferred from the Hiawatha Police Department to the Linn County Sheriff's Office.
LINN COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

