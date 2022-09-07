Read full article on original website
News Maker Lenny Millholland on consequences of threats
Last week the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up their investigation involving threats to a school. Now two 13 year old students face some serious charges. We spoke with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about the consequences for those making threats in our latest news maker. News makers...
PCSO investigate abandon vehicles left in the river
The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that they are investigating an abandon vehicle and tractor left in the Shenandoah River. Sheriff Chad Cubbage has called in the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to assist in the investigation and removal of the items.
Arrest in indecent exposure incidents near Virginia trail
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they found and arrested the person accused of exposing himself near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Detectives assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit picked up Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon on Thursday on warrants from another state. The department said […]
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff
An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
Morgan County Authorities arrest murder suspect
According to the Morgan Messenger Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies have made an arrest in a murder. The MCSO have charged Gabriel Cardwell of Matinsburg with the stabbing death of a Berkeley Springs man. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade...
Missing Virginia man found safe
UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI
A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home
A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said only that there was no evidence that the community was in any danger.
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
Crash in Maryland leaves Frederick County woman dead, man hurt
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said that a woman died Sunday after the SUV she was driving crossed into oncoming traffic and hit another SUV. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 70 near Mile Marker 64. They said that Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick was […]
2 Men Convicted in 2013 Aspen Hill Murder
On Friday, two defendants were convicted on first-degree murder charges in a 2013 homicide in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown were convicted for the murder of Alexander Buie. Both...
Judge orders special prosecutor in school board appeal for father of Loudoun Co. high school rape victim
Circuit Court Judge James Plowman has appointed a special prosecutor to replace Loudoun County prosecutors in the appeal of a father whose daughter was raped at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, last year by a teen who later groped another student at another school. The man, who WTOP...
Community and Safety Fair in Winchester
Bright Futures of Winchester and Frederick County are hosting a Community and Safety Fair today from 11:00 am to 3 pm at James Wood Middle School. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Winchester Fire and Rescue will bring some of their specialty vehicles and law enforcement apparatus for children to learn about and explore.
2 killed, 7 injured in crash on I-66, Virginia State Police investigating
A man has been charged after an RV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Fauquier County Thursday night. Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.
Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police
Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
Five Arrested for Illegal Guns, Including 14-Year-Old
CLARKSBURG, MD – Montgomery County Police Department detectives arrested five individuals for illegal gun possession,...
Guilty Verdict in 2013 Rockville Murder
On Friday in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before judge John Maloney, a jury convicted defendants Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, and Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in Rockville/Aspen Hill in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy and Byrd face a potential sentence of life in prison. A sentencing hearing for Bellamy is scheduled for Oct. 17, at 2pm. A sentencing hearing for Byrd is scheduled for Oct. 28th at 2:30pm.
'Justice for Jaiden': Protest, vigil held for 19-year-old killed in Woodbridge shooting
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — As chants echoed across the field and candles illuminated the sky at Cloverdale Park in Prince William County Saturday, family and friends of Jaiden Carter, 19, protested the officer-involved shooting that killed the young man earlier this month. Carter was killed in an officer-involved shooting...
