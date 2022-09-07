A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said only that there was no evidence that the community was in any danger.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO