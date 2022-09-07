ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
theriver953.com

News Maker Lenny Millholland on consequences of threats

Last week the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) wrapped up their investigation involving threats to a school. Now two 13 year old students face some serious charges. We spoke with Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland about the consequences for those making threats in our latest news maker. News makers...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

PCSO investigate abandon vehicles left in the river

The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) announced that they are investigating an abandon vehicle and tractor left in the Shenandoah River. Sheriff Chad Cubbage has called in the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to assist in the investigation and removal of the items.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Arrest in indecent exposure incidents near Virginia trail

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they found and arrested the person accused of exposing himself near the Washington and Old Dominion Trail. Detectives assigned to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit picked up Alfaro Rodriguez, 42, of Herndon on Thursday on warrants from another state. The department said […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Frederick County, VA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Underage Suspect Apprehended In Frederick County For String Of Home Burglaries: Sheriff

An underage suspect has been apprehended following the investigation into a string of residential burglaries in Maryland toward the end of the summer, authorities announced. In late August and early September, the Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple residential burglaries in Ijamsville that happened overnight while homeowners were home, according to the agency.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
theriver953.com

Morgan County Authorities arrest murder suspect

According to the Morgan Messenger Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Deputies have made an arrest in a murder. The MCSO have charged Gabriel Cardwell of Matinsburg with the stabbing death of a Berkeley Springs man. Deputies responded to reports of a disturbance in the 9000 block of Winchester Grade...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Missing Virginia man found safe

UPDATE, Sept. 11, 9:40 a.m. — Virginia State Police said Marcel Drimer had been found safe and canceled the Senior Alert. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert for a man who was missing from Fairfax County. The alert, issued Saturday night, was for Marcel Drimer, 88. […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. detective arrested for DUI

A Fairfax County, Virginia, detective was arrested in Stafford County on Thursday night for driving under the influence. Steven Copp, a 15-year veteran of the force was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation, according to a Fairfax County Police news release. The detective was off-duty and was driving...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fcso#School Safety Division
Daily Voice

Middle School Teacher, Wife Found Dead In Culpeper Home

A woman and her husband were both found dead inside their Culpeper home, police reported. Stacey Garrison, 40, and Daniel Garrison, 41, were found by police inside of a home on the 15000 block of Burgandine Avenue around 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Culpeper Police Department. Police said only that there was no evidence that the community was in any danger.
CULPEPER, VA
mymcmedia.org

2 Men Convicted in 2013 Aspen Hill Murder

On Friday, two defendants were convicted on first-degree murder charges in a 2013 homicide in Aspen Hill, according to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office (MCSAO). Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C. and Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown were convicted for the murder of Alexander Buie. Both...
ASPEN HILL, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
theriver953.com

Community and Safety Fair in Winchester

Bright Futures of Winchester and Frederick County are hosting a Community and Safety Fair today from 11:00 am to 3 pm at James Wood Middle School. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Winchester Fire and Rescue will bring some of their specialty vehicles and law enforcement apparatus for children to learn about and explore.
WINCHESTER, VA
abc27.com

Chambersburg man charged with terroristic threats

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chambersburg man was arrested after an incident occurred on Monday, Sept. 5 in Chambersburg. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Police, 47- year old William Adkins made threats to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

2 Women Killed In Virginia RV Crash, Driver Charged: Police

Two women traveling in an RV died in a rash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 66 this week in Virginia, authorities said. Ifreke E. Inyang, 25, of Houston, Texas, was charged with reckless driving after the Winnebago RV he was operating struck the eastbound trailer near milepost 16 around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 in Fauquier County, State Police said.
HOUSTON, TX
mocoshow.com

Guilty Verdict in 2013 Rockville Murder

On Friday in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, before judge John Maloney, a jury convicted defendants Vaughn Darvel Bellamy, 32, of Hagerstown, MD, and Bryan Byrd, 31, of Washington D.C., on charges of first-degree murder for the death of Alexander Buie in Rockville/Aspen Hill in 2013, and multiple related charges. Bellamy and Byrd face a potential sentence of life in prison. A sentencing hearing for Bellamy is scheduled for Oct. 17, at 2pm. A sentencing hearing for Byrd is scheduled for Oct. 28th at 2:30pm.
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy