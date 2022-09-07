Read full article on original website
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
BBC
Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title
The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
BBC
Judith Holliday: Body found in hunt for missing woman
The search for a woman who went missing from a care home in North Yorkshire has ended after a body was found. Judith Holliday, 73, who had dementia, went missing from her home on Harcourt Road, Harrogate, on 27 August. North Yorkshire Police said a body was found near the...
BBC
Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Credible proposition' put forward
Senior leaders in South Yorkshire say they have found "a credible" consortium interested in operating Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). It comes after the owners Peel Group began a review in July after bosses said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable". Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones said there was "strong...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh
The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
BBC
England have a better chance of beating Australia in Ashes already - Agnew column
Ben Stokes' captaincy has already given England a better chance of beating Australia in next summer's Ashes. After the 4-0 defeat last winter, I thought Australia would come here and just hammer England but that isn't necessarily going to be the case now. I feel much more confident about England's...
BBC
The Queen 'admired and respected' Welsh culture
Elizabeth II was aged just 20 and not yet Queen when she started immersing herself in Welsh life. Dressed in ancient robes and surrounded by druids, the young princess was invested as an honorary bard at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Mountain Ash in 1946. Her bardic name was...
BBC
Rotherham: Worker died after electrocution by overhead line
A man who died after being electrocuted by an overhead power cable at work suffered burns to more than a third of his body, an inquest heard. Steven Hill, 43, was working for waste firm TK Lynskey when he was electrocuted at their site in Common Lane in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, on 22 August 2020.
BBC
'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey
Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
