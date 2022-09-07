ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

Prince of Wales: William speaks of honour after getting title

The Prince of Wales has pledged to serve the people of Wales with "humility and great respect". Prince William and his wife Catherine were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles III on Friday. In a phone call with Wales' first minister, the prince is said to...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Judith Holliday: Body found in hunt for missing woman

The search for a woman who went missing from a care home in North Yorkshire has ended after a body was found. Judith Holliday, 73, who had dementia, went missing from her home on Harcourt Road, Harrogate, on 27 August. North Yorkshire Police said a body was found near the...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Credible proposition' put forward

Senior leaders in South Yorkshire say they have found "a credible" consortium interested in operating Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA). It comes after the owners Peel Group began a review in July after bosses said the airport "may no longer be commercially viable". Doncaster's mayor Ros Jones said there was "strong...
BUSINESS
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Coffin to travel by road from Balmoral to Edinburgh

The Queen's coffin has left Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and is making a six-hour journey to Edinburgh. The cortege began the 175-mile journey at 10:00 and will make its way through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh. The Queen will then lie at rest in The Palace of...
TRAVEL
BBC

The Queen 'admired and respected' Welsh culture

Elizabeth II was aged just 20 and not yet Queen when she started immersing herself in Welsh life. Dressed in ancient robes and surrounded by druids, the young princess was invested as an honorary bard at the National Eisteddfod of Wales in Mountain Ash in 1946. Her bardic name was...
U.K.
BBC

Rotherham: Worker died after electrocution by overhead line

A man who died after being electrocuted by an overhead power cable at work suffered burns to more than a third of his body, an inquest heard. Steven Hill, 43, was working for waste firm TK Lynskey when he was electrocuted at their site in Common Lane in Wath upon Dearne, Rotherham, on 22 August 2020.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

'You can feel the emotion' of Queen's final Scottish journey

Thousands of people turned out to pay their respects to the Queen on her final journey through Scotland. Families lined the streets on Sunday, saying they wanted to be part of an event their children would "learn about in years to come". The cortege made a six-hour road trip from...
U.K.

