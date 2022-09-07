Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Crumb Cakes in the Entire State of New JerseyTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Related
News 12
Gov. Hochul to allow COVID-19 emergency powers expire
Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will allow her COVID-19 emergency powers to expire at midnight. The governor and her predecessor Gov. Andrew Cuomo renewed the emergency powers several times since the pandemic began. During an event in the city Tuesday, Hochul said she was waiting until school started to see...
News 12
Historic 9/11 photograph shows group of White Plains' bravest at ground zero
Twenty-one years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, a photo of a group of White Plains firefighters is being shared with the public for the very first time. Retired Lt. John Donahoe, now 70, and a group of nine others from Station 2 took a Metro-North train to help assist with efforts to find human remains.
News 12
Ferry ticket price increases go into effect today for NYC
New changes going into effect today could impact the wallets of ferry riders in New York City. Single-ride ferry tickets will now cost riders $4 a ride, which is up from the previous price of $2.75. For those that take the ferry often, a 10-trip bundle can be bought at...
News 12
Police: Beacon man assaulted New York state trooper while in custody
A suspect allegedly assaulted a New York state trooper last Thursday while in custody in Montgomery. Police say 32-year-old David Clarke from Beacon was taken into custody for drunk driving and was allowed to make one phone call using his own device. At the end of the call, he allegedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News 12
NJCRC: Workers can use marijuana on their own time, businesses can have drug-free workplace
The state Cannabis Regulatory Commission has released new guidance about recreational marijuana in the workplace. The CRC says that workers have the right to use marijuana on their off-time but adds that businesses also have the right to keep a drug-free workplace. “Employers have the right to maintain a drug-free...
News 12
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
News 12
Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge
Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
News 12
All clear given after ‘security incident’ at Newark airport; more than 60 flights delayed
Over 60 flights were delayed from Newark Liberty International Airport after levels one and two of Terminal C were shut down due to reports of a suspicious package. The FAA wrote to News 12 saying that United Airlines flights inbound to Newark Liberty International Airport are being held at their departure airports due to a reported security incident in Terminal C. It said to check with airlines for flight statuses.
RELATED PEOPLE
News 12
‘We will always remember.’ Rockland County mourns victims of 9/11 at Haverstraw Bay County Park
Rockland County hosted a 9/11 memorial ceremony at Haverstraw Bay County Park to honor those who died in the attacks. More than 200 people showed up for the service to honor 83 people with ties to Rockland County who died that day. Many of their families were there to read...
News 12
Mount Vernon residents protest potential opening of cannabis store in crime 'hot spot'
Residents in Mount Vernon are rallying against the possibility of a new cannabis store opening on Third Street and 4th Avenue – an area known for being a crime hotspot. Demonstrators say they take issue with the choice of location, not the idea of a dispensary opening in the city.
News 12
Friendly competition: Long Island restaurant joins effort to help struggling competitor
There was no competition, only a friendly atmosphere between two Long Island restaurateurs Monday. It was an exceptionally busy night at Phil's Pizza and Restaurant in Syosset, mostly because owner Anthony Laurino was busy using his own business to help a struggling competitor. Laurino was helping out with an effort...
News 12
Tobay Beach Fall Classic, Long Island’s largest car show, returns Oct. 2
Hundreds of cars, trucks, military vehicles and emergency service vehicles will be on display next month at the Tobay Beach Fall Classic car show. The free event, co-sponsored by Car Show Long Island, will also feature a live concert by The Mystic, food trucks, vendors and other displays. “Whether you’re...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 12
Several businesses, residents in Yonkers say mail has been delayed for weeks
Several people in one Yonkers neighborhood say they have been waiting several weeks for deliveries that they expected in a day or two. Auto body shop owner Gus Constantinou says he is always expecting checks from insurance companies in the mail for the repairs he does. He says he rarely...
News 12
‘The right place on the river’ – Dr. Susan Burns' journey to being president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent
News 12's Dan Serafin chatted with Dr. Susan Burns, the president of the College of Mount Saint Vincent, about what made her fall in love with the Bronx. Burns, originally from Iowa, says she loved being a teacher and doing research. “My background is psychology and I really thought I'd...
News 12
Mayor: 8 Paterson firefighters involved in firetruck collision expected to be OK
Mayor Andre Sayegh has confirmed the firefighters involved in the collision between two firetrucks are expected to be OK. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, two firetrucks rushing to respond to a fire at an electronics store collided on Broadway and Straight Street. One truck then crashed into the Golden Mango grocery store. The other crashed into a tree.
News 12
Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court
Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News 12
Bender’s Crusade: Clarkstown police officer competes in Tough Mudder after losing half of his leg
Matt Bender, a Marine Corps veteran and Clarkstown police officer who lost most of his left leg last year in a motorcycle crash, made good on a promise this weekend to not lose track of his own life. And in the process, he raised some $7,000 in charitable donations. Bender...
News 12
Suffolk SPCA: Decomposed remains of decapitated chickens, goats found in Melville
The Suffolk County SPCA says dead animals were found in black plastic garbage bags in Melville. Officials say the discovery was made on Sunday after the Suffolk County SPCA received a call from the Suffolk County Police Department. SPCA detectives responded to the scene and discovered the partially decomposed remains...
News 12
Joe Coffee to open new location in downtown New Rochelle
A new coffee shop is coming to New Rochelle. Joe Coffee already owns and operates 24 cafes in New York City. It's opening the doors to its first location in the Hudson Valley. The new coffee shop is located in the lobby of Stella, a new residential building in the heart of downtown New Rochelle.
News 12
Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year
The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
Comments / 0