New York City, NY

News 12

Gov. Hochul to allow COVID-19 emergency powers expire

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she will allow her COVID-19 emergency powers to expire at midnight. The governor and her predecessor Gov. Andrew Cuomo renewed the emergency powers several times since the pandemic began. During an event in the city Tuesday, Hochul said she was waiting until school started to see...
News 12

Ferry ticket price increases go into effect today for NYC

New changes going into effect today could impact the wallets of ferry riders in New York City. Single-ride ferry tickets will now cost riders $4 a ride, which is up from the previous price of $2.75. For those that take the ferry often, a 10-trip bundle can be bought at...
News 12

Police: Beacon man assaulted New York state trooper while in custody

A suspect allegedly assaulted a New York state trooper last Thursday while in custody in Montgomery. Police say 32-year-old David Clarke from Beacon was taken into custody for drunk driving and was allowed to make one phone call using his own device. At the end of the call, he allegedly...
News 12

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
News 12

Protest planned to close Sloth Encounters in Hauppauge

Animal advocates plan to renew their fight to shut down Sloth Encounters for animal exploitation. Humane Long Island says they will protest the Hauppauge animal adventure park at 5 p.m. Tuesday outside Islip Town Hall. Sloth Encounters owner Larry Wallach was issued four court appearance tickets. He is accused of...
News 12

All clear given after ‘security incident’ at Newark airport; more than 60 flights delayed

Over 60 flights were delayed from Newark Liberty International Airport after levels one and two of Terminal C were shut down due to reports of a suspicious package. The FAA wrote to News 12 saying that United Airlines flights inbound to Newark Liberty International Airport are being held at their departure airports due to a reported security incident in Terminal C. It said to check with airlines for flight statuses.
News 12

Tobay Beach Fall Classic, Long Island’s largest car show, returns Oct. 2

Hundreds of cars, trucks, military vehicles and emergency service vehicles will be on display next month at the Tobay Beach Fall Classic car show. The free event, co-sponsored by Car Show Long Island, will also feature a live concert by The Mystic, food trucks, vendors and other displays. “Whether you’re...
News 12

Mayor: 8 Paterson firefighters involved in firetruck collision expected to be OK

Mayor Andre Sayegh has confirmed the firefighters involved in the collision between two firetrucks are expected to be OK. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, two firetrucks rushing to respond to a fire at an electronics store collided on Broadway and Straight Street. One truck then crashed into the Golden Mango grocery store. The other crashed into a tree.
News 12

Bridgeport sees record number of people self-representing in court

Bridgeport courts are seeing a record number of people fighting their cases on their own, members of the legal community told News 12. One of those people is Timolyn Dunbar, 57, of Bridgeport. Dunbar is a pro se litigant, meaning she is representing herself in court without using a lawyer. She is attempting to clear her record of a past conviction for selling drugs in 2016.
News 12

Joe Coffee to open new location in downtown New Rochelle

A new coffee shop is coming to New Rochelle. Joe Coffee already owns and operates 24 cafes in New York City. It's opening the doors to its first location in the Hudson Valley. The new coffee shop is located in the lobby of Stella, a new residential building in the heart of downtown New Rochelle.
News 12

Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returns for 13th year

The Brooklyn Flea Record Fair returned on Saturday for its 13th year and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The event was held at Smorgasburg, where it moved to in 2015. The event brought back a mix of record dealers, shops and independent labels. It also featured...
BROOKLYN, NY

