Updated Findings Continue to Support Lenvatinib/Pembrolizumab Combination in Advanced Endometrial Cancer
Findings from an updated safety and efficacy analysis of the phase 3 KEYNOTE-775 trial were consistent with the primary analysis and highlighted notable improvements in outcomes among patients with advanced endometrial cancer treated with rucaparib and pembrolizumab vs physician’s choice. Lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) continued to show clinically...
Benefit of Maintenance Rucaparib in Ovarian Cancer Seen Across Subgroups
Maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) induced a progression-free survival (PFS) improvement in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer compared with placebo, which was also seen across all prespecified subgroups. Maintenance rucaparib (Rubraca) induced a progression-free survival (PFS) improvement in patients with newly diagnosed ovarian cancer compared with placebo, which was also seen...
Low-Risk PCa Men: Nomogram Predicting Adverse Pathology Outcome on RP
In low-risk prostate cancer (PCa) males, researchers sought to construct and verify a prediction model to predict the likelihood of unfavorable pathology results in final pathology. In the study, 426 men who underwent radical prostatectomy (RP) for low-risk PCa performed a monocentric retrospective analysis. A total of 103 males from...
FDA Data Link Diabetes Drug Class to Gallbladder Disease
An analysis of FDA's reporting system for adverse events turned up three dozen cases of acute gallbladder disease in patients taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists for diabetes or weight loss, including three deaths. From 2005 to 2016, postmarketing cases of acute cholecystitis were identified in 21 patients taking exenatide...
New drug expands treatment opportunities for rheumatoid arthritis
In its final Phase III clinical trial, a new drug for treating rheumatoid arthritis has proved to be at least as effective as the current "gold standard" treatment for this autoimmune disease. This opens up new treatment options for affected patients. The results of the international multicenter study led by MedUni Vienna were recently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer experience survival benefits with fruquintinib
Researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center reported study results showing that the targeted therapy fruquintinib significantly improved overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) in patients with refractory metastatic colorectal cancer. Findings from the global FRESCO-2 trial were presented today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022.
ARIEL4 Update Shows Similar OS, Better PFS With Rucaparib Vs Chemotherapy in Platinum-Sensitive BRCA1/2+ Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial comparing rucaparib vs chemotherapy for patients with relapsed ovarian cancer and deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations were presented at 2022 ESMO and raised questions about optimal sequencing of PARP inhibitors in this setting. Updated results of the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial (NCT02855944) that were presented...
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
Morphometric assessment of the left inferior phrenic vein in patients with portal hypertension
The left inferior phrenic vein (LIPV) is a major drainage vessel of gastric varices and serves as an important conduit in endovascular treatment for gastric varices. The narrowing of LIPV has been empirically demonstrated and sometimes hinders catheter insertion for the treatment of gastric varices. We herein investigated the morphology of narrowed LIPV in patients with portal hypertension. Venograms of LIPV on 25 patients with gastric varices (15 males; 10 females; age range, 45"“79Â years with a mean of 67Â years) were retrospectively reviewed, the following four parameters were measured: the diameter of LIPV, the diameter of narrowed LIPV, the narrowing rate, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein. On all 25 venograms, a narrowing was detected just above the common trunk with the left adrenal vein. The diameter of LIPV was 9.0"‰Â±"‰4.2Â mm, the diameter of narrowed LIPV was 5.1"‰Â±"‰2.3Â mm, the narrowing rate was 40.6"‰Â±"‰16.0%, and the distance to narrowed LIPV from the left renal vein was 20.0"‰Â±"‰7.4Â mm. This anatomical information about the narrowing of LIPV may contribute to the safe and efficacious treatment of gastric varices.
Maintenance PARP Inhibition Boosts OS in Two Ovarian Cancer Trials
PARIS -- Olaparib (Lynparza) maintenance therapy appears to offer a long-term overall survival (OS) benefit for women with ovarian cancer, according to two phase III studies presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) annual congress. At 7 years in the SOLO-1 trial, 67% of patients with advanced BRCA-mutated...
TP53-mutant Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treated with Eprenetapopt Plus Azacitidine
Even after an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HCT), outcomes in TP53-mutant (mTP53) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) remain dismal. A first-in-class small chemical p53 reactivator is eprenetapopt (APR-246). For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of eprenetapopt coupled with azacitidine as maintenance...
In Pediatric Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, A Seven-Gene Signature Predicting Prognosis Is Identified
For a study, researchers sought to create a pyroptosis-related risk score (RS) model for acute myeloid leukemia prognosis (AML). The TARGET (training) and E-MTAB-1216 (validation) datasets were downloaded. In the training dataset, pyroptotic-related genes with distinct expression patterns were found in the recurrent and non-recurrent samples. Seven pyroptosis-related genes were included in an RS predictive model utilizing LASSO regression coefficients. Using the RS model, the samples were divided into high- and low-risk groups. The differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between these groups were then identified, and these groups’ immunological health was assessed.
Tea consumption is associated with decreased risk of mortality
1. This prospective cohort study found that consuming two or more cups of tea daily was associated with moderately reduced all-cause mortality risk. 2. The addition of milk or sugar to tea did not affect the association between tea and mortality risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tea...
Essential Tremor Response to Focused Ultrasound Thalamotomy
Research has revealed that magnetic resonance (MR)-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) thalamotomy is an effective and safe treatment for essential tremor (ET). Focusing on the ipsilateral-hand and axial tremor subscores, this study aims to examine the efficacy of MRgFUS in ET patients. Researchers evaluated the tremor scores and side effects of 100 patients treated between 2012 and 2018 at 1, 3, and 24 months. Patients with ipsilateral-hand tremors who responded to treatment (defined as patients with more than 30% improvement at any time point) were compared to those who did not. Investigators analyzed the characteristics that predicted success and the correlations between them. Probabilistic weighted maps of enhancements were created. After the first session, axial, contralateral-hand, and total tremor scores decreased significantly from baseline (P<0.0001). Ipsilateral subscores did not show any statistically meaningful improvement. Group-level ipsilateral-hand improvement was observed in a subset of patients (n=20), and this improvement was maintained across all follow-ups (P<0.001). A multivariate analysis found that higher baseline scores were associated with greater ipsilateral-hand and axial tremor improvement. The probabilistic maps showed that the hotspot of the lesion for axial improvement was located more medially than the hotspot for contralateral improvement. Total tremor, axial tremor, and contralateral tremor were greatly reduced after MRgFUS treatment. A consistent group-level treatment effect was seen for ipsilateral-hand tremors in a sample of individuals. A spatial link between lesion location and axial and contralateral improvement was identified, consistent with the somatotopic organization of the ventral intermediate nucleus. However, ipsilateral improvement seemed to be less closely related to lesion location.
Efficacy Persists with Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab Vs Sunitinib in Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma given lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab had sustained overall survival and progression-free survival benefit vs sunitinib, according to updated results of the CLEAR trial. Updated findings in the phase 3 CLEAR study (NCT02811861) found overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival (PFS) were maintained when...
Neoadjuvant immunotherapy improves outlook in high-risk melanoma
Patients with high-risk melanoma who received the immunotherapy drug pembrolizumab both before and after surgery to remove cancerous tissue had a significantly lower risk of their cancer recurring than similar patients who received the drug only after surgery. These results from a research study by the SWOG Cancer Research Network,...
Individualized Treatment With Nivolumab/Ipilimumab Boost After Single-Agent Nivolumab Yield Improved Responses in Advanced RCC
The final readout of the phase 2 TITAN-RCC trial highlighted an improvement in responses following an individualized regimen of nivolumab and ipilimumab boost after single-agent nivolumab in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. Patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) in their first- and second-line of treatment experienced improved responses...
Cytarabine/Idarubicin Reinduction in COVID-19 Infected Patients with Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Myelosuppressive chemotherapy can cause major infectious problems in individuals with aggressive malignant hematologic diseases, which can worsen by an active COVID-19 infection. For a study, researchers sought to describe a case of a healthy elderly woman with refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who was effectively treated. She also had a...
Cabozantinib Plus Nivolumab and Ipilimumab Improves PFS in Advanced RCC
A reduced the risk for disease progression by 27% was seen with the combination of cabozantinib added to nivolumab and ipilimumab in previously untreated advanced renal cell carcinoma. The combination of cabozantinib (Cabometyx) added to nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) resulted in a significant improvement of progression-free survival (PFS) in...
