West Sacramento man arrested in attempted Roseville mugging
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a West Sacramento man was arrested as a suspect in an attempted robbery over the weekend. Police said, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a man wearing a ski mask approached someone in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Antelope Creek Drive, near the trail. The suspect, identified […]
actionnewsnow.com
2 women found dead in Linda last week, deputies increase patrols
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Two bodies were found in Linda last week as the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office investigates the cases, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the two female bodies were found at two different locations and do not match a missing persons...
Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
Fox40
DUI suspected in Auburn motorcycle crash
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was issued a summons for suspected DUI after a single motorcycle crash Saturday evening, the Auburn Police Department said. The police said officers responding to the collision near Auburn Folsom Road and College Way around 6:45 p.m. said their investigation revealed that the driver had recently left a fair where he was drinking alcohol.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cellphones, meth, tobacco smuggled into Northern California prison leads to guilty plea
A former Citrus Heights legal assistant accused of smuggling drugs and contraband into Folsom State Prison on behalf of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang pleaded guilty Monday to racketeering conspiracy and drug charges in federal court in Sacramento. Kirsten Demar, 46, entered the pleas in a case in which prosecutors...
KMPH.com
More than 30 vehicles impounded and 5 arrests in sideshow bust in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol announced that 5 drivers were arrested and more than 30 vehicles were impounded following a sideshow bust over the weekend in the Sacramento area. CHP Air-21 responded and directed ground CHP units and their allied agency partners to round up the...
Deputy rescues elderly couple from Mosquito Fire
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy jumped into action to save an elderly couple after they were trapped while trying to evacuate from a massive wildfire burning in Northern California. Officials from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said the couple called authorities and told them that they were stuck inside of the fireline […]
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
Fight at Roseville Galleria leaves some thinking they heard gunshots, says police
ROSEVILLE — The Roseville police clarified details about a fight at the Roseville Galleria that left some people thinking they heard gunshots.According to police, on Sunday evening, officers responded to a report about a fight between multiple people at the Roseville Galleria.During the fight, several chairs and tables were knocked over.The sound of the fight and furniture falling made some people believe someone was shooting. The confusion led to shoppers panicking as they ran out of the mall.Roseville police have confirmed that no shots were fired and no weapons were recovered.
Roseville man David Tefera gets 25 years to life in prison for murdering wife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- A Roseville man has been sentenced to prison for murdering his wife. On Sept. 2, 2022, a judge sentenced David Tefera, 58, to 25 years to life behind bars. On Jan. 19, 2018, Roseville Police Department responded to Tefera's home after he called 911 to report that he had found his wife, Tsegereda Tefera, dead, police say. Officers conducted an investigation at his home. According to the Placer County D.A.'s Office, evidence found on the scene, along with the Placer County coroner determining the death as a homicide, led to the arrest of Tefera.On May 9, Tefera was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder of his wife.
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
SFGate
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were “conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle “left the...
KCRA.com
Judge upset over plea agreement in shooting death of 3-year-old Sacramento girl
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Azalya Anderson was only 3 years old on the night of Sept. 11, 2018. She was inside her Della Circle home near 68th Avenue and Power Inn Road in Sacramento when a bullet hit her in the head. She was put on life support, but in the end, it wouldn't help. Azalya died a short time later. Police said they thought a witness outside the home saw what had happened and was uncooperative.
Deadly Saturday night shooting at Stockton motel marks city's 40th homicide case in 2022
STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman in a deadly Saturday shooting that marked the city's 40th homicide case so far in 2022. At 5:41 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
High-speed chase ends in Elk Grove Valley Hi Golf Course
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, a man ran from the police after driving a stolen vehicle into the Valley Hi Golf Course in Elk Grove. According to a post from the Elk Grove Police Department, a motor officer “located a stolen vehicle heading southbound Franklin from Laguna.” The officer proceeded to follow behind […]
crimevoice.com
Sacramento Man Gets 17 Years in Prison for Selling Deadly Fentanyl to Rocklin Teen
Originally Posted By: Placer County District Attorney’s Office Facebook Page. “ROSEVILLE, Calif. – On Sept. 1, 2022, the Honorable Judge Penney sentenced Virgil Xavier Bordner, age 22, to 17 years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation regarding the fentanyl death of local Rocklin teen Zachary Didier.
KCRA.com
Roseville PD search for at-risk 72-year-old woman possibly taken by nephew
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing at-risk 72-year-old woman they believe could have been taken against her will by her nephew. Police said 72-year-old Carmen Rios, of Roseville, was "possibly taken against her will" by 39-year-old Michael Calderon, her...
crimevoice.com
Three arrested, accused of looting EBT accounts by installing skimmers on ATMs
All photos via Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. “On Friday, September 2, 2022, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office/Sacramento Valley Hi Tech Crimes Task Force arrested Sorin Mitrache (36), Marius Panciu (43) and Papas Zacharias (42) on suspicion of installing skimming devices on area bank ATM’s and on conspiracy. All three subjects are residents of Elk Grove in Sacramento County.
