ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Rape at Ohio State University: 14 reports in August

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39vETj_0hlj9pNX00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen people reported rapes at Ohio State University in August, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act .

Campus police took four reports of rape, and Campus Security Authorities (CSA) took 10.

Of direct reports to campus police, three happened in August and the fourth the previous December. Of CSA reports, six of those incidences were said to have happened in August.

Priest named in sexual abuse report dies

Locations for the reports, excluding hospitals, were: south edge of campus, Bradley-Patterson Hall, High Street and Chittenden Avenue, Wetlands Research Center, Morrison Tower, Baker Hall East, Applewood Village and Bowen House. Three unknown off-campus locations were also listed.

In a previous statement, an OSU spokesperson said: “Knowing that between 1 and 3 and 1 and 5 women nationwide experience physical or sexual assault, Ohio State has prioritized reporting of sexual assault and misconduct. Prioritizing reporting allows the university to take appropriate action to address sexual misconduct, including implementing additional prevention measures and connecting individuals with support and resources to allow them continued access to their education or employment.”

Rapes and Ohio State University

NBC4 ran a series of reports on rapes at Ohio State in November 2021:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Ohio State ranked No. 3 in week two AP, coaches polls

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a commanding win over Arkansas State in week two, the Buckeyes have maintained its spot in both major college football polls. Ohio State (2-0) has been ranked No. 3 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls for the second week in a row as Georgia becomes the new No. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Violent Crime#Csa#Bradley Patterson Hall#Wetlands Research Center#Baker Hall East#Osu
WKBN

September marks Sports Eye Safety Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) - With September recently declared Sports Eye Safety Month, the Ohio Affiliate of Prevent Blindness wants to remind the public of the importance in wearing proper eye protection.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

WKBN

45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy