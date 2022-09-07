Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Lampost’ owner sues MVC
“Lampost” building owner Adam Cummings has filed a lawsuit against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission following the May 5 denial by the MVC of a request to lift restrictions on short-term rentals. Cummings’ proposal to reduce the number of workforce housing units at the 6 Circuit Ave. location from...
Martha's Vineyard Times
‘Never been in more pain’
Islanders are displaying their support for the struggles of Brad Tucker and Liz Ragone, who lost their dog Ralf, a 3½ year old cane corso-Neapolitan mastiff mix, from a hit-and-run incident on Saturday. “I’ve never been in more pain in my entire life,” Tucker told The Times. Tucker has...
Martha's Vineyard Times
The Aquinnah Powwow returns
Cultural celebration and preservation took place over the weekend during the Aquinnah Powwow, hosted by the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah). The annual event returned to Aquinnah Cliffs after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Aaron Athey, a member of the Mohegan Tribe in Connecticut, acted as the emcee for the event.
Martha's Vineyard Times
9/11 remembered: Firefighters climb 110 floors
At a remembrance ceremony honoring the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the Word Trade Center and the Pentagon, members of the Edgartown Fire Department gathered at Memorial Wharf early Sunday morning. Engine truck bells rang, as the American flag was raised and then lowered to half...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Fire reported at Winston’s
Fire crews from Oak Bluffs and Tisbury responded to an electrical outlet fire at Winston’s Kitchen in Oak Bluffs at 8:29 am Saturday. Oak Bluffs police officers blocked the parking lot area from cars. Oak Bluffs EMS was on standby. “Within minutes, our senior captain arrived on location,” Oak...
Martha's Vineyard Times
John Callahan Jr.
John Callahan Jr., a resident of Bonita Springs, Fla., former long-term resident of Huntington, N.Y., and part-time resident of West Tisbury, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022. He was born in Hoosick Falls, N.Y. to John and Pansy Tilley Callahan. Growing up, “Johnny,” as he was known to his family and friends, dove into his first love, athletics. He became a great athlete and coach, and achieved many honors in basketball and baseball in the North Country and Huntington. That competitive spirit would shape his zest for life, and the relationships created along the way. He was the first of his family to attend college (Hartwick College, in Oneonta, N.Y.), where he met the love of his life, Barbara, and lifelong friends with whom he was in contact until his death.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Bell rings on another Derby
The 77th annual Martha’s Vineyard Striped Bass and Bluefish Derby is underway as of 12:01 am Sunday with the headquarters’ opening bell rung kicking off the first weigh-in. Following a brief moment of silence for those who were killed in the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Edgartown crash results in serious injuries, charges
A single motor vehicle crash near Harborview Hotel that resulted in an emergency Med-flight to Mass General Hospital Saturday afternoon, has left the driver of the car facing a handful of offenses, including causing serious bodily injury while operating under the influence. Andrew Rauker, 37, of Littleton, Massachusetts, appeared in...
