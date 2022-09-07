ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leadership and Innovation Students Put Skills to Work for City of Sugar Land

Sugar Land, TX – Student interns from the University of Houston College of Technology’s innovation program Leadership and Innovation Management Program are impressing City of Sugar Land leaders, helping to solve problems, and improving city services. The program is entering its third year, offering students the opportunity to earn an Innovation Engineering Blue Belt certification and course credit.
