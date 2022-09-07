ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Florida Couple Jailed After Starving Two Horses, One Emaciated Mare Euthanized

By Jake Grissom
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mvc2z_0hlj9Pcl00 Mercedes Cox and Tyler Hanners

A Florida man and woman have been arrested after a concerned anonymous caller told investigators about the abuse of the couple’s horses.

According to deputies, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call for service in reference to two horses having been starved, located at a residence in the 16600 block of SW 42nd Loop.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they located an 8-year-old Chestnut Quarter Horse mare named Cinnamon and an 18-year-old Old Bay Thoroughbred mare named Broadway, who were severely malnourished.

Corporal Struble, Corporal James Manning, and Marion County Animal Control responded to conduct an animal abuse investigation.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Cinnamon and Broadway had lost a significant amount of weight since they were purchased by Cox and Hanners in June 2022.

Due to the visibly poor body condition of Cinnamon and Broadway, veterinary care was requested.

An on-call veterinarian responded to evaluate both horses. Broadway was found to have a displaced colon, colic from ingesting sand, and a body condition score of one, which indicates she was emaciated.

Due to the severity of Broadway’s condition, the veterinarian recommended medical euthanasia to prevent further suffering.

Cinnamon was diagnosed with a heart murmur, heaves, rain rot, and a body condition score of two. With a proper medication and feeding regimen, Cinnamon is expected to make a full recovery.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Cox and Hanners failed to provide adequate food, water, and medical care for the two horses. Cox continually insisted that the horses received adequate feedings despite the fact that both of the horses were visibly malnourished.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Agriculture Unit members Corporal Steven Struble and Corporal James Manning arrested Mercedes Cox and Tyler Hanners for two counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty

Cox was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. Yesterday, Hanners turned himself in at the Marion County Jail.

Pepino the Italian
5d ago

Why????? What's the matter with people. Doesn't look as if those pigs have missed meals. Definitely should be banned from ever owning ANY animal and a few years in prison.

Cherie Smith
5d ago

I hope they get charged with Animal Abuse. I wish the Law could be Starving them until they die. Unfortunately, that is not a Law. People who abuse those who can not defend themselves should be treated the way, they abused the Animals or Very Small CHILD IF that was the case.In this case. I hope they get what they deserve with in the Law.

poeticjourney
5d ago

Colic from ingesting sand ... sorrowful to think that an animal had become so starved that it ate sand seeking nutrients to survive. Truly heartbreaking that its life ended this way.

