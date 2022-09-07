Florida Couple Jailed After Starving Two Horses, One Emaciated Mare Euthanized

Mercedes Cox and Tyler Hanners

A Florida man and woman have been arrested after a concerned anonymous caller told investigators about the abuse of the couple’s horses.

According to deputies, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Marion County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call for service in reference to two horses having been starved, located at a residence in the 16600 block of SW 42nd Loop.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they located an 8-year-old Chestnut Quarter Horse mare named Cinnamon and an 18-year-old Old Bay Thoroughbred mare named Broadway, who were severely malnourished.

Corporal Struble, Corporal James Manning, and Marion County Animal Control responded to conduct an animal abuse investigation.

In the news: Professor, Student Challenge Florida Gov. DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke Act”

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Cinnamon and Broadway had lost a significant amount of weight since they were purchased by Cox and Hanners in June 2022.

Due to the visibly poor body condition of Cinnamon and Broadway, veterinary care was requested.

An on-call veterinarian responded to evaluate both horses. Broadway was found to have a displaced colon, colic from ingesting sand, and a body condition score of one, which indicates she was emaciated.

Due to the severity of Broadway’s condition, the veterinarian recommended medical euthanasia to prevent further suffering.

Cinnamon was diagnosed with a heart murmur, heaves, rain rot, and a body condition score of two. With a proper medication and feeding regimen, Cinnamon is expected to make a full recovery.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that Cox and Hanners failed to provide adequate food, water, and medical care for the two horses. Cox continually insisted that the horses received adequate feedings despite the fact that both of the horses were visibly malnourished.

In the news: Poll Shows One In Five Democrats Believe Men Can Get Pregnant

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Agriculture Unit members Corporal Steven Struble and Corporal James Manning arrested Mercedes Cox and Tyler Hanners for two counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty

Cox was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail. Yesterday, Hanners turned himself in at the Marion County Jail.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement