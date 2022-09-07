Read full article on original website
Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 4, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 4 to September 9. Two Tennessee judges passed away over the Labor Day weekend, reports the Tennessee Judiciary. Local chef, Alex Belew, shared on social media he will appear on Hell’s Kitchen Season 21 on September 29th on Fox/Hulu....
OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.
Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
Loveless Cafe is Celebrating National Biscuit Month with a Willy Wonka Style Giveaway
September is National Biscuit Month! Loveless Cafe is known for their biscuits and this month they are doing a giveaway when you purchase biscuit mix. Think Willy Wonka style – starting Friday, Sept. 16, 12 golden tickets will be hidden with the Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix at local retailers.
Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service
Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage.
California Men Charged In Conspiracy To Ship Fentanyl-Laced Oxycodone To Nashville and Columbia
NASHVILLE – Three Santa Rosa, California men were arrested in California yesterday and charged with conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances in middle Tennessee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Matthew Cox, 26, Marcus Johnson, 24, and...
OBITUARY: Annette Lee Taylor
Mrs. Annette Lee Taylor of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 85 years old. She was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ellen Burgess Lee; children, Jimmie Wilkes Taylor II and Todd Lawrence Taylor; siblings, Barbara Lee Stephens, Frances Eloise Lee, Gerald Burgess Lee, Thomas Braden Lee, Sr.; nephew, William Scott Stephens.
TRAFFIC Lane and Road Closures for 9-11-14, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures September 9 – 14, 2022. The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30) · Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Excluding weekends,...
5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste
Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led...
OBITUARY: Francisca Torres Massas
Francisca Torres Massas of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Puerto Rico and was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Torres, and Candelaria Colon. Mrs. Massas was a Christian and retired from the hospitality industry. She...
OBITUARY: Mary Elena Oliver Isbell
Mrs. Mary Elena Oliver Isbell passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 100 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Louise Taylor Oliver; husband, Hollis E. Isbell, Sr.; son, Eddie Isbell; and daughter, Jackie Johnston; brother Eugene Oliver; sisters, Verna Mae Judy, Margaret Sue Bell, Janet Thompson, and Martha Moseley.
Rutherford County Schools’ First Responders Complete ‘Stop the Bleed’ Program
Teachers at Smyrna Primary last week completed the Stop the Bleed program – a critical training all RCS first responders are taking this year. Eight teachers participated in the training which included tourniquet and wound dressing demonstrations. The first responder program is not new. Each school is a part...
