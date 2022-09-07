ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Photo of the Week: September 12, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
OBITUARY: Kenneth Eugene Pitman Jr.

Kenneth Eugene Pitman, Jr., age 76, of Smyrna, TN, peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 in the comfort of his home. Kenneth was born on February 2nd, 1946 to Kenneth and Dona Pitman and raised by his grandparents, Lawrence and Elizabeth Pitman in the city of Richmond, Indiana.
SMYRNA, TN
Pilgrimage Music Festival Reveals Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, which takes place Sept 24 – 25 in Franklin, TN reveals the lineups for Black Opry Revue and Sunday Gospel Service today. Black Opry Revue begins at 1:10pm CT on Saturday, September 24 at Gold Record Road Stage while the festival’s Sunday Gospel Service will take place on Sunday, September 25 at 11:30am CT at the Americana Music Triangle Experience stage.
FRANKLIN, TN
OBITUARY: Annette Lee Taylor

Mrs. Annette Lee Taylor of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Friday, September 9, 2022, she was 85 years old. She was a native of Smyrna and was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ellen Burgess Lee; children, Jimmie Wilkes Taylor II and Todd Lawrence Taylor; siblings, Barbara Lee Stephens, Frances Eloise Lee, Gerald Burgess Lee, Thomas Braden Lee, Sr.; nephew, William Scott Stephens.
SMYRNA, TN
5 Things to Know About Jon Batiste

Pilgrimage Music Festival 2022 will take place in Franklin, TN at Harlinsdale Farm on September 24-25. Now in its eighth year, artists set to perform include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and Jon Batiste to name a few. In case you’re not familiar with Jon Batiste, who led...
FRANKLIN, TN
OBITUARY: Francisca Torres Massas

Francisca Torres Massas of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 80 years old. She was a native of Puerto Rico and was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco Torres, and Candelaria Colon. Mrs. Massas was a Christian and retired from the hospitality industry. She...
MURFREESBORO, TN
OBITUARY: Mary Elena Oliver Isbell

Mrs. Mary Elena Oliver Isbell passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, she was 100 years old. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Louise Taylor Oliver; husband, Hollis E. Isbell, Sr.; son, Eddie Isbell; and daughter, Jackie Johnston; brother Eugene Oliver; sisters, Verna Mae Judy, Margaret Sue Bell, Janet Thompson, and Martha Moseley.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

