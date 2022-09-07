Read full article on original website
Authorities identify suspect, woman killed in Lancaster County police standoff
LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with criminal homicide after shooting and killing his girlfriend and initiating a five-hour standoff with police over the weekend, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is charged with criminal homicide in the shooting...
Man allegedly tried to take gun, taser from police during Cumberland County struggle
A man in Cumberland County was charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and other charges after an alleged struggle when police attempted to take him into custody for a felony warrant.
Walmart theft suspect brandished knife, East Lampeter Township police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have released surveillance images after they said a theft suspect brandished a knife in the parking lot of a Walmart. Watch the video above to see the surveillance images police released. Police said about 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, the man entered...
local21news.com
Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
Teen shows up at York Hospital with gunshot wound, police say
YORK, Pa. — A 16-year-old showed up at a York hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning, police said. The teen walked into WellSpan York Hospital around 2:50 a.m. Police said the teen suffered a superficial wound after being shot in the rear end. The teen is from...
Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building
LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
Girl, 9, shot during weekend house party in Harrisburg: police
A 9-year-old girl was injured in an overnight shooting last weekend during a house party in Harrisburg, authorities said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday inside a home where a party was ongoing on the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Around the same time, he said a 9-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her heel.
Fourth Person Shot In Sunday Of Violence Across Reading: Police
A fourth person was shot during a day riddled with gun violence in Reading that also left one man dead and wounded two others, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting on the 500 block of Franklin Street, and found Kimberly Collazo, 20, around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, Reading police said.
26-year-old man dies nearly 24 hours after central Pa. shooting
A man who was shot on Sunday afternoon died from his injuries on Monday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. 26-year-old Lykeem Bethune was shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, in the area of East Jackson and South Court streets in York, according to the coroner’s office. Bethune...
3 charged after victim luring and robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
Reading police investigate shooting, victim dead on scene
READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a residence on N 4th St. Police responded to a report about the shooting at 1:40 a.m. Victim Bruce Sellers, 57, died at the scene. There is no suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
9-year-old girl shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A child was shot in the heel of her foot on Sunday in Harrisburg. A city spokesman said the girl is expected to be OK. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Police said a party...
One dead after shooting in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case
READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds
READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
Drunk Motorcyclist Leads State Police On Chase Along Pennsylvania Highway Across Two Counties
A wanted 40-year-old man led state police on a chase across two central Pennsylvania counties on Sunday, September 11, authorities say. Rickey Allen Keys of Halifax led police on a chase on his 1983 Honda motorcycle from Upper Paxton to Washington townships PA 147 starting around 7:30 a.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.
