Lancaster, PA

abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
LANCASTER, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
local21news.com

Police pursue DUI suspect in Dauphin Co., officials say

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police had attempted to conduct a traffic stop when a suspect, accused of having active warrants, fled and lead police on a chase, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens. Authorities say that on September 11 at 7:30AM, Troopers had tried to stop 40-year-old...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teen shows up at York Hospital with gunshot wound, police say

YORK, Pa. — A 16-year-old showed up at a York hospital with a gunshot wound early Monday morning, police said. The teen walked into WellSpan York Hospital around 2:50 a.m. Police said the teen suffered a superficial wound after being shot in the rear end. The teen is from...
YORK, PA
WGAL

One dead following standoff in East Hempfield Township

East Hempfield Township police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road for a report of a shooting involving a domestic situation at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, the suspect, now identified as Miguel Rodriguez, shot at police and barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Park City Apartments.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
truecrimedaily

Pa. man accused of fatally shooting girlfriend and barricading himself in apartment building

LANCASTER, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend, barricading himself inside a home, and shooting at police. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, on Sunday, Sept. 11, East Hempfield Township Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Swarr Run Road after the suspect, Miguel Rodriguez, showed his friend the deceased victim via a video call. At the scene, Rodriguez reportedly shot toward officers, and residents of neighboring apartments were escorted out.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Girl, 9, shot during weekend house party in Harrisburg: police

A 9-year-old girl was injured in an overnight shooting last weekend during a house party in Harrisburg, authorities said. City spokesman Matt Maisel said shots were fired around 1 a.m. Sunday inside a home where a party was ongoing on the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Around the same time, he said a 9-year-old girl arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her heel.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 43

3 charged after victim luring and robbery

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men from Mechanicsburg and a 16-year-old are facing charges after officials say they lured a victim into a building and robbed them in June. According to Upper Allen Township Police, on June 4 the victim was lured to a local apartment complex, assaulted, and his belongings were stolen.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading police investigate shooting, victim dead on scene

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday at a residence on N 4th St. Police responded to a report about the shooting at 1:40 a.m. Victim Bruce Sellers, 57, died at the scene. There is no suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone...
READING, PA
WGAL

9-year-old girl shot in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A child was shot in the heel of her foot on Sunday in Harrisburg. A city spokesman said the girl is expected to be OK. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a home in the 1000 block of South 18th Street. Police said a party...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

One dead after shooting in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Sunday, Sept 11. According to police, the shooting took place in the area of East Jackson Street and South Court Avenue. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your...
YORK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

3rd Allentown man apprehended in Reading theft case

READING, Pa. — A third Allentown man is now in custody in connection with an alleged theft that resulted in a Reading police officer opening fire on the suspects' vehicle. Members of the U.S. Marshals' Fugitive Task Force apprehended Marlon T. Carrasquilla in Allentown, detectives with the Berks County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shooting in Reading, two people treated for gunshot wounds

READING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at N 3rd and Court Sts. Officers responded to the area at approximately 2:07 a.m. where they found evidence of gunfire. A short time later, two victims arrived at the Reading Hospital with gunshot wounds. Ilayjah Bullock, 22, suffered...
READING, PA

