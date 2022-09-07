Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Health Care Task Force meets Tuesday
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the Health Care Task Force, created by the Town of Manteo Board of Commissioners, meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Malcolm Fearing, the task force chairman, shared...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility
On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Oscar Edwards Northen Jr.
With a mixture of joy and sadness we acknowledge the passing of Oscar E. Northen Jr. on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Oscar was born in 1931, to Oscar E. Northen and Bernetta Wagner Northen in Scottsville, VA. He spent most of his growing up years in South Hill, VA. Oscar...
outerbanksvoice.com
First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”
On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Anna Margaret Smith
Anna Margaret Smith, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 2, 2022 at home. Born in Richmond, Va. on May 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Virginia Reams Smith and Wayne Rossiter Smith Jr. Survivors include siblings Wayne R. Smith III (Trudi), Stephen A. Smith (Patricia), Michael K. Smith...
Chesapeake City Council candidate named in elder abuse lawsuit
Amanda Newins, a practicing attorney and republican candidate for City Council, was sued Friday by a family member who is claiming elder abuse. The lawsuit, brought by Shirley Davis, the great aunt of Newins, claims that Newins abused Davis and her late husband Bobby both financially and emotionally.
Man searches for birth parents from Newport News: 'I hope they're doing well, and I want them to know that I'm doing well'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Wilmington, North Carolina man who is looking for birth parents from Newport News is getting a wave of support online. He knows this: He was born in the Virginia city on Aug. 16, 1992, and was adopted through Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia about two weeks later.
thecoastlandtimes.com
New World Festival of the Arts award recipients celebrated
A cool summer day with an excellent crowd coupled with over 40 east coast artists made for the perfect first day of the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which was held on the Manteo waterfront from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Caleb Barker admitted to Utah State University
Caleb Barker, from Manteo, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Barker will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved...
Friends of Navy Officer raise over $1K after dispute allegedly led to his death
It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.
hampton.gov
The Land Was Ours: How Black Beaches Became White Wealth in the Coastal South
Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and African American Studies at the University of Virginia, joins the Hampton History Museum to illuminate the fate of land that once was the site of thriving Jim Crow-era black communities and beaches. Author Andrew W. Kahrl, assistant professor of history and...
outerbanksvoice.com
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall
A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
princessanneindy.com
Virginia Beach Planning Commission recommends permit approval for proposed wedding venue in Pungo
COURTHOUSE — The Planning Commission in August voted to recommend approval of a conditional use permit that would allow a wedding and event venue on a portion of a horse farm at the main intersection in rural Pungo. A permit to allow assembly uses on a three-acre portion of...
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close...
americanmilitarynews.com
Judge rejects heat of passion claims by Virginia Beach sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover
A Navy sailor charged with killing his wife’s lover after catching them having sex will stand trial on murder charges after a judge rejected his claims of killing the man in the heat of passion. Virginia Beach District Judge Sandra Menago certified charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of...
Norfolk woman almost out hundreds of dollars after selling furniture online
While more people are turning to online marketplaces to buy and sell items, they're also at risk of being taken advantage of.
peninsulachronicle.com
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village
WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
Man charged after gun found in backpack of 1st-grade student at Suffolk school
Suffolk Police responded to an incident Thursday involving a student with a weapon on the campus of Oakland Elementary in the 5000 block of Godwin Blvd.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Derby Brigade rolls out the welcome mat to interested skaters
The Kill Devil Derby Brigade (KDDB) is rolling strong in the Outer Banks. The group, after facing multiple obstacles, including losing their practice area and the COVID-19 shutdown, is rallying to recruit new team members and to build a robust squad ready to take on competitors in 2023. Rodanthe resident...
