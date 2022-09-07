ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moyock, NC

Health Care Task Force meets Tuesday

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, the Health Care Task Force, created by the Town of Manteo Board of Commissioners, meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room of the Dare County Administration Building, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Malcolm Fearing, the task force chairman, shared...
MANTEO, NC
Dare Planning Board to discuss pet crematorium, child care facility

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, the Dare County Planning Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room, located at 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. Two items are on the agenda. A text amendment to the R-2B zoning district has been submitted by Pam Anderson. Anderson is...
MANTEO, NC
Oscar Edwards Northen Jr.

With a mixture of joy and sadness we acknowledge the passing of Oscar E. Northen Jr. on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Oscar was born in 1931, to Oscar E. Northen and Bernetta Wagner Northen in Scottsville, VA. He spent most of his growing up years in South Hill, VA. Oscar...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
First Flight Elementary dismissed due to “electrical issue”

On the morning of Sept. 12, the Dare County Schools sent out this message about First Flight Elementary School dismissing schools because of a power problem in the building. Due to an unresolved electrical issue at the school, First Flight Elementary School will dismiss students at 9:15 a.m. today, Monday, Sept. 12. Parent pick-up will be conducted, as usual, beginning at 9:15 a.m.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Moyock, NC
Anna Margaret Smith

Anna Margaret Smith, 74, of Kill Devil Hills, died September 2, 2022 at home. Born in Richmond, Va. on May 19, 1948, she was the daughter of Virginia Reams Smith and Wayne Rossiter Smith Jr. Survivors include siblings Wayne R. Smith III (Trudi), Stephen A. Smith (Patricia), Michael K. Smith...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
New World Festival of the Arts award recipients celebrated

A cool summer day with an excellent crowd coupled with over 40 east coast artists made for the perfect first day of the 40th Annual New World Festival of the Arts, which was held on the Manteo waterfront from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16 and Wednesday, August 17.
MANTEO, NC
Caleb Barker admitted to Utah State University

Caleb Barker, from Manteo, is one of more than 4,500 students who began their collegiate journey at Utah State University, enrolling in the fall 2022 semester as a first-year college student. Barker will attend USU at the USU Main campus. Since its founding in 1888, Utah State University has evolved...
MANTEO, NC
Over the Wright Memorial Bridge, gas prices fall

A review of gas prices in some Dare County and Currituck County towns seems to reveal what one observer called a “magic line” drawn right after the Wright Memorial Bridge. According to GasBuddy.com site GasBuddy – Cheapest Gas Station Finder App with Money Saving Benefits, which tracks prices, a gallon of regular gas in Grandy costs, on average, nearly 40 cents less than it does at stations in Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk.
DARE COUNTY, NC
Uptown Alley Looking To Take Over The Former Yankee Candle Village

WILLIAMSBURG-Uptown Alley, a Richmond-based entertainment venue, is looking to open a new location in Williamsburg. The Williamsburg Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a proposal on the project, slated for Richmond Road, at its meeting in October. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
1 dead in DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro: GPD

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is dead following a fatal DWI crash on US-29 in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash occurred on Friday night on US-29 Northbound near Joe Brown Drive. Kahani Jaakhan Moore, 45, of Norfolk, Va., has been arrested and is being charged with the following: Felony death […]
GREENSBORO, NC

