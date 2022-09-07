ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Study: Providence ranks 19th most diverse city in US

By Allison Shinskey
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glYzo_0hlj8KQ900

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One Rhode Island city is one of the top 20 ethnically diverse cities in the United States.

Providence ranks 10th for midsize cities and 19th overall, according to a study by WalletHub .

The study compared more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key metrics: ethnoracial diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity.

Providence placed 18th in linguistic diversity, 56th in ethnoracial diversity, and 95th in birthplace diversity.

Story continues below map.

Source: WalletHub

Experts say there are many benefits of living in a diverse city like Providence.

“An ethnically diverse city enables one to learn about cultures and traditions different from one’s own and to teach one’s children about appreciating and respecting cultures and people who are different from them,” said Jonathan Okamura, a professor at the University of Hawaii.

Check out the full report

“Even fleeting interactions with others not from our own racial or ethnic group provide circumstances that can affirm our shared membership in a common society,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethnoracial Diversity#The University Of Hawaii#Nexstar Media Inc
WPRI 12 News

Advocates make push for Montreal-to-Boston passenger rail

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Rail advocates are dusting off a proposal for passenger train service between Montreal and Boston, riding a renewed interest in train travel to bolster a concept that has been around for more than a decade. “It’s not a hard sell at all. A lot of people want this,” said Francois Rebello, […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Gorbea responds to Elorza’s call for ExpressVote machines to be removed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Secretary of State and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Nellie Gorbea, responded Saturday to Providence Mayor, Jorge Elorza’s call to remove the express vote machines ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. The machines reported multiple errors during early voting, including showing the wrong names on the Spanish ballot.  12 News spoke with Gorbea […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

Local charity event raises money for cancer research

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Two-time Olympic medalist, Elizabeth Beisel, hosted the annual Swim Across America event at Roger Wheeler State Beach Saturday.  Swimmers of all ages were invited to take part in the open water swim which raises money for cancer research at Women and Infants Hospital of Rhode Island.  Around thirty members of the University of Rhode Island […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy