ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2 brothers hospitalized after trying to rescue brother from pond

By Orri Benatar
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKGfF_0hlj88ug00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two brothers are in the hospital after emergency crews rescued them and a third brother from a pond in north Columbus, according the Columbus Fire Department.

According to Chief Steve Martin of CFD, all three brothers work at an Amazon distribution center on Busch Boulevard and at around 7:00 a.m., one of the brothers drove his car into a nearby pond.

The brother driving was parked along the water and backed into a car behind him with witnesses saying the car jumped forward into the water, per CFD.

1 killed, others hurt in Boardman crash

CFD added that the first brother jumped in the water, not realizing his brother in the car was able to get out, and got stuck for over 45 minutes. The second brother also dove into the pond after the first brother did not get out, getting stuck as well.

Rescuers pulled them both out of the water and took both brothers to Riverside Hospital. The first brother was taken in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest. Authorities added they did detect a heartbeat when he was transported.

The second brother’s condition is unknown at this time.

NBC4 will provide further updates on this story when they become available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Car crashes into Ohio grocery store, driver left scene

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An east Columbus grocery store suffered heavy damage after a car crashed through it overnight Monday, according to police. At around 1:45 a.m., police went to the El Tulipan grocery store on East Livingston Avenue and saw a car crashed into the building but the driver was not in the vehicle […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
WHIZ

Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said that 44-year-old Robert Andrew Marshall was found deceased in the Dillon State Park area around 9:30am on Sunday. No other information is being released at this time pending the investigation and autopsy reports.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Weekend Crash Sends One to Hospital

Nick McWilliams reporting – MedFlight was called in, following a car versus semi crash in Coshocton County. The incident on Saturday involved a semi driven by 51-year-old Philip Sims from Zanesville and a car driven by 19-year-old Cameron Conrad from Dresden. It was determined that Sims had stopped for...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Missing: ZPD Looking for Daniella Moore

Zanesville Police need your help locating a missing woman. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the family of 49-year-old Daniella Moore hasn’t had contact with her since August 29th. Sgt. Michel said Moore is homeless and is known to frequent Ridge Avenue near Mead Street. Anyone with information is asked...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Troopers charge man with fifth OVI

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post has charged a Martinsburg man with operating a vehicle while impaired for the 5th time and his 2nd felony offense. Troopers say 34-year-old Charles Whitcraft Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on Linden Avenue near Adair Avenue in Zanesville Monday morning when he was stopped for a traffic violation.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Martin
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle Crash with Entrapment in Ross County

ROSS – A vehicle crash has occured and the fire department has already requested a helicopter on standby. According to early reports, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm on Saturday in the area of 10153 SR-159 in Ross County. Firefighters on scene report that one vehicle is on its side and one person is stuck inside. It is unknown the person’s condition. They also reported three cars on the roadway, unknown how many are involved in the crash.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured

AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
AMANDA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescuers#Cfd#Traffic Accident#Riverside Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man killed in Delaware County motorcycle crash

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a 22-year-old Columbus man. Stanislaw Mott was driving a motorcycle on State Route 3 near State Route 61 around 5:50 p.m. Thursday when, troopers say, he didn’t stop at a red light and was hit by a Ford Excursion driven […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: One Person Ejected in Ross County Crash

ROSS – One person was ejected in Ross County when a single vehilce crash occurred in the area of 3524 Mount Saber Road. According to early reports, a single vehicle crashed after leaving the roadway and a female was ejected and suffered facial injuries. 900 Squad and fire immediately...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting outside Donericks Pub House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man has died after a shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House on East Broad Street. The shooting, which happened in front of 6935 East Broad Street according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, left Allen S. Wright II, 25, in critical condition. Medics took him to Mt. Carmel East hospital […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

25-year-old killed in east Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 25-year-old man has died following a shooting outside an east Columbus bar Thursday morning. The shooting happened at Donericks Pub House, located along East Broad Street just before 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and found Allen Wright, 25, who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Accidents
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle

On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WKBN

WKBN

45K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy