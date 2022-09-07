Read full article on original website
Gowen arraigned on Branch County charges after police find stolen items in vehicle
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – One of four area men who were arrested in Princeton, Kentucky last December for their alleged parts in trying to loot from tornado-damaged homes and vehicles was arraigned on unrelated Branch County charges this past Wednesday in District Court. 25-year-old Sevon Gowen of Sturgis is...
Gonzalez going back to prison after entering guilty pleas to larceny charges
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A former Quincy area woman was sent back to the Michigan Department of Corrections on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after entering guilty pleas to three counts of larceny. 37-year-old Esmeralda Gonzalez was given concurrent sentences of between 46 months and 20 years on...
