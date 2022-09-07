Read full article on original website
Tea consumption is associated with decreased risk of mortality
1. This prospective cohort study found that consuming two or more cups of tea daily was associated with moderately reduced all-cause mortality risk. 2. The addition of milk or sugar to tea did not affect the association between tea and mortality risk. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Tea...
In Pediatric Patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, A Seven-Gene Signature Predicting Prognosis Is Identified
For a study, researchers sought to create a pyroptosis-related risk score (RS) model for acute myeloid leukemia prognosis (AML). The TARGET (training) and E-MTAB-1216 (validation) datasets were downloaded. In the training dataset, pyroptotic-related genes with distinct expression patterns were found in the recurrent and non-recurrent samples. Seven pyroptosis-related genes were included in an RS predictive model utilizing LASSO regression coefficients. Using the RS model, the samples were divided into high- and low-risk groups. The differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between these groups were then identified, and these groups’ immunological health was assessed.
Essential Tremor Response to Focused Ultrasound Thalamotomy
Research has revealed that magnetic resonance (MR)-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) thalamotomy is an effective and safe treatment for essential tremor (ET). Focusing on the ipsilateral-hand and axial tremor subscores, this study aims to examine the efficacy of MRgFUS in ET patients. Researchers evaluated the tremor scores and side effects of 100 patients treated between 2012 and 2018 at 1, 3, and 24 months. Patients with ipsilateral-hand tremors who responded to treatment (defined as patients with more than 30% improvement at any time point) were compared to those who did not. Investigators analyzed the characteristics that predicted success and the correlations between them. Probabilistic weighted maps of enhancements were created. After the first session, axial, contralateral-hand, and total tremor scores decreased significantly from baseline (P<0.0001). Ipsilateral subscores did not show any statistically meaningful improvement. Group-level ipsilateral-hand improvement was observed in a subset of patients (n=20), and this improvement was maintained across all follow-ups (P<0.001). A multivariate analysis found that higher baseline scores were associated with greater ipsilateral-hand and axial tremor improvement. The probabilistic maps showed that the hotspot of the lesion for axial improvement was located more medially than the hotspot for contralateral improvement. Total tremor, axial tremor, and contralateral tremor were greatly reduced after MRgFUS treatment. A consistent group-level treatment effect was seen for ipsilateral-hand tremors in a sample of individuals. A spatial link between lesion location and axial and contralateral improvement was identified, consistent with the somatotopic organization of the ventral intermediate nucleus. However, ipsilateral improvement seemed to be less closely related to lesion location.
Low-Risk PCa Men: Nomogram Predicting Adverse Pathology Outcome on RP
In low-risk prostate cancer (PCa) males, researchers sought to construct and verify a prediction model to predict the likelihood of unfavorable pathology results in final pathology. In the study, 426 men who underwent radical prostatectomy (RP) for low-risk PCa performed a monocentric retrospective analysis. A total of 103 males from...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Motor Cortical Hyperexcitability
Patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) have been demonstrated to exhibit hyperexcitability in both the motor cortex and peripheral motor axons; however, the link between central and peripheral excitability has not been fully revealed. In a prospective study, 53 ALS patients and 50 healthy subjects underwent threshold tracking transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and motor nerve excitability testing, and the results were analyzed in relation to compound muscle action potential (CMAP) amplitude and the revised ALS Functional Rating Scale. TMS showed decreased short-interval intracortical inhibition (interstimulus interval 1-7 ms; P<0.001) and a shortened silent period (P<0.05) in ALS patients compared with controls, and testing of median nerve excitability showed increased changes in depolarizing threshold electrotonus (TEd) and greater superexcitability (P<0.0001), both of which were indicative of reduced axonal potassium currents. No major associations were discovered between the 2 types of excitability indices (cortical and peripheral). CMAP amplitude was negatively correlated with changes in TEd (90-100 ms) (R=0.33, P=0.03) and superexcitability (R=−0.36, P=0.01), but not with cortical excitability indices. More rapid motor functional decline was associated with only greater TEd (90–100 ms) (β=0.46, P=0.001). Based on these findings, researchers hypothesize that, in ALS, cortical excitability is continually high independent of the extent of the peripheral burden, but peripheral hyperexcitability was connected with the extent of the peripheral burden and the speed of disease evolution. It was possible that changes in ion channel function were central to the pathogenesis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
How fast you walk is as important as doing 10,000 steps – study
How fast you walk is just as important as how many steps you take in a day, research suggests.Studies found that walking 10,000 steps a day was associated with a lower risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer and death.But experts also found that a faster pace, like a power walk, showed benefits beyond how many steps were recorded.Co-lead author Dr Matthew Ahmadi, research fellow at the University of Sydney’s Charles Perkins Centre and Faculty of Medicine and Health, said: “The take-home message here is that for protective health benefits people could not only ideally aim for 10,000 steps a day...
Noradrenergic Treatment and Cognitive and Neuropsychiatric Effects in Alzheimer’s Disease
Some people with Alzheimer’s develop cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms at an early stage due to dysfunction of the locus coeruleus-noradrenergic system. While noradrenergic therapies are not routinely employed in medicine at present, this system represents a promising therapeutic target. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the effectiveness of noradrenergic-primarily acting medications in ameliorating cognitive and neuropsychiatric symptoms in Alzheimer’s disease. From 1980 through December of 2021, the databases MEDLINE, Embase, and ClinicalTrials.gov were combed through. Using meta-analyses with random effects, researchers produced combined estimates. They included 19 randomized controlled trials (1,811 patients), of which 6 were judged as ‘good’ quality, 7 as ‘fair,’ and 6 as ‘poor.’ From a meta-analysis of 10 of these studies (1,300 patients), researchers found that noradrenergic drugs had a small but statistically significant positive effect on global cognition, as assessed by the Mini-Mental State Examination or the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale—Cognitive Subscale (standardized mean difference (SMD): 0.14, 95% CI: 0.03 to 0.25, P=0.01; I2=0%). There was no statistically significant difference between groups on attention measures (standard deviation [SMD] = 0.01, 95% CI=−0.17 to 0.19, P=0.91; 2=0). An extensive beneficial effect of noradrenergic medications was shown in a meta-analysis of apathy involving eight trials (with a total of 425 patients) (SMD: 0.45, 95% CI: 0.16 to 0.73, P=0.002; I2=58%). The favorable effect remained after trials with extreme results were eliminated to account for heterogeneity. The most promising approach to treating dementia and apathy in Alzheimer’s disease was the repurposing of existing noradrenergic medications. However, before designing future clinical studies, several things should be examined. To minimize potential adverse effects and make the most of therapeutic benefits, it is necessary to consider factors such as the dosing of specific pharmaceuticals and their combinations with other therapies.
Maximum Flow Rate in Hospitalized Nocturic Men
For a study, researchers further sought to understand the circadian regularity of urine; they looked at urinary parameters assessed by toilet uroflowmetry in hospitalized males with nocturia throughout a 24-hour period. Only in the early morning do doctors frequently encounter male patients who complain of a low maximal flow rate. However, it had not been empirically proven because most urine exams were often only done during the day for outpatients.
