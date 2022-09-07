Read full article on original website
Possibility of railway and port strikes threaten supply chain recovery
Two huge labor disputes, in the railways and at the ports, threaten to re-tangle supply chains in the U.S. And the White House is pushing to avert disaster, engaged at a level not seen in decades. Why it matters: The stakes are sky-high economically. A shutdown of the nation's rail...
Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions
The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
Coinbase has no plans to go to zero fees
Coinbase COO Emilie Choi says the country's largest crypto exchange by volume doesn't plan to bring its retail trading fees down to zero. Why it matters: Over the summer, Binance entered the U.S. market with zer0-fee bitcoin trading — flaming speculation that the world's largest crypto exchange could launch a pricing war stateside and eat into Coinbase's market share.
Is It Ever a Good Idea to Get a Cash Advance on Your Credit Card?
It isn't always a bad idea.
From the archives | Dow's 500-point crash: Market pros fear further fall of stocks
In 1929, experts said they could not understand why stocks were crashing; the economy appeared healthy. In 1987, experts are saying the same thing.
47% of Americans Are Buying Cheaper Products to Combat Inflation
Who wins in the battle between brand loyalty and cost cutting?
Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program
Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
