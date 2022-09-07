ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Axios

Report: Losing tech race with China could cost U.S. trillions

The United States could miss out on trillions of dollars in economic growth if it fails to confront the growing technology threat posed by China, according to a new report from the Eric Schmidt-led Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP). Why it matters: An American failure to challenge China would not...
Axios

Coinbase has no plans to go to zero fees

Coinbase COO Emilie Choi says the country's largest crypto exchange by volume doesn't plan to bring its retail trading fees down to zero. Why it matters: Over the summer, Binance entered the U.S. market with zer0-fee bitcoin trading — flaming speculation that the world's largest crypto exchange could launch a pricing war stateside and eat into Coinbase's market share.
Axios

Bank of America targets Miami with "zero down" mortgage program

Banks are trying to make it easier for certain Miami residents to become homeowners. What's happening: Miami is one of five cities where Bank of America recently announced it's offering "zero down payment" loans for first-time buyers in predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhoods who meet certain income requirements. Why it...
Axios

Axios

