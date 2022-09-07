Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
UVA releases women’s non-conference basketball schedule
The UVA women's basketball team opens its 2022-2023 season with a preseason exhibition game against D2 Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday, Nov. 3. That event will be free and open to the public. The Cavaliers will then open...
Augusta Free Press
Class of 2026 welcomed at Washington and Lee University
Washington and Lee University welcomed 478 new undergraduate students to campus over several days leading up to the beginning of classes on September 8. The Class of 2026 features the highest number of international students in an...
Augusta Free Press
JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7
You couldn't ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you're a JMU football fan. The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia draws with VCU
The No. 5 Virginia women's soccer team closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday, playing VCU to a 0-0 draw. It was the first draw for the Cavaliers (7-0-1)...
Augusta Free Press
Hero ball doesn’t work for UVA in two notable instances in loss at Illinois
You talk to most coaches, whatever the sport, they'll tell you, they don't want their guys making hero plays. Two guys trying to make hero plays cost Virginia big-time in the Cavaliers' 24-3 loss at Illinois on Saturday.
Augusta Free Press
VMI takes down Bucknell, 24-14, to notch win in 2022 home opener
VMI evened its record at 1-1 with a 24-14 win over Bucknell in the home opener for the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington on Saturday. The defense and special teams played major roles in the win,...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia outclassed by Illinois in 24-3 setback that wasn’t even that close
Virginia couldn't block, and had trouble tackling. Brennan Armstrong had happy feet. His receivers had trouble getting open, and when they were open, had the dropsies. Coach Tony Elliott was caught on the TV cameras yelling...
Augusta Free Press
Note to Virginia coach Tony Elliott: It’s ‘us,’ not ‘them’
"That was a rough day at the office right there," Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said after his team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, and he wasn't just talking about the football part of things.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
Augusta Free Press
Who woulda thunk it, that we’d end up missing Robert Anae?
Virginia fans couldn't wait for Robert Anae to put his name into the coaching transfer portal. Now they're looking at the sputtering Des Kitchings offense and thinking, you know, that Bobby Haskins lateral wasn't really that big a deal.
Augusta Free Press
Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
I hate to admit that I've been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye's in Waynesboro to finally open its doors. That's goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders,...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 12-16
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week's report.
Augusta Free Press
Detour begins at U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project at Afton this weekend
A traffic detour will be put in place at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The detour, which will be in...
Augusta Free Press
Page County: Information sought on missing Luray man
The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old male. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray area on Sep. 3 getting into a car and...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Democratic Committee hosting candidates forum on Monday
The Staunton Democratic Party is sponsoring a candidates forum on Monday at 7 p.m. at the Clocktower Restaurant, 27 West Beverly St. Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will be in attendance. Also invited are the...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Traffic Alerts: Updates for week of Sept. 12-18
The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street in Charlottesville will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the...
