FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
cbs4indy.com
Body recently found in Connersville IDed, police provide update
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville have provided an update on the investigation into a dead body found over the weekend in the city, clarifying that there is no evidence connecting the death to another body also found under suspicious circumstances less than a month ago. The most recent...
cbs4indy.com
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the adult detention center Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived. Neace was...
cbs4indy.com
Police, prosecutor update on Amiah Robertson case
The Marion County Prosecutor's Office and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department discussed a grand jury indictment in the Amiah Robertson case. The 8--month-old disappeared in 2019.
cbs4indy.com
Pike Library closed Monday after shots fired nearby
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were fired near the Pike Library branch. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said crews responded to the 6600 block of Zionsville Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. IMPD says there are no reports of injuries at the...
cbs4indy.com
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives
SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from...
cbs4indy.com
Names are released for victims after 3 people are killed in 5 hours in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS – A series of shootings in Indy Sunday night and Monday morning left three people dead in the span of five hours. The coroner confirmed the identities of some of those victims on Monday. The first of three homicides took place in a parking lot outside a restaurant...
cbs4indy.com
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
cbs4indy.com
1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal
INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from...
cbs4indy.com
VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family
LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
cbs4indy.com
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building
YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon...
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69
FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post...
cbs4indy.com
3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping
INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man who ‘lured’ fiancée to house due to being on GPS monitoring gets 60 years for ‘executing’ her
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man whom family of the victim said “lured” his fiancée to a home on W. 33rd Street in order to “execute her” will serve more than half a century in prison for his crime. Kendale Abel was found guilty of...
cbs4indy.com
List: All of the 9/11 remembrance events in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff. Additionally, several remembrance events...
cbs4indy.com
$100,000 grant opportunity to address wealth preservation and creation in Black communities
This is part of a grant opportunity through the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis. $100,000 grant opportunity to address wealth preservation …. Tattoo artist helps honor fallen Elwood Officer Noah …. Indiana universities offering student-athletes legal …. Police, prosecutor update on Amiah Robertson case. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: State...
cbs4indy.com
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m....
cbs4indy.com
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire
GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at...
cbs4indy.com
Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby...
cbs4indy.com
Mother of missing Amiah Robertson arrested for neglect
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, mother of missing Amiah Robertson, was arrested on Saturday for four counts of neglect. Robertson was arrested Saturday for the following crimes:. 2 counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Bodily Injury. Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily...
