Indianapolis, IN

Body recently found in Connersville IDed, police provide update

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Police in Connersville have provided an update on the investigation into a dead body found over the weekend in the city, clarifying that there is no evidence connecting the death to another body also found under suspicious circumstances less than a month ago. The most recent...
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Inmate dies at Marion County Adult Detention Center

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an inmate died at the adult detention center Friday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jason Neace was found unresponsive by jail staff shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday. On-site medical staff started CPR until Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services arrived. Neace was...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Pike Library closed Monday after shots fired nearby

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were fired near the Pike Library branch. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said crews responded to the 6600 block of Zionsville Road just after 3:30 p.m. Monday on reports of shots fired. IMPD says there are no reports of injuries at the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Crash in Shelby County claims 2 lives

SHELBY COUNTY — Just before 10 p.m. Saturday, a van traveling northbound on north State Road 9 near 750 North struck the back of a hay bailer being pulled by a tractor. Police said the van then went into the southbound lane and hit an RV head-on. The driver and passenger of the van were killed and pronounced dead at the scene. There was also a child inside of the van who was transported to Riley Children’s hospital. There is no word on the child’s condition yet.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
Columbus man dies in weekend motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle. According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville. Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from...
COLUMBUS, IN
Police looking for Indianapolis woman who took four children

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for help finding a woman who they say took off with four of her children before DCS could take them into their custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 36-year-old Britnie Stewart was last seen on September 8. She is the non-custodial mother of:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1 hurt after shooting over narcotics deal

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was hurt after an overnight shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to 7400 Bancaster Drive near 79th Street just before 1:00 a.m. on a report of a person shot. Officers located a man just outside of a residence with injuries from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
VIDEO: Fire destroys Lebanon residence, displaces family

LEBANON — Saturday around 3:20 p.m., the Lebanon Fire Department was dispatched to the 1300 block of Citation Circle East on report of a house fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy fire conditions in the front of the house and throughout the attic space.
LEBANON, IN
PHOTOS: Truck crashes into Yorktown building

YORKTOWN, Ind. — A pickup truck crashed into a building Friday night in Yorktown prompting the fire department to respond. According to the Yorktown Fire Department on Facebook, crews responded to the intersection of Smith Street and Marsh Road for a possible business fire and a vehicle accident. Upon...
YORKTOWN, IN
Fishers police investigate shooting on Interstate 69

FISHERS, Ind. — A shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Interstate 69 is being investigated by the Fishers Police Department. The shooting happened in the northbound lane of I-69 at 207 mile marker, FPD said in a Facebook post. This area is near the 116th Street exit. The post...
FISHERS, IN
3 people shot, killed in under 5 hours across Indianapolis; 2 others hurt including victim of pistol whipping

INDIANAPOLIS — A burst of gun violence across Indianapolis left three people dead and two others hurt in under five hours, including a man who was pistol whipped. The most recent shooting involved the east side of Indianapolis. Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, Indianapolis Metro police responded to the intersection of E. 18th street and N. Dequincy Street for a report of shots fired.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
List: All of the 9/11 remembrance events in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff. Additionally, several remembrance events...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
$100,000 grant opportunity to address wealth preservation and creation in Black communities

This is part of a grant opportunity through the African American Legacy Fund of Indianapolis. $100,000 grant opportunity to address wealth preservation …. Tattoo artist helps honor fallen Elwood Officer Noah …. Indiana universities offering student-athletes legal …. Police, prosecutor update on Amiah Robertson case. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: State...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
1 dead after argument at Howard Co. campsite turns into gunfire

GREENTOWN, Ind. — One man is dead and another has been arrested after an argument between the two of them at a Howard County campsite turned into gunfire Saturday morning, police said. Police were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after a caller said a shooting had just happened at...
GREENTOWN, IN
Mother in missing baby Amiah case arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of an infant reported missing more than three years ago has been arrested on two counts of child neglect and two counts of child neglect resulting in bodily injury. The charging of Amber Robertson, 23, marks a significant turning point in the search for baby...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
