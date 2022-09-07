ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami

The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss

Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
NBC Sports

Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears

The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match

A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Sherman believes 49ers’ Jimmy G asking price too steep for Cowboys

NFL Twitter was abuzz Sunday night with talk of a potential new Jimmy Garoppolo destination after quarterback Dak Prescott exited the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury. The noise only got louder Monday when it was reported that Prescott would miss six...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins

Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bart Scott
NBC Sports

Report: Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks

So much of the preseason analysis regarding NFL teams operates under the assumption that all key players will remain healthy, all season long. We know that injuries are inevitable, and that some of them will change everything. We just have no idea when they’ll happen and to whom they’ll happen and how long they’ll happen to be out.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones backs Rush as Cowboys QB amid Jimmy G rumors

With Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expected to miss significant time this season after sustaining a thumb injury Sunday night, the NFL world instantly began speculating whether or not Dallas could end up making a trade for a certain 49ers backup. But as quickly as the Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Dallas rumors began,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Khalil Mack on facing Raiders: Derek Carr is my brother, guys I didn’t like aren’t there anymore

As Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack prepares to face the Raiders on Sunday, he’s not thinking about revenge. Mack was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 and traded to the Bears amid a contract dispute in 2018. Now he’s been traded to the Chargers and will face the Raiders in Week One, but he says anyone he had a problem with during his contract dispute is long gone.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Miami Dolphins#Dolphin Keion Crossen#Espn
NBC Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NFL
NBC Sports

Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark

I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day.”. But there are signs...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC Sports

Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties

The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy