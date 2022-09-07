Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Russell Wilson makes initial Seattle entrance in Broncos uniform
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is back in Seattle, for his first regular-season game as a member of a team other than the Seahawks. At roughly 7:20 p.m. ET, he made his first entrance onto the playing field in his new uniform. There were audible boos. A lot of them. It’s...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: with a loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
NBC Sports
LeVeon Bell TKOs Adrian Peterson in boxing match
A pair of former NFL running backs met in a different arena on Saturday night and Le’Veon Bell came out on top of Adrian Peterson. Bell and Peterson were initially scheduled to box one another in July, but the fight was postponed until this weekend in Los Angeles. Peterson knocked Bell down early in the fight, but there was not much other action until the fifth round.
NBC Sports
Sherman believes 49ers’ Jimmy G asking price too steep for Cowboys
NFL Twitter was abuzz Sunday night with talk of a potential new Jimmy Garoppolo destination after quarterback Dak Prescott exited the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a hand injury. The noise only got louder Monday when it was reported that Prescott would miss six...
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 odds: Opening spread for Patriots vs. Steelers is shocking
Patriots -1 Moneyline: Patriots -115, Steelers +100. Over/Under: Over 41 points (-107), Under 41 points (-107) The Patriots are 1-5 overall and 1-5 against the spread (ATS) in their last six games. They're also 1-4 ATS in their last five road games. Bourne reacts to lack of role in...
NBC Sports
Report: Dak Prescott will miss 6-8 weeks
So much of the preseason analysis regarding NFL teams operates under the assumption that all key players will remain healthy, all season long. We know that injuries are inevitable, and that some of them will change everything. We just have no idea when they’ll happen and to whom they’ll happen and how long they’ll happen to be out.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones backs Rush as Cowboys QB amid Jimmy G rumors
With Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott expected to miss significant time this season after sustaining a thumb injury Sunday night, the NFL world instantly began speculating whether or not Dallas could end up making a trade for a certain 49ers backup. But as quickly as the Jimmy Garoppolo-to-Dallas rumors began,...
NBC Sports
Khalil Mack on facing Raiders: Derek Carr is my brother, guys I didn’t like aren’t there anymore
As Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack prepares to face the Raiders on Sunday, he’s not thinking about revenge. Mack was drafted by the Raiders in 2014 and traded to the Bears amid a contract dispute in 2018. Now he’s been traded to the Chargers and will face the Raiders in Week One, but he says anyone he had a problem with during his contract dispute is long gone.
NBC Sports
Week 1 Eagles grades by position after tight win over Lions
DETROIT — The Eagles got a win in Week 1 but it wasn’t the prettiest performance. They took down the Lions 38-35 in a game that really was closer at the end than it should have been, especially after pulling ahead by 17 in the third quarter. Here’s...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark
I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NBC Sports
Sarkisian keeps Texas QB injury situation a mystery
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday would not give any hint who will be the No. 21 Longhorns’ starting quarterback this week for a matchup with UTSA, and insisted that injured Quinn Ewers and top backup Hudson Card are “day-to-day.”. But there are signs...
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston on fourth-quarter explosion: We let our playmakers make plays
It wasn’t intended to be a bit of product placement for a certain book that a certain reporter would certainly like to keep selling six months after publication, which makes it even more effective. Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, in explaining to PFT the dramatic shift in the team’s offensive...
NBC Sports
Frustrated Bosa annoyed 49ers gave game away with penalties
The 49ers have nobody but themselves to blame for the 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 at Solider Field. After dominating the first half against Chicago, the 49ers shot themselves in the foot repeatedly throughout the second half, most of which came from inexcusable penalties on both offense and defense.
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
NBC Sports
What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
