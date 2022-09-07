Trump compares FBI to USSR after tax, medical docs taken in Mar-a-Lago raid

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the FBI had committed “​a definite NO, NO” by removing tax and medical records during the bureau’s Aug. 8 raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort, likening the seizure to the “Days of the Soviet Union.”

“Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they’ll see that I’m very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO,” Trump said in a posting on his Truth Social platform. ​

“Days of the Soviet Union!​” he added.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon revealed in her Monday order granting the 45th president’s request for a special master to review items taken from his Palm Beach, Fla., estate that the haul removed by federal agents included “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information.”

The FBI raided Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida on Aug. 8. AP

The Department of Justice shared a photo of documents seized at Trump's Florida estate during the FBI search. AP

Cannon added in her ruling that the Justice Department had admitted “that it seized some ‘[p]ersonal effects without evidentiary value’ and, by its own estimation, upwards of 500 pages of material potentially subject to attorney-client privilege.”

A detailed inventory of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago was unsealed last week and revealed that a total of 54 documents removed from the resort were marked “SECRET,” 31 were labeled “CONFIDENTIAL” and another 18 were “TOP SECRET.”

Agents also took 48 empty folders labeled with “CLASSIFIED” banners while another 42 empty folders were labeled “Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide.”

Another 11,179 government documents and photographs seized by the FBI bore no classification markings at all.

Trump lashed out hours after the Washington Post reported that ​among the records taken in the raid were highly sensitive information about a foreign government’s military defenses and nuclear capabilities.

The foreign government wasn’t identified in the report. ​

Trump lawyer Chris Kise blasted the Justice Department for leaking the information to the Washington Post, especially since Cannon had raised the possibility of disclosures meant to damage the former president’s defense.

Former President Donald Trump compared the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort to the “Days of the Soviet Union.” Getty Images/iStockphoto

“Unfortunately, even after the Court noted specifically in its Order that President Trump ‘faces an unquantifiable potential harm by way of improper disclosure of sensitive information to the public and asked counsel for the United States directly about leaks, those leaks continue with no respect for the process nor any regard for the real truth,” Kise said​ in a statement to Fox News​.

The lawyer went to on say that “damage to the public confidence in the integrity of the system simply cannot be underestimated” because of the leak.​

“The responsible course of action here would be for someone — anyone — in the Government to exercise leadership and control,” Kise added. “The Court has provided a sensible path forward which does not include the selective leak of unverifiable and misleading information. There is no reason to deviate from that path if the goal is, as it should be, to find a rational solution to document storage issues which have needlessly spiraled out of control.”