Construction set to begin on new Green Lake Community Boathouse this month

SEATTLE — Work is set to begin later this month on a new community boathouse at Seattle’s Green Lake Park.

The 10,800 square foot Green Lake Community Boathouse will increase capacity for programs, including the city’s first public adaptive rowing effort and the expansion of a paracanoeing program

Seattle Parks and Recreation is currently finalizing the construction contract for the project and anticipates construction will begin in mid-September.

Construction will affect the popular Green Lake Path and detour signs will be set up for trail users.

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.

