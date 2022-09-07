Read full article on original website
AP Top 25: Alabama loses No. 1 ranking after close win at Texas
Alabama has lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll after struggling in its 20-19 win at Texas last Saturday. The Crimson Tide slipped to No. 2 behind the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the latest college football rankings. Watch Nick Saban's weekly news conference above.
No. 1 Alabama escapes Texas with 20-19 win
AUSTIN, Texas — No. 1 Alabama struggled early and often against Texas, but late-game heroics by Heisman winner Bryce Young helped the Tide escape Austin with a 20-19 win at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Watch the video above to hear what head coach Nick Saban said after the game.
PHOTOS: Alabama vs Texas in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Check out photos fromNo. 1 Alabama vs. Texas at DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tex. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Tide and Longhorns entered halftime tied 10-10.
'Nowhere to run': Several Alabama football fans hit by car in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Several Alabama football fans are recovering after being hit by a car Friday while in Austin, Texas for the Crimson Tide's big game against the Longhorns. Learn more in the video above. WVTM 13's Rick Karle learned the group of Alabama season ticket holders had just...
9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Patriots’ Day held in Vestavia Hills
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — As the nation remembers those lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, folks in Alabama also held ceremonies to remember and honor those who sacrificed their lives 21 years ago. A joint 9/11 Memorial Ceremony and Patriots’ Day was held at Vestavia City Hall Sunday...
Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
Coolest night since May!
Low temperatures hit the 50s for the first time in 108 days early Tuesday, but don’t get too comfortable with the coolness! Check the video forecast for the latest. Fall officially begins on September 22nd, but you get a nice preview in the next 24 hours! A passing cold front shut down the Gulf of Mexico’s tropical influence (sticky humidity), and left us with dry ‘continental’ air for a change. That keeps the showers and storms at bay, the humidity low, and a comfortable feel for a short while: key word ‘short.’
TaxxWiz wins $50,000 from Alabama Launch Pad to expand services
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A tax company in Birmingham is getting $50,000 to attract more clients. Learn more in the video above.
Man convicted in 1999 triple murder in Shelby County seeking less invasive execution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The man convicted of killing three men during a workplace shooting spree in Shelby County, Alabama is seeking a less invasive execution. Alan Eugene Miller is set to die on Sept. 22 for the 1999 triple murder, and he may become the first Alabama inmate to be executed with the state's new nitrogen hypoxia method. Learn more in the video above.
September 11 remembrance ceremony, stair climb in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — The City of Hoover held a remembrance ceremony and stair climb to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Watch the video above. The event began with the remembrance ceremony at the Riverchase Galleria Food Court atrium Saturday morning and included the ringing of a bell to remember those lost that day.
HAZMAT scare forces Dog Days of Birmingham to evacuate workers, 26 dogs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A suspicious smell forced Dog Days of Birmingham to evacuate the building Monday morning. Learn more in the video above. Shortly after 8 a.m., Birmingham firefighters said they responded to a possible HAZMAT leak at the business on 18th Street North. Upon arriving, they learned two employees reported feeling ill.
Community honors Hueytown 5th grader hit by car while riding mini-motorcycle
HUEYTOWN, Ala. — Multiple schools wore red on Friday in memory of Hueytown Intermediate School student, Marquis Bell, who died after he was hit by a car while riding a mini-motorcycle. Original story here. “I see it as an opportunity to make sure that his family knows that we...
Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
Woman shot while inside Center Point home
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A woman was getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot in Center Point last night. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says deputies were called to the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE about 8:40 Saturday night. Deputies found a 36-year-old woman suffering...
Birmingham man shot, killed during family gathering in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a man was killed when bullets were fired from outside a house in Ensley Sunday evening. Learn more in the video above. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were called to the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m....
Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured
BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
Bullet still lodged in 4-year-old girl shot; her great grandmother pleas to put down the guns
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Serenity Spearman, 4, was shot Wednesday night near Messer Airport Highway. The toddler is in the hospital awaiting surgery to remove a bullet in her back. Only on WVTM 13, learn more in the video about what Serenity's great-grandmother is saying to people who choose to...
Man shot and killed after domestic situation in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A 61-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Walker County residence Saturday. The coroner's office identified the victim as Roger Wolfe, 61, of Walker County. It happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road, just north of Jasper. The Walker County Sheriff's Office...
Person found dead from gunshot wounds near Homewood bank's ATM
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A person was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a Homewood bank Sunday. The Homewood Police Department (HPD) reported officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 325 West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. Officers found a male down on the ground near a 'stand alone...
