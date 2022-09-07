ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wvtm13.com

AP Top 25: Alabama loses No. 1 ranking after close win at Texas

Alabama has lost its No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll after struggling in its 20-19 win at Texas last Saturday. The Crimson Tide slipped to No. 2 behind the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the latest college football rankings. Watch Nick Saban's weekly news conference above.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

No. 1 Alabama escapes Texas with 20-19 win

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 1 Alabama struggled early and often against Texas, but late-game heroics by Heisman winner Bryce Young helped the Tide escape Austin with a 20-19 win at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Watch the video above to hear what head coach Nick Saban said after the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

PHOTOS: Alabama vs Texas in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Check out photos fromNo. 1 Alabama vs. Texas at DKR Memorial Stadium in Austin, Tex. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Tide and Longhorns entered halftime tied 10-10.
AUSTIN, TX
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Coolest night since May!

Low temperatures hit the 50s for the first time in 108 days early Tuesday, but don’t get too comfortable with the coolness! Check the video forecast for the latest. Fall officially begins on September 22nd, but you get a nice preview in the next 24 hours! A passing cold front shut down the Gulf of Mexico’s tropical influence (sticky humidity), and left us with dry ‘continental’ air for a change. That keeps the showers and storms at bay, the humidity low, and a comfortable feel for a short while: key word ‘short.’
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

September 11 remembrance ceremony, stair climb in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — The City of Hoover held a remembrance ceremony and stair climb to mark the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Watch the video above. The event began with the remembrance ceremony at the Riverchase Galleria Food Court atrium Saturday morning and included the ringing of a bell to remember those lost that day.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

HAZMAT scare forces Dog Days of Birmingham to evacuate workers, 26 dogs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A suspicious smell forced Dog Days of Birmingham to evacuate the building Monday morning. Learn more in the video above. Shortly after 8 a.m., Birmingham firefighters said they responded to a possible HAZMAT leak at the business on 18th Street North. Upon arriving, they learned two employees reported feeling ill.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman shot while inside Center Point home

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A woman was getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot in Center Point last night. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says deputies were called to the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE about 8:40 Saturday night. Deputies found a 36-year-old woman suffering...
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man shot, killed during family gathering in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating after a man was killed when bullets were fired from outside a house in Ensley Sunday evening. Learn more in the video above. The Birmingham Police Department said officers were called to the 5600 block of Avenue I just before 6 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jasper man charged in shooting death of Walker County man

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A Walker County man was shot and killed Saturday morning near Jasper, authorities said. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred at a home on Fall City Road and stemmed from a domestic dispute. The coroner's office identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger...
JASPER, AL
wvtm13.com

Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured

BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
BESSEMER, AL
wvtm13.com

Man shot and killed after domestic situation in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — A 61-year-old man was killed in a shooting at a Walker County residence Saturday. The coroner's office identified the victim as Roger Wolfe, 61, of Walker County. It happened about 10 a.m. on Fall City Road, just north of Jasper. The Walker County Sheriff's Office...
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Person found dead from gunshot wounds near Homewood bank's ATM

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A person was found dead with gunshot wounds outside a Homewood bank Sunday. The Homewood Police Department (HPD) reported officers responded to the Wells Fargo bank at 325 West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. Officers found a male down on the ground near a 'stand alone...
HOMEWOOD, AL

