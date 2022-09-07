Low temperatures hit the 50s for the first time in 108 days early Tuesday, but don’t get too comfortable with the coolness! Check the video forecast for the latest. Fall officially begins on September 22nd, but you get a nice preview in the next 24 hours! A passing cold front shut down the Gulf of Mexico’s tropical influence (sticky humidity), and left us with dry ‘continental’ air for a change. That keeps the showers and storms at bay, the humidity low, and a comfortable feel for a short while: key word ‘short.’

