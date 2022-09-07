Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 1 UHA 0
The Caldwell County Lady Tigers turned back University Heights Academy for the second time this season, making a goal early in the second half stand up in a 1-0 victory. Check out some of the action between the Lady Tigers and the Lady Blazers in this YSE photo gallery. Lady...
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Pick Up ‘Special’ Win at Hopkins Central (w/PHOTOS)
Nate Reding’s interception in the final minute sealed a 38-35 win for the Todd County Central Rebels over the Hopkins Central Storm in another high-scoring, exciting game between the two teams on Homecoming Night Friday night in Mortons Gap. Just a week after special teams were a big problem for the Rebels, the special teams play would end up winning the game over a solid Storm team.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Fall in Straight Sets at O-Cath
The Christian County volleyball team hit the road on Thursday looking to put an end to a four-game losing run, but hosts Owensboro Catholic handed the Lady Colonels a 3-0 defeat to pick up its third win in four tries. The streaking Lady Aces got out to a quick start...
yoursportsedge.com
Late TDs Sink Colonels at Madisonville-North Hopkins (w/PHOTOS)
Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles had a big night with a trio of touchdowns Friday at Madisonville-North Hopkins, but the Maroons laughed last with a pair of late scores in a 35-19 victory. The loss is the third straight for the Colonels, leaving them at 1-3 with a matchup with...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcat Defense Stout in Win Over Hopkins Central (w/VIDEO)
Trigg County’s defense picked up its second clean sheet in three matches Thursday as they handed Hopkins County Central a 5-0 loss at Josh Nichols Field. It was the third time the Lady Storm have been shut out this year — the other two coming against Henderson County and Madisonville.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Gets UHA Again, Making Lone Goal Stand Up
UHA (3-3-1) generated several scoring chances in the final minutes, including one shot that rang off the crossbar. But the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the shutout. It was Caldwell’s second win over the Lady Blazers this season. The Lady Tigers won 3-1 in an All A Classic regional semifinal matchup earlier this season at Butler Stadium.
yoursportsedge.com
Addison Returns to Hopkinsville Girls’ Soccer Program
There has been an immediate change in the leadership of the Hopkinsville girls’ soccer program. Officials with the Christian County Public Schools announced Friday morning that former coach Jeff Addison would be returning to take over the program “effective immediately” as interim head coach. Addison takes over...
yoursportsedge.com
Crittenden Ends Losing Streak Against Caldwell 21-13
Crittenden County’s ground game took over in the second half, helping the Rockets end a 12-year losing skid against Caldwell County. Quarterback Micah Newcom ran for three touchdowns — and passed for 182 yards — as Crittenden overcame a 13-7 halftime deficit to post a 21-13 victory over Caldwell Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Princeton.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyons Drop High-Scoring Match at Webster County
Despite banging in four goals on Thursday at Webster County, the Lyon County boys’ soccer team surrendered seven for the second straight outing to slip to a third loss in a row. The Lyons drop to 3-7 ahead of a rare Friday night match with visiting Caldwell County. The...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tigers Fall to Hopkins Central in Straight Sets (w/PHOTOS)
The Hopkins Central Lady Storm picked up their second win in a week over the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Tuesday evening. The Lady Storm picked up a straight-set win in Tiger Gym. In the opening set, the Lady Storm took the lead right out of the gate with a five-point run...
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County's Terry Birdsong retires after 26 years of coaching
BENTON, KY -- Marshall County Marshals basketball coach Terry Birdsong is retiring as Marshals basketball head coach after a long, lustrous twenty-six year head coaching career. Birdsong ends his career with a record of 514-277, which places him in the top 50 of winningest head coaches in KHSAA history. He...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Grise Says Finishing Lacking in UHA’s Win Over Fort Campbell
UHA’s Audrey Grise provided a pair of assists in a 2-1 victory over Fort Campbell on Tuesday, but had the Lady Blazers turned possession into goals in the 1st half, the victory would have been more comfortable. Afterward, Grise pointed to a needed improvement in the final third of...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Todd County Central vs Logan County
The Todd County Central Rebels picked up an impressive 10-0 win over Logan County Thursday night in Elkton. Check out some of the action from the match in this video.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Dill’s First Goal Sends Lady Blazers Past Fort Campbell
UHA freshman Emma Dill opened her scoring account on Tuesday against Fort Campbell, netting her first varsity goal to provide the winner in a 2-1 defeat of the visiting Lady Falcons. Watch as Dill is in the right place at the right time to tap in from close range after...
14news.com
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue
CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
kentuckytoday.com
Last of ‘superloads’ wll be on west Ky. roads Thursday morning
PADUCAH, Ky. (KT) – Those who drive on Interstate 24 and other major roads in Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties, will be happy to hear the last in the series of 480-ton truck cargos known as “superloads” will take place Thursday morning. According to the Kentucky Transportation...
westkentuckystar.com
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board
Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
whopam.com
Toddler killed after being hit by skid steer
A small child was killed after being struck by a skid steer Friday afternoon near Pembroke. A man was using the skid steer to move some crates inside a barn in the 2800 block of Beeker Road a little after 3:30 p.m. and he didn’t realize his 15-month old son was behind him, according to Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby.
wpsdlocal6.com
Sparks fly at Marshall County Fiscal Court meeting over transfer of funds
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — Controversy and confusion again casts a shadow over Marshall County politics. At this week's Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Kevin Neal asked to move an additional $20,000 from his budget into a fund for legal expenses. However, commissioners ultimately shot the action down. According to...
