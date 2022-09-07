ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crittenden County, KY

PHOTOS – Caldwell Lady Tigers 1 UHA 0

The Caldwell County Lady Tigers turned back University Heights Academy for the second time this season, making a goal early in the second half stand up in a 1-0 victory. Check out some of the action between the Lady Tigers and the Lady Blazers in this YSE photo gallery. Lady...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Rebels Pick Up ‘Special’ Win at Hopkins Central (w/PHOTOS)

Nate Reding’s interception in the final minute sealed a 38-35 win for the Todd County Central Rebels over the Hopkins Central Storm in another high-scoring, exciting game between the two teams on Homecoming Night Friday night in Mortons Gap. Just a week after special teams were a big problem for the Rebels, the special teams play would end up winning the game over a solid Storm team.
MORTONS GAP, KY
Lady Colonels Fall in Straight Sets at O-Cath

The Christian County volleyball team hit the road on Thursday looking to put an end to a four-game losing run, but hosts Owensboro Catholic handed the Lady Colonels a 3-0 defeat to pick up its third win in four tries. The streaking Lady Aces got out to a quick start...
OWENSBORO, KY
Late TDs Sink Colonels at Madisonville-North Hopkins (w/PHOTOS)

Christian County quarterback Jordan Miles had a big night with a trio of touchdowns Friday at Madisonville-North Hopkins, but the Maroons laughed last with a pair of late scores in a 35-19 victory. The loss is the third straight for the Colonels, leaving them at 1-3 with a matchup with...
MADISONVILLE, KY
Lady Wildcat Defense Stout in Win Over Hopkins Central (w/VIDEO)

Trigg County’s defense picked up its second clean sheet in three matches Thursday as they handed Hopkins County Central a 5-0 loss at Josh Nichols Field. It was the third time the Lady Storm have been shut out this year — the other two coming against Henderson County and Madisonville.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Caldwell Gets UHA Again, Making Lone Goal Stand Up

UHA (3-3-1) generated several scoring chances in the final minutes, including one shot that rang off the crossbar. But the Lady Tigers were able to hang on for the shutout. It was Caldwell’s second win over the Lady Blazers this season. The Lady Tigers won 3-1 in an All A Classic regional semifinal matchup earlier this season at Butler Stadium.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Addison Returns to Hopkinsville Girls’ Soccer Program

There has been an immediate change in the leadership of the Hopkinsville girls’ soccer program. Officials with the Christian County Public Schools announced Friday morning that former coach Jeff Addison would be returning to take over the program “effective immediately” as interim head coach. Addison takes over...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Crittenden Ends Losing Streak Against Caldwell 21-13

Crittenden County’s ground game took over in the second half, helping the Rockets end a 12-year losing skid against Caldwell County. Quarterback Micah Newcom ran for three touchdowns — and passed for 182 yards — as Crittenden overcame a 13-7 halftime deficit to post a 21-13 victory over Caldwell Friday night at Tiger Stadium in Princeton.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lyons Drop High-Scoring Match at Webster County

Despite banging in four goals on Thursday at Webster County, the Lyon County boys’ soccer team surrendered seven for the second straight outing to slip to a third loss in a row. The Lyons drop to 3-7 ahead of a rare Friday night match with visiting Caldwell County. The...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Lady Tigers Fall to Hopkins Central in Straight Sets (w/PHOTOS)

The Hopkins Central Lady Storm picked up their second win in a week over the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers Tuesday evening. The Lady Storm picked up a straight-set win in Tiger Gym. In the opening set, the Lady Storm took the lead right out of the gate with a five-point run...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Marshall County's Terry Birdsong retires after 26 years of coaching

BENTON, KY -- Marshall County Marshals basketball coach Terry Birdsong is retiring as Marshals basketball head coach after a long, lustrous twenty-six year head coaching career. Birdsong ends his career with a record of 514-277, which places him in the top 50 of winningest head coaches in KHSAA history. He...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Beshear appoints Paducah doctor to licensing board

Governor Andy Beshear appointed a Paducah doctor to the Kentucky Licensing Board for Specialists in Hearing Instruments. Dr. Anthony Milliano Sr owns Audiology & Hearing Center in Paducah. He is a doctor of audiology. Milliano will be joined on the board by Stephen Clark of Bowling Green, Teresa Somody from...
PADUCAH, KY
Woman Charged After Short Pursuit In Hopkinsville

A Hopkinsville woman was charged after a short pursuit with law enforcement Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the 2000 block of Greenville Road for a domestic disturbance with a gun involved and located 24-year-old Kayla Knight who was involved in the disturbance. Deputy...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Toddler killed after being hit by skid steer

A small child was killed after being struck by a skid steer Friday afternoon near Pembroke. A man was using the skid steer to move some crates inside a barn in the 2800 block of Beeker Road a little after 3:30 p.m. and he didn’t realize his 15-month old son was behind him, according to Christian County Sheriff’s Major Jason Newby.
PEMBROKE, KY

