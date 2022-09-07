ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

QuadCities.com

Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sampson!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Sampson! This adorable boy is searching for his new furever home! Sampson is a medium sized shepherd/cattle dog mix born in 2019. We believe he may do well in a home with another large/medium dog after a slow introduction and kids over the age of 6. Due to a high prey drive, he cannot go to a home with a cat. Sampson is one smart cookie and will do anything for a treat! Our sweet boy is looking for an active home that will continue his training. We love Sampson and we’re hoping you will too! Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois’ Len Brown’s Takin’ The Highway To The DANGER ZONE Tonight!

Danger Zone is flying into Len Brown’s, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline at 8 p.m. tonight!. Danger Zone is a Rock n Roll cover band for anyone who grew up in the 80’s or wish they had…bringing you the best songs of the best decade of music and a party that just doesn’t stop…a collaboration of seasoned musicians from the bands 911, Bonfire, Foreplay, Bad attitude, 90 proof, Hightop Fade and 1st Impression, playing your favorite songs from Journey, REO, The Cars, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Poison, Loverboy and Night Ranger to name a few.
MOLINE, IL
Davenport, IA
Society
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting Rockers 311 Saturday Night

311 is coming to Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, September 10, 2022! Tickets are available here: https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=134. Over the course of their amazing career, 311 has sold over 9 million albums/DVD’s in the U.S. alone. 311’s last 9 consecutive albums reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts and they’ve had 9 Top 10 radio hits, including three No. 1’s. Their list of hits includes “Down,” “All Mixed Up,” “Amber,” “Love Song,” “Come Original,” “Beautiful Disaster,” “Don’t Tread On Me,” “Hey You,” and “Sunset In July.”
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Meet Atticus, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Atticus spends most of his time outside munching on grass but will come over for a snuggle now and again. True to his breed, this 6-year-old hound dog has a prey drive. He is required to go into a home with no other animals and children 12+. He’s quite the laid-back gentleman when in a calm environment and is sure to sing you the songs of his people when you first stop in to say hello. Think he could be the one? Come meet him today!
MILAN, IL
QuadCities.com

Lewis Knudsen Performing At Brown Bag Lunch Live Concerts In Bettendorf Public Library

The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series is returning to a live format, kicking off the season on Friday, September 23rd at 12:00 p.m. with a 45-minute music performance. Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy alongside a free concert. The September event will feature singer, songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
BETTENDORF, IA
QuadCities.com

Trains, Planes And Automobiles Festival Starts Today In Geneseo

The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Maple City Cruisers, Gen-Airpark and the Geneseo Model Railroaders are thrilled to announce that the 16th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2022 in downtown Geneseo, and other venues. The Maple City Cruiser’s popular downtown car show is scheduled for Saturday September 10, 2022. Stay tuned for more details!
GENESEO, IL
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos Visiting Moline And Galesburg Today

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) will continue her final Heartland Tour, visiting Moline and Galesburg today to hold two Cheri on Shifts. Each year during the August District Work Period, Congresswoman Bustos travels across Northwest and Central Illinois to visit every corner of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. During this year’s tour, Bustos will make stops in Rockford, Freeport, Morrison, Moline, Galesburg and Peoria.
GALESBURG, IL
QuadCities.com

Looking For Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend? Listen To Our Weekend In 2 Minutes Podcast!

Rock Island Gran Prix roars in, the Blackhawk Motorcycle Show hits the fairgrounds, and there's plenty of live music and more coming your way in this week's Weekend!.
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Crooked Cactus Band Playing Rock Island’s Thursday Night Groove Tonight

10/13 Class of '82 – Sponsored by The Arc of the Quad Cities Area.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

Iowa’s Chief BlackHawk Motorcycle Club Hosting Fairgrounds Fun

Are you a fan of motorcycles? How about antique motorcycles? Then this is the event for you!. Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club is hosting their 46th Annual Davenport Meet from Sep 1-3 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds! Gates open at 8 a.m. all three days, and admission is free. Donations at the gate are appreciated, however.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

Visit Quad Cities Launches Two New Art Experiences, QC Public Art Trail and QC Great Glass Hunt

Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), announced today the launch of two new and exciting experiences designed to highlight the creative energy of the Quad Cities. The new QC Public Art Trail (qcarttrail.com) and the QC Great Glass Hunt (qcglasshunt.com) will take you on a journey of discovery and to hidden treasure.
TRAVEL
QuadCities.com

Rock Island’s Earl Hanson Celebrates New Playground

On Friday, August 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. The PTO (parent-teacher organization) asked the school’s principal what are the school’s needs. She told them a playground, somewhere for the kids to play. The PTO members reached out to some of its community connections and found a donor.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

