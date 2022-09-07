Read full article on original website
Meet Your Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Sampson!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Meet Sampson! This adorable boy is searching for his new furever home! Sampson is a medium sized shepherd/cattle dog mix born in 2019. We believe he may do well in a home with another large/medium dog after a slow introduction and kids over the age of 6. Due to a high prey drive, he cannot go to a home with a cat. Sampson is one smart cookie and will do anything for a treat! Our sweet boy is looking for an active home that will continue his training. We love Sampson and we’re hoping you will too! Come meet him today!
Looking For POSITIVE News In Illinois And Iowa? Here’s The Good News For September!
Every month, QuadCities.com and KWQC-TV6’s “Paula Sands Live” partner up for What’s The Good News, a look at great things happening in and around the Quad-Cities community. So what’s the good news for this month? Well…. Genesis and River Bandits Honor Addy. Genesis and the...
Illinois’ Len Brown’s Takin’ The Highway To The DANGER ZONE Tonight!
Danger Zone is flying into Len Brown’s, 700 N. Shore Drive, Moline at 8 p.m. tonight!. Danger Zone is a Rock n Roll cover band for anyone who grew up in the 80’s or wish they had…bringing you the best songs of the best decade of music and a party that just doesn’t stop…a collaboration of seasoned musicians from the bands 911, Bonfire, Foreplay, Bad attitude, 90 proof, Hightop Fade and 1st Impression, playing your favorite songs from Journey, REO, The Cars, Billy Idol, Bon Jovi, Poison, Loverboy and Night Ranger to name a few.
Last Chance To Check Out Illinois’ Mercado On Fifth, With Class Of ’82
It’s the last weekend of this summer’s Mercado on 5th, Moline’s showcase of Mexican food, culture and more, and tonight at 5 offers your last opportunity for fun there!. The ’80s tribute band Class of ’82 will be playing at the event, with a special set en espanol.
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting Rockers 311 Saturday Night
311 is coming to Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, September 10, 2022! Tickets are available here: https://rhythmcitycasino.showare.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=134. Over the course of their amazing career, 311 has sold over 9 million albums/DVD’s in the U.S. alone. 311’s last 9 consecutive albums reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts and they’ve had 9 Top 10 radio hits, including three No. 1’s. Their list of hits includes “Down,” “All Mixed Up,” “Amber,” “Love Song,” “Come Original,” “Beautiful Disaster,” “Don’t Tread On Me,” “Hey You,” and “Sunset In July.”
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Charlie Berens Coming To Davenport’s Adler Theatre TONIGHT!
Davenport, IA (Monday, March 7, 2022) Charlie Berens will bring his Midwest Survival Guide Tour to the Adler Theatre in Davenport on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale online at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E 3rd St). Tickets are $25, $35 and $45.
Western Illinois University SHRM Chapters Receive Superior Merit Award
MACOMB/Moline, IL – – Western Illinois University’s Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) student chapters on the Macomb and Quad Cities campuses both received a 2021-22 Superior Merit award designation from the national chapter of SHRM for providing excellent growth and development opportunities to student chapter members.
Meet Atticus, The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Atticus spends most of his time outside munching on grass but will come over for a snuggle now and again. True to his breed, this 6-year-old hound dog has a prey drive. He is required to go into a home with no other animals and children 12+. He’s quite the laid-back gentleman when in a calm environment and is sure to sing you the songs of his people when you first stop in to say hello. Think he could be the one? Come meet him today!
Viking Cruise Lines Visiting Quad-Cities Wednesday At River Heritage Park
Viking Cruise Lines are launching new destination-focused travel experiences on the Mississippi River, with its first 386-guests custom vessel, Viking Mississippi. Its maiden voyage for passengers begins in St. Paul on September 3 and Viking’s first stop in the Quad Cities will be on Wednesday, September 7 at River Heritage Park, Davenport.
Lewis Knudsen Performing At Brown Bag Lunch Live Concerts In Bettendorf Public Library
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Brown Bag Lunch concert series is returning to a live format, kicking off the season on Friday, September 23rd at 12:00 p.m. with a 45-minute music performance. Brown Bag Lunch offers community members of all ages to bring a meal to enjoy alongside a free concert. The September event will feature singer, songwriter Lewis Knudsen playing in a variety of styles. The concert takes place at the Bettendorf Public Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf. No registration is required to attend.
Trains, Planes And Automobiles Festival Starts Today In Geneseo
The Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Maple City Cruisers, Gen-Airpark and the Geneseo Model Railroaders are thrilled to announce that the 16th Annual Trains, Planes & Automobiles Festival will take place on September 8-10, 2022 in downtown Geneseo, and other venues. The Maple City Cruiser’s popular downtown car show is scheduled for Saturday September 10, 2022. Stay tuned for more details!
Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos Visiting Moline And Galesburg Today
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) will continue her final Heartland Tour, visiting Moline and Galesburg today to hold two Cheri on Shifts. Each year during the August District Work Period, Congresswoman Bustos travels across Northwest and Central Illinois to visit every corner of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. During this year’s tour, Bustos will make stops in Rockford, Freeport, Morrison, Moline, Galesburg and Peoria.
Looking For Fun In Illinois And Iowa This Weekend? Listen To Our Weekend In 2 Minutes Podcast!
Rock Island Gran Prix roars in, the Blackhawk Motorcycle Show hits the fairgrounds, and there’s plenty of live music and more coming your way in this week’s Weekend!. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
REO Speedwagon, Styx And Loverboy Playing At Illinois’ Vibrant Arena TONIGHT!
REO Speedwagon and Styx with special guest Loverboy are coming to the Vibrant Arena (1201 River Dr Moline) tonight at 6:45 p.m.!. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased at the Vibrant Arena Box Office, TicketMaster Phone Center at (800) 745-3000 or online at TicketMaster.com. These three bands have a...
Illinois’ Job Fair Being Held At Rock Island’s Circa ’21
Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The job fair will be held from noon-1 p.m. and from 4-6 p.m. at the theater, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. The theater is trying to fill several positions throughout the business, including operations (restaurant) manager,...
Crooked Cactus Band Playing Rock Island’s Thursday Night Groove Tonight
10/13 Class of ’82 – Sponsored by The Arc of the Quad Cities Area. Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Iowa’s Chief BlackHawk Motorcycle Club Hosting Fairgrounds Fun
Are you a fan of motorcycles? How about antique motorcycles? Then this is the event for you!. Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club is hosting their 46th Annual Davenport Meet from Sep 1-3 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds! Gates open at 8 a.m. all three days, and admission is free. Donations at the gate are appreciated, however.
Visit Quad Cities Launches Two New Art Experiences, QC Public Art Trail and QC Great Glass Hunt
Visit Quad Cities, the region’s official destination management and marketing organization (DMMO), announced today the launch of two new and exciting experiences designed to highlight the creative energy of the Quad Cities. The new QC Public Art Trail (qcarttrail.com) and the QC Great Glass Hunt (qcglasshunt.com) will take you on a journey of discovery and to hidden treasure.
Rock Island’s Earl Hanson Celebrates New Playground
On Friday, August 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground. The PTO (parent-teacher organization) asked the school’s principal what are the school’s needs. She told them a playground, somewhere for the kids to play. The PTO members reached out to some of its community connections and found a donor.
