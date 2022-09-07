Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
Tropical Storm Kay Cleanup Efforts Continue
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The amount of rainfall that Tropical Storm Kay dropped throughout the Imperial Valley on Friday, Sept. 9 equated to about half of the total annual amount the region typically receives. Rainfall ranged from half an inch near Salton City, about an inch in Calexico, to nearly...
Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) said there were two mattresses on fire inside of a trailer in the area of the Orange Trailer Court, 2461 S. 4th Avenue after 6 p.m. on September 11. The post Two mattresses on fire in a trailer in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Girl almost kidnapped in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department says a girl was pulled into a car and almost kidnapped in El Centro. Police say the incident happened on Sunday night and the girl was a minor. The attempted kidnapping occurred on Cottonwood Circle just two minutes from...
kyma.com
Imperial Valley feeling Hurricane Kay rainfall
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley is feeling Hurricane Kay's rainfall. Rain started around 7 a.m on Friday morning and has been consistently falling since then. The County of Imperial released a statement on the current conditions:. Earlier this morning, County Fire Department and Office of Emergency...
kyma.com
The latest road closures due to Tropical Storm Kay
NEAR OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office said four people were injured, including an Imperial County deputy, after three vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 8 near Ocotillo and Imperial Highway. The crash happened Friday morning on the westbound lane of Interstate 8. Several...
holtvilletribune.com
WEATHER: Hurricane Kay Update from Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY — 12:06 a.m.: A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:06 p.m. This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. IMPERIAL COUNTY — 11:25 a.m.: A flash...
calexicochronicle.com
Women Promotes Firearm Safety, Proficiency
EL CENTRO — As someone who was not raised around firearms, it was hard for Imperial Valley resident Jennifer Goodsell to imagine she would ever own one. But now, as the proud owner of a Glock 19 9mm, Goodsell is not only well versed about how to handle a handgun safely and responsibly but has a membership at a local shooting range, too.
Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay hits San Luis, AZ
It’s been overcast in San Luis, Ariz. with heavy rain in the morning, forcing some schools to end classes early due to Tropical Storm Kay. The post Remnants of Tropical Storm Kay hits San Luis, AZ appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Power outages in Yuma County
(KYMA, KECY) - According to Arizona Public Service (APS), there is a power outage affecting the area of San Luis, Arizona. APS said power line(s) are down from Las Brisas St. to A St. and Sality Canal Rd. to 8th St. in San Luis, Arizona. UPDATE: Power lines are now...
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man Arrested for Accidently Shooting Woman in Leg
BRAWLEY — A 30-year-old Brawley man was arrested by Brawley police a day after accidently shooting a woman in the leg on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Richard Guillen allegedly shot the woman in the lower leg around 5:45 a.m. at an undisclosed location in the 600 block of North Imperial Avenue.
calexicochronicle.com
Camarena Library To Host Noche Mexicana Family Night
CALEXICO — Kids Need to Read’s Grow Your Library and Page Coach programs will arrive at Camarena Memorial Library to help celebrate Noche Mexicana Family Night and reading. Kids Need to Read’s Grow Your Library is a library donation program led by Kids Need to Read board members...
sandiegocountynews.com
El Centro Border Patrol seizes firearms, ammo, and marijuana seized at checkpoint
Salton City, CA–El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old United States citizen in possession of five loaded firearms, ammo, and marijuana, Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:40 p.m., a black 2007 GMC Yukon approached the Highway 86 checkpoint. The agent inspecting the primary lanes referred the vehicle to...
holtvilletribune.com
Feds Take Down Valley-based Meth Ring
CALEXICO — A coordinated multi-state takedown of an Imperial Valley-based methamphetamine distribution and money laundering network, dubbed “Operation Gotham City,” resulted in the arrests of multiple local residents on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The arrests stem from a federal indictment that alleged the group smuggled multi-kilogram quantities of...
holtvilletribune.com
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Tigers Win Thriller at Valley Center
VALLEY CENTER — The Imperial High School football team built a 10-0 lead and made it hold up, beating Valley Center 10-9 in a nonleague matchup here on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Tigers (3-0 overall) relied on their defense to secure the win, stopping a two-point attempt by the Jaguars late in the fourth quarter that would have given Valley Center the lead. Imperial has allowed just one touchdown on the season, a rushing touchdown to the Jaguars.
Sentencing postponed for the Yuma man charged in connection to fatal shooting
After pleading guilty to second-degree murder last month, Anthony Guillen's prison sentence will temporarily be put on hold. The post Sentencing postponed for the Yuma man charged in connection to fatal shooting appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
Brawley storms Cibola in blowout game
YUMA — The Brawley Union High School Wildcat football team under the direction of Head Coach Jon Self traveled to Arizona last Friday night for an encounter with the Raiders of Cibola High. It was an evening during which many games were canceled and/or postponed due to Tropical Storm Kay in the Imperial and San Diego counties.
