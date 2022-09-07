Read full article on original website
'Pinocchio' review: Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee, it didn’t work for me
Did we need another take on “Pinocchio?"
Brendan Fraser Tears Up in Emotional Speech Accepting TIFF Award
A resurgent Brendan Fraser got emotional as he took the stage Sunday night to a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. “We need more people like Brendan Fraser, the man and the actor,” director Darren Aronofsky said as he introduced the A-lister. Accepting a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance for The Whale, the actor said: “Art is about taking a risk, and you should know that [Aronofsky and screenwriter Samuel D. Hunter] took a chance on me, and I will be forever grateful to them. ‘The Whale’ is a redemption story.” His voice breaking, Fraser said, “I want you to know how deeply I appreciate this affirmation. It’s the audience that gives cinema life, so I must thank you for keeping me in the job that I love because it’s nice work if you can get it.” It wasn’t all tears, though. “This is new to me,” Fraser said of accepting the award. “I’m normally the guy at the podium who hands these out,” he quipped. “I got pretty got at it.”
These Gen Z New Yorkers Are Young, Hot, and Kind of Dull. So They Got a Reality Show.
I’m a professional hater. Figuring out why I don’t like something, dwelling on it, and then launching into a monologue on why said thing sucks will always be fulfilling—especially when others give you that nod of silent agreement after you trash something that most people are too afraid to admit is bad. Such is my legacy, I’d like to think: allowing my dinner guests to keep their reputations and their cardigans intact while I mudsling from across the table.Freeform’s The Come Up, premiering Tuesday, seemed like a great, albeit easy, new target. A docu-reality series about other doe-eyed twentysomethings who...
Sofia Coppola Has Her Own Take on the Presleys in the Works
It turns out Elvis has not left the building. After receiving the glitzy (and unintentionally hilarious) biopic treatment from Baz Luhrmann earlier this year, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—and, presumably, his gyrating hips —will be gracing the silver screen once again in a new Sofia Coppola movie.
Harry Styles’ Acting Flops Again in ‘My Policeman’ at TIFF
Fairly or not, My Policeman will likely exacerbate claims that Harry Styles is engaged in queerbaiting. More pressingly, though, it calls into question whether the pop superstar is cut out for the big screen. The second straight Styles drama (following Don’t Worry Darling) is about the dangerous unreliability of traditional...
Tom Hanks Plays His ‘Elvis’ Character Again in the New ‘Pinocchio’
There are around five dozen Pinocchio movies coming out this year (just kidding, there are three), but Disney’s new “live-action” remake of the classic Italian tale shouldn’t remind you of any of its wooden brothers. No, this Pinocchio (released in 2022 on Disney+, to be clear of which one) isn’t reminiscent of the one where Pauly Shore whines “Faaather,” nor is it similar to the upcoming, artistically anti-fasicist stop-motion piece put together by Guillermo del Toro.
‘The People’s Joker’ Is a Trippy Movie That Turns the Joker Into a Trans Origin Story
Batman is one of modern pop culture’s most beloved myths—and by extension, so too is the Joker, the maniacally villainous flip side to the broodingly heroic Caped Crusader. That two different actors (Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix) have won Academy Awards for playing the Clown Prince of Crime speaks to the character’s status as a reflection and expression of myriad contemporary sociopolitical forces. He’s the anarchic madman of our comic book-fueled nightmares, ushering in nihilistic destruction with a giddy smile, although for Vera Drew, he’s also something else: a vivacious vehicle for processing her trans identity.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.
